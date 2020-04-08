THV Mtf Candle Range with Fibo MT5

Hi Traders,

THV MTF Candle Range with Fibo is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders clearly identify key price levels, higher-timeframe structure, and high-probability reaction zones directly on the chart without switching time frames.

Key Features:

  1. Options to select the number of HTF candles to display on your lower-timeframe chart

  2. Displays High / Low / Mid / Fibonacci levels of higher-timeframe (HTF) candle ranges

  3. Option to display Fibonacci levels for all HTF candles or only the last candle for a cleaner chart

  4. Highlights HTF candle ranges and candle bodies for improved market structure visibility

  5. Clear price labels and Fibonacci level labels with adjustable offsets

  6. Fibonacci Zone Alert with pop-up alerts, sound alerts, and push notifications. Alerts are triggered when price is within the zone between two selected Fibonacci levels

  7. Fully customizable colors, line styles, line widths, labels, and ray-right behavior

Designed For:

  • Price Action traders

  • Fibonacci pullback & reversal strategies

  • Supply & Demand analysis, top-down analysis and MTF analysis

  • All trading style: Scalping, intraday, and swing trading

  • All instruments and all time frames supported

Benefits: 

  • Easily track higher-timeframe support and resistance

  • Read HTF market structure without switching timeframes

  • Enhance trade timing and decision-making by identifying high-precision entry and exit zones

  • Easy and user-friendly settings

Just attach to your chart, choose HTF and the number of candle you want to track and enjoy ! Minimal setup is required.

Hope you enjoy the indicator and thank you for your support.

Happy trading !

FREE
