Scalper by theponzETH

~SCALPER by theponz.eth

Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the EURUSD/XAUUSD pair on the M1 timeframe.

Built around a smart grid/averaging system with martingale multiplier, it aims to capture small, consistent profits throughout the trading session while protecting capital through several integrated filters.

⚙️ How It Works

The EA opens trades on EURUSD/XAUUSD M1 using a configurable step-based averaging system.

When the market moves against an open position, the EA can open additional trades at calculated intervals, gradually lowering the average entry price.

All trades share a common Take Profit target that, once hit, closes the entire basket for a net profit.

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Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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