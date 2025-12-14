THV Mtf Candle Range with Fibo MT5

Hi Traders,

THV MTF Candle Range with Fibo is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders clearly identify key price levels, higher-timeframe structure, and high-probability reaction zones directly on the chart without switching time frames.

Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days: click to download

Key Features:

  1. Options to select the number of HTF candles to display on your lower-timeframe chart

  2. Displays High / Low / Mid / Fibonacci levels of higher-timeframe (HTF) candle ranges

  3. Option to display Fibonacci levels for all HTF candles or only the last candle for a cleaner chart

  4. Highlights HTF candle ranges and candle bodies for improved market structure visibility

  5. Clear price labels and Fibonacci level labels with adjustable offsets

  6. Fibonacci Zone Alert with pop-up alerts, sound alerts, and push notifications. Alerts are triggered when price is within the zone between two selected Fibonacci levels

  7. Fully customizable colors, line styles, line widths, labels, and ray-right behavior

Designed For:

  • Price Action traders

  • Fibonacci pullback & reversal strategies

  • Supply & Demand analysis, top-down analysis and MTF analysis

  • All trading style: Scalping, intraday, and swing trading

  • All instruments and all time frames supported

Benefits: 

  • Easily track higher-timeframe support and resistance

  • Read HTF market structure without switching timeframes

  • Enhance trade timing and decision-making by identifying high-precision entry and exit zones

  • Easy and user-friendly settings

Just attach to your chart, choose HTF and the number of candle you want to track and enjoy ! Minimal setup is required.

Hope you enjoy the indicator and thank you for your support.

Happy trading !

おすすめのプロダクト
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
インディケータ
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
インディケータ
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
インディケータ
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Italo Levels Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (5)
インディケータ
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO LEVELS INDICATOR  is the best levels indicator ever created, and why is that? Using high volume zones on the market and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many levels indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the   Italo Levels Indicator is different , the Ital
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
インディケータ
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
インディケータ
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
インディケータ
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
インディケータ
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
インディケータ
説明 ：  外国為替市場（PSAR）で専門的で人気のあるインジケーターの1つに基づいた新しい無料インジケーターをご紹介します。このインジケーターは元のパラボリックSARインジケーターの新しい変更です。プロSARインジケーターでは、ドットと価格チャートのクロスオーバーを見ることができます。クロスオーバーはシグナルではありませんが、動きの終わりの可能性について話します。新しい青いドットで購入を開始し、最初の青いドットの1 atr前にストップロスを配置し、最後にドットが価格チャートを横切るとすぐに終了できます。 売買シグナルを開く方法は？ 最初の青い点によるオープンバイトレードと最初の赤いドットによるオープンセルトレード 正しいストップロスはどこにありますか？ 安全なストップロスは最初のドットにある可能性があります（最初の青いドットの買いの場合と最初の赤い点の売りの場合） 正しいテイクプロフィットはどこにありますか？ テイクプロフィットはストップロス距離とRRに基づいて調整できるので、私の提案は2 RRで、ストップロスの2倍です。 利益を上げているのにtpを達成できなかった場合
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
インディケータ
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Strifor Pivot ATR Target
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
インディケータ
Strifor Pivot + ATR Target Pivot Levels Indicator with ATR-Based Targets and Analytics Panel for MetaTrader 5 Strifor Pivot + ATR Target is a tool for intraday and medium-term trading that combines classic pivot levels with dynamic ATR targets and an informational analytics panel. The indicator helps you assess the trading range in advance, identify likely price reaction zones, and estimate movement potential — eliminating manual calculations and subjective assumptions. Key Features Automatic c
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
インディケータ
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
インディケータ
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Reversal Candles MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.83 (6)
インディケータ
Introduction Reversal Candles is a cutting-edge non-repainting   forex indicator designed to predict price reversals with remarkable accuracy through a sophisticated combination of signals. Signal Buy when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and an up arrow is painted below it Sell when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and a down arrow is painted above it
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
インディケータ
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
インディケータ
About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
FREE
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
インディケータ
Tops & Bottoms Indicator FREE   Tops abd Bottoms:   An effective indicator for your trades The tops and bottoms indicator helps you to find  ascending and descending channel formations with indications of ascending and/or descending tops and bottoms. In addition, it  show possibles  opportunities with a small yellow circle when the indicator encounters an impulse formation. This indicator provide to you  more security and speed in making entry decisions. Also test our FREE advisor indicator:  
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
インディケータ
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (1)
インディケータ
平均足（ヘイキンアシ）MT5インジケーター 平均足（ヘイキンアシ）MT5インジケーターは、標準的な価格データをより滑らかでトレンドに沿ったローソク足に変換し、市場トレンドや潜在的な反転ポイントをより簡単に識別できるようにする強力なツールです。 主な特徴: 明確なトレンド識別: 異なるローソク足の色で上昇トレンドと下降トレンドを視覚的に区別します。 ノイズの低減: 価格変動をフィルタリングし、 市場の主要な動きをより明確に表示します。 早期トレンド検出: 標準チャートでトレンドの変化が明らかになる前に、 潜在的なトレンド変化を予測します。 汎用性: 単独で使用することも、 他のテクニカル指標と組み合わせて総合的な分析を行うこともできます。 カスタマイズ可能な設定: インジケーターを特定の取引設定や戦略に合わせて調整できます。 メリット: トレンドを特定し、 潜在的なエントリーポイントと出口ポイントを識別する能力を向上させます。 市場ノイズの影響を減らし、 重要な価格変動に集中します。 市場ダイナミクスをより明確に理解することで、 より情報に基づいた取引決定を行うことができます。 検証済
FREE
Gekko ADX Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
インディケータ
This is Gekko's Cutomized Cutomized Average Directional Index (ADX), a customized version of the famous ADX indicator. Use the regular ADX and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the ADX calculation; PlotSignalType: How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevel : Show Signals for Trend Confirmation Swings; 2- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevelDirection
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
インディケータ
MT4 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands   adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark   zones of control   — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters   It
FREE
Renko System
Marco Montemari
インディケータ
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Edgevia Mtf Support Resistance Alert
Le Huy Tuong
インディケータ
Edgevia MTF Smart S/R Alert is a professional multi-timeframe support and resistance indicator designed for precision traders. It automatically identifies high-probability S/R zones from multiple timeframes and triggers BUY/SELL alerts only when price reacts with strong confirmation. Key Features: • Multi-Timeframe S/R zones (H1, H4, D1) • Smart zone merging to avoid clutter • RSI overbought/oversold filter • Candlestick pattern confirmation (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Hammer) • Non-repainting logic
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
TradeQL
Abdiel Aviles Jimenez
インディケータ
The TradeQL Indicator is a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time. TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language al
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
インディケータ
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Panic Meter limited
Dmitriy Gurenko
1 (1)
インディケータ
The indicator measures the frequency of incoming ticks to analyze the market activity. Bullish and bearish ticks are analyzed separately, informing about the currently predominant market sentiment. According to observations, an increase in the frequency of ticks (panic) indicates the beginning of strong price changes, and an increase in the frequency of ticks in a particular direction not only accompanies a price change in this direction, but also often anticipates it. The indicator is indispens
FREE
HTF Candle Display
Nhat Vy Vu
インディケータ
Timeframe Simulator Indicator This indicator redraws candlestick structures from a higher timeframe onto your current chart. It helps visualize higher-period price action without switching timeframes, making it easier to analyze trends and key levels while trading on lower timeframes. Main features: Customizable Candles   – Adjust the appearance of higher timeframe candles (bull/bear colors, wick style, gaps, and history length). Higher Timeframe Lines   – Optionally display dynamic high, low,
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
インディケータ
Daily Support and Resistance Levels は、クラシックピボットポイント手法に基づき、日中取引用の重要な価格レベルを自動計算・表示するプロ仕様のインジケーターです。 主な機能: ピボットポイント(PP)の自動計算 3つのレジスタンスレベル(R1, R2, R3) 3つのサポートレベル(S1, S2, S3) 前日の高値/安値の表示 リアルタイム情報パネル 市場バイアス(強気/弱気)表示 近いレベルまでの距離表示 色と表示設定の完全カスタマイズ 毎日自動更新 全タイムフレーム対応 計算方法: 前日の高値、安値、終値に基づくクラシックピボットポイント。 トレード活用例: サポート/レジスタンス反発トレード ブレイクアウト戦略 レンジトレード 方向性バイアス判断 利確目標設定 使用方法: 任意のチャートに追加 レベルは自動計算 価格 > PP = 強気バイアス 価格 < PP = 弱気バイアス S1-S3 = サポートゾーン R1-R3 = レジスタンスゾーン 設定: ピボット/サポート/レジスタンス色 線幅/スタイル 価格ラベル表示ON/OFF 情報パネル表示
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
インディケータ
IX Power: 指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の洞察を発見 概要 IX Power は、指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の強弱を分析するための多用途ツールです。 FX Power が全ての利用可能な通貨ペアデータを活用して外為ペアで最高の精度を提供する一方、 IX Power は基礎資産の市場データにのみ焦点を当てています。この特性により、 IX Power は非外為市場に最適であり、単純な外為分析にも信頼性の高いツールです。どのチャートでもスムーズに機能し、取引判断を向上させるための明確で実行可能な洞察を提供します。 1. IX Power がトレーダーにとって価値がある理由 複数市場での強弱分析 • IX Power は指数、商品、暗号資産、外為シンボルの強弱を計算し、それぞれの市場に合わせた洞察を提供します。 • US30、WTI、ゴールド、ビットコイン、または通貨ペアなどの資産を監視して取引機会を発見できます。 幅広い市場に適応 • 外為取引では、 FX Power が関連する全ての通貨ペアを分析することで比類のない精度を提供します。 • IX Power
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
インディケータ
サポートとレジスタンススクリーナーは、1つのインジケーター内に複数のツールを提供するMetaTraderの1つのレベルインジケーターにあります。 利用可能なツールは次のとおりです。 1.市場構造スクリーナー。 2.強気のプルバックゾーン。 3.弱気プルバックゾーン。 4.デイリーピボットポイント 5.毎週のピボットポイント 6.毎月のピボットポイント 7.ハーモニックパターンとボリュームに基づく強力なサポートとレジスタンス。 8.銀行レベルのゾーン。 期間限定オファー：HVサポートおよびレジスタンスインジケーターは、50ドルと生涯でのみご利用いただけます。 （元の価格125 $） MQL5ブログにアクセスすると、分析例を含むすべてのプレミアム指標を見つけることができます。 ここをクリックしてください。 主な機能 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強力なサポートおよびレジスタンスゾーン。 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強気および弱気のプルバックゾーン。  市場構造スクリーナー 毎日、毎週、毎月のピボットポイント。 ドキュメント すべてのサポートおよび
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
インディケータ
FX Levels: あらゆる市場における非常に高精度なサポート＆レジスタンス 概要 通貨ペア、株式指数、個別銘柄やコモディティなど、どのような市場でも信頼できるサポートとレジスタンスを特定したいですか？ FX Levels は伝統的な “Lighthouse” メソッドと先進的な動的アプローチを融合し、ほぼ汎用的な精度を実現します。ブローカーの実務経験を活かし、自動化されたデイリー更新とリアルタイム更新を組み合わせることで、 FX Levels は反転ポイントを見つけ、利益目標を設定し、自信をもってトレードを管理するための手助けをします。今すぐ試してみて、サポート/レジスタンス分析の正確性がどれほどトレードを向上させるかを実感してください！ 1. FX Levels がトレーダーにとって非常に有用な理由 非常に正確なサポート＆レジスタンスゾーン • FX Levels は異なるブローカー環境でもほぼ同一のゾーンを生成するよう設計されており、データフィードの差異や時刻設定のずれによる不一致を解消します。 • つまり、どのブローカーを利用していても一貫したレベルが得られるため、戦
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
インディケータ
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 は、MetaTrader 5 向けのインジケーターで、 マーケット構造 および ICT / Smart Money 概念の分析を自動化します。 売買は行わず 、注文管理もしません。これは 視覚的な分析ツール であり、自動売買ロボットではありません。 インジケーターが表示する内容 インジケーターはチャートをスキャンし、以下の情報を強調表示します ： マーケット構造 ：主要スイング、HH、HL、LH、LL 構造のブレイク ：Break of Structure (BOS) と Change of Character (ChoCH) 強気（demand）/ 弱気（supply）の Order Blocks（強度表示あり） 有効な Fair Value Gaps (FVG) 流動性ゾーン（equal highs / equal lows）とスイープ（sweeps） アジア / ロンドン / ニューヨーク セッションと Ki
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
Meravith Autoは、Meravithトレーディングシステムの自動化バージョンです。 このインジケーターは、色が変化するトレンドラインで構成されています。強気のときは緑色、弱気のときは赤色になります。これはトレンドのサポートラインです。強気の出来高と弱気の出来高が等しくなる流動性ライン。三重の強気デビエーションライン。三重の弱気デビエーションライン。大きな出来高を示す紫色と青色のドット。紫色のドットは平均出来高より2つのデビエーション分大きい出来高を示し、青色のドットは2つのデビエーションを示します。 使い方は？ 強気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの上にある流動性は強気トレンドを示します。市場は上昇すると予想されます。ロングポジションを開きます。 弱気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの下にある流動性は弱気トレンドを示します。市場は下落すると予想されます。ショートポジションを開きます。 他のインジケーターと自由に組み合わせて使用できます。 どの通貨ペア、どの時間足でも使用できます。 ブローカーが提示する出来高の違いにより、結果が異なる場合があります。 出来高が多いため、大
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
インディケータ
私たちはあなたにトレンド取引の世界でゲームのルールを変える革命的な指標を提示します。 指標は、パフォーマンスを再考し、前例のない高さにあなたの取引経験を高めるように設計されています。 私たちの指標は、競合他社とは一線を画す高度な機能のユニークな組み合わせを誇っています。 "実質の価格設定要因"の先端技術は最も困難で、揮発市況の最高の安定性を保障する。 不安定なパターン、壊れた指標に別れを告げ、意識的で制御された取引を歓迎します。 指標は単なる美しい絵ではありません！ 指標は、トレーダーの側にオッズをシフトし、それによって利益を得る必要があります。 インジケータ信号（完全自動モード）に基づいて取引結果に慣れる： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2339244 AceTrendは、rbtiバージョンによるトレンド指標のランキングで第一位にランクされています。 インターネット上の"AceTrend trend indicatorのテスト"に関する情報を検索することで、詳細を調べることができます。 AceTrend-取引における最大の収益性と制御。 私たちの指標
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
作者のその他のプロダクト
THV Volume Spike MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
インディケータ
Hi Traders, The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time . This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume . When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market inter
FREE
THV Ema Distance Monitor MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
インディケータ
Hi Traders, The THV EMA Distance Monitor is a lightweight and flexible MT5 indicator designed to display the real-time distance between price and multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) directly on the chart. The indicator allows traders to enable or disable up to five EMAs , each with a customizable period , making it adaptable to different trading strategies and market conditions. For each selected EMA, the distance from the current price is calculated and displayed in a clear on-chart pane
FREE
THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
エキスパート
Hi Traders, This EA handle the  TRAILING Buy Stop and/or  TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days: click to download Configurations ( default values are shown in brackets ) : // -   ATR period:  input the ATR period for calculation (14) -  Magic Number:  define the magic number // -   Enable Buy Stop : Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order -  Lot Buy:  volume
THV Rsi Stoch Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
インディケータ
Hi Traders, RSI and Stochastic are among the most popular indicators used to measure momentum and help identify overbought and oversold conditions. This indicator displays two optional RSI and Stochastic values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired upper and lower thresholds for RSI and Stochastic to monitor conditions. If the RSI (or Stochastic) value is between the upper and lower thresholds, the text color will remain your de
FREE
THV Info Panel MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
インディケータ
Hi Traders, Info Panel with PnL Coloring is a compact yet powerful on-chart dashboard for MT5. It delivers real-time insights into Buy/Sell volume, symbol-based PnL, overall account performance, margin status, and detailed candle metrics. With dynamic color-coding and a live candle countdown, this panel helps you monitor your essential trading information and market conditions instantly so that you can make decisions with greater clarity and precision. Abbreviations (current candle information)
FREE
THV Chart Object Sync Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
インディケータ
Hi Traders, ChartObjectsSync is a lightweight MT5 indicator that keeps drawing objects synchronized between two charts of the same symbol. When you draw or modify an object on one chart, the indicator automatically mirrors it on the other — maintaining consistent visuals and levels. The indicator currently supports syncing the following objects: - Horizontal lines - Trendlines - Fibonacci retracements - Rectangles - Text labels Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO acco
THV 2 Atr Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
インディケータ
Hi Traders, ATR is one of the most popular indicators used to measure volatility. This indicator displays two optional ATR values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired threshold for each ATR to monitor volatility. If the ATR value is greater than your threshold, the text color will remain your default color; otherwise, it will be displayed in red. Happy Trading !
FREE
THV Avg Stop Out Line Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
インディケータ
Hi Traders, Simple, clear, and essential for every trader. It helps keep your chart clean and informative. // In case you open multiple positions, your chart becomes crowded and messy. Then, you may want to hide "Trade levels" and only concern about the averaging buy or average sell level. // In case you want to know at which price your account would reach the broker’s stop-out threshold (i.e., the price at which your account would be “burned”). //You may also want to get your account's PnL an
FREE
THV 5 Ema Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
インディケータ
Hi Traders, EMA is very popular indicator to determine: trend // support // resistance. Here are the use of this simple yet very powerful Multi-Time Frame indicator: 1- Attach this indicator to your chart .  - Choose the desired time frame ( ex:   Current, M15, H1, H4, D1,...). -  Set your desired EMA periods ( ex:   20, 50, 100, 150, 200,...). - Enable which EMA you want to show by setting the relevant EMA to:   True / False   (you can show 1, 2, 3, 4 or all of 5 EMAs at the same time). - Set c
FREE
THV Easy SLTP Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
エキスパート
Hi Traders, This MT5 EA provides you with the following impressive  & powerful features (with easy configurations & smooth operations): 1- Trade directly using your keyboard: open Buy/Sell orders, close profitable orders, close losing orders, close Buy orders, close Sell orders or close all orders instantly (very fast closure). You can define your desired keyboard to each function. 2- Turn on the "SLTP Line" button to draw SL TP Lines on the chart. 3- When you drag the SL line, all orders on t
THV Trailing Buy Sell Limits Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
エキスパート
Hi Traders, A powerful pending-order management system designed for precision, automation, and safety in high-volatility markets. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days:   click to download Main Features : Dynamic Pending orders: Auto-place pending Buy/Sell Limit orders with point-based spacing. OCO Mode: Option to choose one or both buy sell direction by activating OCO Mode (ex: if OCO = true: whenever the buy limit is triggerd, the sell limit will be
THV Smart DCA Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
エキスパート
Hi Traders, THV Smart DCA EA – Automated Trading with DCA &   Net-Off Logic.   Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days:   click to download THV Smart DCA is an advanced EA designed for automated trading on MT5. It features: Dynamic DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) : Automatically adds positions at optimal price levels for both Buy and Sell trades. Smart Net-Off Logic : Close profitable and selected losing positions automatically based on configurable threshol
THV Swing Matrix Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
エキスパート
THV Swing Matrix MT5 — Smart Swing Reversal, Breakout & Hotkey Trading EA THV Swing Matrix MT5 is a powerful, flexible, and fully automated trading system that combines swing structure analysis , dynamic money management , and manual hotkey trading support . The EA automatically detects Swing High (SWH) and Swing Low (SWL) levels, trades based on Reversal or Breakout logic, and manages risk with smart equity and floating protection . In addition, it allows manual trading directly from your keybo
THV Spike Reversal Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
エキスパート
Spike Reversal EA – Smart Candle Entry & Equity Management Spike Reversal EA is a versatile and intelligent trading assistant designed to identify powerful “spike candles” — candles with strong body momentum and short wicks — and open trades based on clear, controlled logic. Whether you’re trading manually or automatically, Spike Reversal gives you full control with dynamic entry rules, advanced risk management, and instant keyboard shortcuts. Link to download fully functional demo version to te
THV Sniper Pro Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
エキスパート
EA Overview — THV Sniper Pro : THV Sniper Pro is a multi-functional, precision trading system designed for both manual and automated scalping strategies . It delivers complete flexibility by combining advanced technical filters , equity management , DCA logic , and fully interactive chart controls — giving traders full control in any market condition. Works with all symbols and timeframes . Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days:   click to downl
THV Smart Limit Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
エキスパート
THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 — Intelligent Pending Order Controller THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage Buy/Sell Limit orders using either manual horizontal lines or automatic logic . It provides full control over pending order placement, spacing, lot scaling, recovery, and risk management — all in a simple and visual way. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days:   click to download ️ Key Features :
THV Keyboard Commander Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
エキスパート
THV Keyboard Commander MT5: Fast, precise, and fully keyboard-driven. Built with a simplicity and speed mindset — your ultimate trading assistant. THV Keyboard Commander MT5 is a powerful and intuitive trading assistant that lets you open, close, or delete orders instantly using keyboard shortcuts — no more wasting time with manual clicking. You can place Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders with one key press, and the EA automatically calculates price levels based on your open or pending trades , en
THV Auto Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
インディケータ
Hi Traders, Distilled from professional traders' experience, this is the only Fibonacci tool you will ever need. Unlock the power of   advanced swing-based Fibonacci analysis   with this custom MT5 indicator. Designed for precision and clarity, it automatically identifies the   nearest Swing High (SH) and Swing Low (SL)   on your selected timeframe and draws   key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels   directly on your chart. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO a
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信