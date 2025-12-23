Pingo AI MT5
- Experts
- Anastasiya Morozova
- Version: 1.15
- Updated: 23 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Pingo
Pingo is a fully automated trading robot designed for stable and secure trading in the forex market.
The advisor is designed with an emphasis on strict risk control and the absence of dangerous strategies such as martingale, grids, or averaging.
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155592
How it works
Pingo analyzes price patterns and short-term market dynamics using intelligent volatility filters.
The robot identifies impulse and correction zones to enter the market with a high probability of success and minimal risk.
Trading decisions are made strictly according to the algorithm, without emotions or trader intervention.
Safety and reliability
Does not use martingale , averaging or dangerous position management methods
Risk management through dynamic lot or fixed volume
Compatible with any broker and account type
Key Features
- Works without martingale , averaging , locking or grids
- Uses precise price and volatility analysis algorithms
- Optimized for high execution speed and minimal drawdowns
- Easy to set up – “set it and forget it”
- Suitable for long-term automated trading
Recommended tools and settings
Timeframe: M15
Account type: ECN or Raw Spread
Minimum deposit: from $100
Recommended spread: up to 20 pipsRecommended currency pairs:
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- AUDUSD
- NZDUSD
- USDCAD
Who is Pingo suitable for?
For traders looking for an automated, secure strategy
For those who want to diversify their portfolio
For beginners who prefer a “set it and forget it” approach
For experienced traders who value stability and algorithm transparency
Results and testing
Pingo has been tested on historical data and in real market conditions.
The results show stable balance growth with moderate risks and minimal drawdowns.
Support and updates
The developers are constantly improving the algorithm, adding new features, and optimizing operations for current market conditions.
All updates are available free of charge after purchase.
Pingo is a reliable partner in the world of automated trading.
Stability, security, and a well-thought-out algorithm are the three pillars on which it is built.