SNeox AI MT5

SNeox AI is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market.

The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks.

ATTENTION! New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99
Next 15 - $159
Final price: $229
Hurry to take advantage of this offer!

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158516


Trading instruments:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • NZDUSD

  • AUDUSD

  • USDCAD

  • USDCHF

The robot is capable of working on several currency pairs simultaneously, providing diversification of trading operations.


Operating principles:

  • Lack of martingale

  • Lack of averaging

  • Lack of locking

  • Lack of order grids

All trades are opened based on a proprietary algorithm that analyzes current market conditions without the use of aggressive capital management methods.


Advisor features:

  • Accurate price and market volatility analysis

  • Optimized for high order execution speed

  • Focused on minimizing drawdowns

  • Easy setup, no need for constant monitoring

  • Suitable for a "set it and forget it" format


Recommended for:

  • Long-term automated trading

  • Use on real and demo accounts

  • Work on accounts with market execution


More from author
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
Pingo AI MT5
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
Pingo Pingo is a fully automated trading robot designed for stable and secure trading in the forex market. The advisor is designed with an emphasis on strict risk control and the absence of dangerous strategies such as martingale, grids, or averaging. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155592 How it works Pingo analyzes price patterns and short-term market dynamics using intelligent volatility filters. The robot identifies impulse and correction zones to enter the market with
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
2 (1)
Experts
Pingo Pingo is a fully automated trading robot designed for stable and secure trading in the forex market. The advisor is designed with an emphasis on strict risk control and the absence of dangerous strategies such as martingale, grids, or averaging. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 How it works Pingo analyzes price patterns and short-term market dynamics using intelligent volatility filters. The robot identifies impulse and correction zones to enter the market with
