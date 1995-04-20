Vortex oscillator mt4

🔥 VORTEX OSCILLATOR: Master the Volume Flow

VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a high-performance trading tool that reimagines the classic Vortex indicator as an ultra-responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it fuses price action with Tick Volume to reveal the true momentum behind every market move.

💎 Why VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a Game Changer

Most indicators only track price, often reacting too late. VORTEX OSCILLATOR uses a sophisticated Volume-Weighted Flow algorithm. It doesn't just show you where the price is going—it tells you if the market has the "fuel" (volume) to sustain the trend.

📊 Professional Structure & Visuals

  • Normalized Scale (-100 to +100): A standardized reading across all assets. No more guessing—the scale remains consistent whether you trade Gold, FX, or Indices.

  • Zero Pivot Line: The ultimate line of demarcation between bulls and bears. Simple, clean, and effective.

  • Impulse Zones (+50 / -50): Instantly identify "Super Trends" and momentum breakouts.

  • Dynamic Dual Curves:

    • 🟢 Green Line (VI+): Measures Bullish Buying Pressure.

    • 🔴 Red Line (VI-): Measures Bearish Selling Pressure.

🎯 How to Trade with VORTEX OSCILLATOR

Designed to be instinctive for both Scalpers and Swing Traders:

  1. The Confirmation Crossover: Enter a Buy trade when the Green line crosses above the Red line.

  2. The Zero-Line Filter: For maximum safety, wait for the dominant line to cross the 0 level. This confirms the trend is backed by real volume flow.

  3. Exit Strategy: Close your position when the lines converge back toward the zero level, signaling a loss of momentum.

🛠 Product Features

  • Multi-Asset & Multi-Timeframe: Optimized for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (DAX, NASDAQ, US30), and Crypto.

  • Low-Lag Algorithm: A refined calculation designed to minimize delay while providing smooth, actionable curves.

  • EA Ready: Clearly defined buffers for easy integration into your own Expert Advisors.

  • Visual Comfort: Perfectly balanced colors for dark and light backgrounds.


