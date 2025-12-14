THV Mtf Candle Range with Fibo MT5
- インディケータ
- Trong Khanh Phan
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 10
Hi Traders,
THV MTF Candle Range with Fibo is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders clearly identify key price levels, higher-timeframe structure, and high-probability reaction zones directly on the chart without switching time frames.
Key Features:
- Options to select the number of HTF candles to display on your lower-timeframe chart
-
Displays High / Low / Mid / Fibonacci levels of higher-timeframe (HTF) candle ranges
-
Option to display Fibonacci levels for all HTF candles or only the last candle for a cleaner chart
-
Highlights HTF candle ranges and candle bodies for improved market structure visibility
-
Clear price labels and Fibonacci level labels with adjustable offsets
-
Fibonacci Zone Alert with pop-up alerts, sound alerts, and push notifications. Alerts are triggered when price is within the zone between two selected Fibonacci levels
-
Fully customizable colors, line styles, line widths, labels, and ray-right behavior
Designed For:
-
Price Action traders
-
Fibonacci pullback & reversal strategies
-
Supply & Demand analysis, top-down analysis and MTF analysis
-
All trading style: Scalping, intraday, and swing trading
-
All instruments and all time frames supported
Benefits:
-
Easily track higher-timeframe support and resistance
-
Read HTF market structure without switching timeframes
-
Enhance trade timing and decision-making by identifying high-precision entry and exit zones
-
Easy and user-friendly settings
Hope you enjoy the indicator and thank you for your support.
Happy trading !