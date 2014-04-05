True strength index mt5
- Indicators
- Vincent Albert Feugier
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
TrueStrength Oscillator v1.00
What you see on the chart:
Thick blue line 💙: main TSI, follows market momentum
Thick red line ❤️: signal line (perfect for spotting crossovers)
Thin blue bars 📊: from zero line up to the blue line
Dotted gray line in the middle ➖: zero level, easy to spot direction changes
Why it's practical every day:
Scale always fixed (-0.000001 to +0.000001), no surprises ✅
Zero repaint: calculated only on closed bars 🔒
Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN1) ⏰
Very lightweight: doesn't slow down your terminal ⚡
What you can easily adjust: