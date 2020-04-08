Four rsi mt5
- Indicators
- Vincent Albert Feugier
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
🎯 Multi-RSI – 4 RSIs in 1 for Complete Market Analysis
💎 Analyze market strength and momentum like a pro!
Multi-RSI combines 4 distinct RSIs in a single window, giving you a clear and fast view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Each RSI has its own configurable period, allowing you to adapt the indicator to your trading strategies and style.
✨ Key Features:
📊 4 RSIs in one indicator – track multiple periods simultaneously.
⚙️ Fully customizable periods – adjust each RSI individually to fit your strategy.
🎨 Clear and colorful display – each RSI has its own color for instant readability.
📈 Separate window – keeps your charts clean and uncluttered.
⚡ Optimized calculation – stays fast even on long histories and large datasets.
🚀 Ideal Use Cases:
Identify overbought and oversold conditions across multiple periods.
Compare short-, medium-, and long-term momentum at a glance.
Confirm entry and exit signals with more precision.
Multi-period tracking without cluttering your chart with multiple indicators.
💡 Why Multi-RSI?
Because it combines 4 powerful RSIs in a single indicator, giving you a complete view of market momentum in one glance. With configurable periods and a clean display, Multi-RSI is the perfect tool for any trader who wants to analyze relative strength across multiple timeframes quickly and efficiently.
🔥 Enhance your analysis and trade with more precision using Multi-RSI!