Pingo AI MT5

Pingo

Pingo is a fully automated trading robot designed for stable and secure trading in the forex market.

The advisor is designed with an emphasis on strict risk control and the absence of dangerous strategies such as martingale, grids, or averaging.









How it works

Pingo analyzes price patterns and short-term market dynamics using intelligent volatility filters.

The robot identifies impulse and correction zones to enter the market with a high probability of success and minimal risk.

Trading decisions are made strictly according to the algorithm, without emotions or trader intervention.





Safety and reliability



Does not use martingale , averaging or dangerous position management methods Risk management through dynamic lot or fixed volume Compatible with any broker and account type





Key Features



Works without martingale , averaging , locking or grids

, , or Uses precise price and volatility analysis algorithms

Optimized for high execution speed and minimal drawdowns

Easy to set up – “set it and forget it”

Suitable for long-term automated trading





Recommended tools and settings



Timeframe: M15

Account type: ECN or Raw Spread

Minimum deposit: from $100

Recommended spread: up to 20 pips

Recommended currency pairs:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

AUDUSD

NZDUSD

USDCAD





Who is Pingo suitable for?

For traders looking for an automated, secure strategy

For those who want to diversify their portfolio

For beginners who prefer a “set it and forget it” approach

For experienced traders who value stability and algorithm transparency





Results and testing

Pingo has been tested on historical data and in real market conditions.

The results show stable balance growth with moderate risks and minimal drawdowns.





Support and updates

The developers are constantly improving the algorithm, adding new features, and optimizing operations for current market conditions.

All updates are available free of charge after purchase.





Pingo is a reliable partner in the world of automated trading.

Stability, security, and a well-thought-out algorithm are the three pillars on which it is built.