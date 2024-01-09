ICT Market Structure MT4

If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT concept,The ICT Market Structure provide a user manual for traders using more advanced strategies.

This all-in-one indicator focuses on ICT Concepts(Smart Money Concepts). ICT Market Structure trying to understand how institutions trade, helping predict their moves. By understanding and utilizing this strategy, traders can gain valuable insights into market movements and finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

Here is a brief introduction to some of the features:

  • Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator
  • Order Blocks ( bullish & bearish ), Order Blocks with Volume metrics and formed alert
  • Real time market structure and swing structure highs and lows (HH, HL, LL, LH) with formed alert
  • Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)/ Momentum shift (MS)
  • Breaker Blocks labeling with formed alert
  • Fair Value Gap (Bullish&Bearish FVG)  Detection with formed alert
  • Display Silver Bullet Time
  • Display trading time sessions New York,London,Asia
  • Display colors for all text and block can be customized

Related Topics:

ICT, SMC, Smart Money Concept， ICT Analysis, SMC Strategies, Smart Concepts, Smart Insights, Institutional Perspective, Liquidity Analysis, Institutional Trading, Market Predictions, Price Movement, Trading Institutions, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Block, Support Resistance, BOS CHOCH, Momentum Shift, Supply Demand, Strong Imbalance, Higher Highs, Lower Lows, Fair Value,  Fibonacci Retracement, Equal Highs, Equal Lows, Multi-Timeframe, Multi-Timeframe Dashboard, High-Timeframe, High-Timeframe Structure, Liquidity Voids, Market Structure, Time Zone, Market Sessions, Previous High Low, Technical Analysis, Liquidity Pool, Market Manipulation, Market Sentiment, Price Analysis, Market Insight, Market Participants, Volume Analysis, Market Psychology, Order Flow, Market Interpretation, Market Forecast, Trading Patterns, Trading Strategies

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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ICT killzones are specific time periods in the market during which trading volume and volatility often increase, In order to help traders have a comprehensive understanding of the market situation and better formulate trading strategies, we have developed a trading session indicator. Identify the five time periods of ICT killzones with different colors, and track the marked price areas within these periods. The high and low pivot reference lines will automatically extend until the pivot price is
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4.8 (5)
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If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT concept,The ICT Market Structure provide a user manual for traders using more advanced strategies. This all-in-one indicator focuses on ICT Concepts(Smart Money Concepts). ICT Market Structure trying to understand how institutions trade, helping predict their moves. By understanding and utilizing this strategy, traders can gain valuable insights into market movements and finding more practical entries & exits based on price action. H
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