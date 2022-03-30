KT Auto Trendline MT5

KT Auto Trendline draws the upper and lower trendlines automatically using the last two significant swing highs/lows. Trendline anchor points are found by plotting the ZigZag over X number of bars.

Features

  • No guesswork requires. It instantly draws the notable trendlines without any uncertainty.
  • Each trendline is extended with its corresponding rays, which helps determine the area of breakout/reversal.
  • It can draw two separate upper and lower trendlines simultaneously.
  • It works on all timeframes, symbols, and all types of charts.
  • It also provides alerts when price crosses or touches a trendline.
  • All Metatrader alerts included. 

Inputs

  • Zigzag for Trendline 1
  • Show First Trendline: true/false
  • Depth, Deviation, Back Step. 
  • Zigzag for Trendline 2
  • Show Second Trendline: true/false
  • Depth, Deviation, Back Step.
  • Alert Settings

How Auto Trendline Works

It uses ZigZag to fetch the upper and lower pivot points on the chart. It interpolates the anchor points and draws the trendlines with their respective future projected rays using the fetched data.

Trendline Sensitivity

The trendline sensitivity depends on the chosen Depth, Deviation, and Back Step of the ZigZag. 

How to Trade using Trendlines

A trendline is a diagonal line that connects two or more pivot points in an upward or downward direction. Technically, it does not qualify as a trendline until the price tests the third point. You can use the trendlines to find the area of support/resistance, breakouts, and reversals. 
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5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
ACB Trade Filter MT5
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ACB Trade Filter answers one practical question before you place an order: is the market supporting this trade, or are you trying to force a signal through mixed conditions? The indicator reads market sentiment and trend, then presents the result through a color histogram and trend direction. Use it after your normal entry signal, not instead of one. Three market states at a glance Green histogram with bullish trend: conditions support looking for long setups from your strategy. Red histogram wi
KT Stoch Divergence MT4
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If you have ever watched price make a new high while Stochastic failed to confirm it, you already know why traders pay attention to divergence. KT Stoch Divergence marks these disagreements directly on the chart, so you can spot possible reversals and trend continuation setups without drawing every line by hand. The indicator finds both regular and hidden divergence between price and the Stochastic oscillator. It gives you context, not an automatic trade. You still decide whether the setup makes
KT Support and Resistance Levels
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KT Auto Support Resistance Levels: Multi-Timeframe S&R, Smart Zones and Levels Dashboard for MetaTrader 4/5 Swing highs. Pivots. Order blocks. Previous highs and lows. Every trader marks the market a little differently, and the chart pays the price. Stack enough methods on one screen and it stops being a map. It becomes noise. KT Auto Support Resistance Levels fixes that. It scans the monthly, weekly, daily, and your current timeframe at once, then draws the levels that actually matter directly
KT Currency Strength and Correlation
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If you trade Forex, having detailed information about the currency strength and currency pairs correlation can take your trading to new heights. The correlation will help to cut your risk in half, and strength analysis will help to maximize the profits. This indicator provides a hybrid approach for selecting the most appropriate currency pairs using the strength analysis and currency pairs correlation. How to use the Currency Strength Analysis Suppose your trading strategy provides a buying opp
ACB Trade Filter MT4
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ACB Trade Filter answers one practical question before you place an order: is the market supporting this trade, or are you trying to force a signal through mixed conditions? The indicator reads market sentiment and trend, then presents the result through a color histogram and trend direction. Use it after your normal entry signal, not instead of one. Three market states at a glance Green histogram with bullish trend: conditions support looking for long setups from your strategy. Red histogram wi
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
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KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed is a smoothed version of the standard Heiken Ashi. Moreover, it also plots buy/sell arrows on a trend change. A buy arrow is plotted when it change to a bullish state from bearish state. A sell arrow is plotted when it change to a bearish state from bullish state. Mobile notifications, Email, Sound and Pop-up alerts included. What exactly is Heiken Ashi Smoothed? It filters out the false signals and noise in the standard Heiken Ashi. It applies the set of two moving ave
ACB Breakout Arrows
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The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move.  Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Key features Stoploss and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the breako
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KT Momentum Arrows marks bullish and bearish momentum breakouts with arrows when a candle closes beyond its adaptive price bands. The bands respond to price deviation and changing volatility. A blue upward arrow confirms a close above the upper band, while a red downward arrow confirms a close below the lower band. The signal is fixed after the candle closes, so the arrow does not shift to another bar when you review the chart later. What the arrow is showing The arrow identifies the candle wher
KT COG Advanced MT4
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KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
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KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Trend Magic shows the trend depiction on chart using the combination of market momentum and volatility. A smoothing coefficient is used to smooth out the noise from the signal.It can be used to find out the new entries or confirm the trades produced by other EA/Indicators. Usage Drag n drop MTF scanner which scans for the new signals across multiple time-frames. Find new entries in the trend direction. Improve the accuracy of other indicators when used in conjunction. Can be used as a dynami
KT Auto Fibo
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KT Auto Fibo draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the ongoing trend direction. The Highs and Lows are automatically selected using the Maximum and Minimum points available on the chart. You can zoom in/out and scroll to adjust the Fibonacci levels accordingly. Modes Auto:  It draws the Fibonacci levels automatically based on the chart area. Manual: It draws the Fibonacci levels only one time. After that, you can change the anchor points manually. Usage: Helps to predict the future profi
KT Psar Arrows
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KT Psar Arrows plots the arrows on chart using the standard Parabolic SAR indicator. A bullish arrow is plotted when the candle's high touch the SAR. A bearish arrow is plotted when the candle's low touch the SAR. The signals are generated in the real-time without waiting for the bar close.  Features A beneficial tool for traders who want to experiment with the trading strategies that include the use of Parabolic Sar indicator.  Can be used to find turning points in the market. Use custom PSAR
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KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Volatility oscillator analyze the past and current market data with a mathematical formula to display the result in a form of an oscillator. The growing and deteriorating waves are equivalent to high and low volatility in the asset.  In a nutshell, volatility is simply a measurement of the price fluctuation of an asset over a certain period of time. Without volatility, there would not much movement in the market and traders would not be able to profit from the price movements. Use of Volatil
KT COG Robot
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Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
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This is a 100% automated expert advisor based on our custom indicator named "ACB Breakout Arrows" . The entries are based on a breakout pattern that constantly occurs in a bi-directional manner. The intensity of entry signals can be manipulated using the external input called "Signal Sensitivity". Trades Confirmation ACB Breakout Arrows EA provides an ability to filter the entries using our another custom indicator named ACB Trade Filter . Strong Buy: Up Arrow + Green Histogram + Bullish Trend
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KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
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First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Asian Breakout indicator scans and analyzes a critical part of the Asian session to generate bi-directional buy and sell signals with the direction of a price breakout. A buy signal occurs when the price breaks above the session high, and a sell signal occurs when the price breaks below the session low. Things to remember If the session box is vertically too wide, a new trade should be avoided as most of the price action has already completed within the session box. If the breakout candle is
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Bollinger Bands Trader is a 100% automated expert advisor that's incorporated a mean reversion trading strategy using the Bollinger bands during the period of low volatility. Price often reacts at the upper or lower line of Bollinger bands, but a reversal not always occurs. However, there is more chance of price reversal during the time of low volatility. Entries A buy trade is activated when price correctly aligns below the bottom line of Bollinger bands. A sell trade is activated when pric
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MA Crossover draws the buy and sell arrows based on the crossover of chosen moving averages. Moreover, it also generates the appropriate alerts and displays the MFE (Most Favorable Excursion) for each successive signal. The moving average crossover is one of the primary strategies followed by traders around the world. Usually, it consists of a fast and slow moving average to find a buy and sell entry signal according to the crossover direction. Buy signal - when fast MA crosses above the slo
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
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