Scalper by theponzETH

~SCALPER by theponz.eth

Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the EURUSD/XAUUSD pair on the M1 timeframe.

Built around a smart grid/averaging system with martingale multiplier, it aims to capture small, consistent profits throughout the trading session while protecting capital through several integrated filters.

⚙️ How It Works

The EA opens trades on EURUSD/XAUUSD M1 using a configurable step-based averaging system.

When the market moves against an open position, the EA can open additional trades at calculated intervals, gradually lowering the average entry price.

All trades share a common Take Profit target that, once hit, closes the entire basket for a net profit.