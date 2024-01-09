ICT Market Structure MT4

If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT concept,The ICT Market Structure provide a user manual for traders using more advanced strategies.

This all-in-one indicator focuses on ICT Concepts(Smart Money Concepts). ICT Market Structure trying to understand how institutions trade, helping predict their moves. By understanding and utilizing this strategy, traders can gain valuable insights into market movements and finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

Here is a brief introduction to some of the features:

Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator

Order Blocks ( bullish & bearish ), Order Blocks with Volume metrics and formed alert

Real time market structure and swing structure highs and lows (HH, HL, LL, LH) with formed alert

Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)/ Momentum shift (MS)

Breaker Blocks labeling with formed alert

Fair Value Gap (Bullish&Bearish FVG) Detection with formed alert



Display Silver Bullet Time



Display trading time sessions New York,London,Asia



Display colors for all text and block can be customized

Related Topics:

ICT, SMC, Smart Money Concept， ICT Analysis, SMC Strategies, Smart Concepts, Smart Insights, Institutional Perspective, Liquidity Analysis, Institutional Trading, Market Predictions, Price Movement, Trading Institutions, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Block, Support Resistance, BOS CHOCH, Momentum Shift, Supply Demand, Strong Imbalance, Higher Highs, Lower Lows, Fair Value, Fibonacci Retracement, Equal Highs, Equal Lows, Multi-Timeframe, Multi-Timeframe Dashboard, High-Timeframe, High-Timeframe Structure, Liquidity Voids, Market Structure, Time Zone, Market Sessions, Previous High Low, Technical Analysis, Liquidity Pool, Market Manipulation, Market Sentiment, Price Analysis, Market Insight, Market Participants, Volume Analysis, Market Psychology, Order Flow, Market Interpretation, Market Forecast, Trading Patterns, Trading Strategies