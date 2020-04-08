Price manipulation risk

📊 Price Manipulation Risk Indicator

🔍 Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection

Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market.
It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments.

This indicator helps traders avoid traps, filter false signals, and improve timing in both entries and exits.

🎯 Product Purpose

Provide an immediate and visual assessment of market conditions:

  • Normal conditions

  • Unstable phases

  • High-risk scenarios

  • Extreme-risk situations

Perfect for enhancing discipline and improving decision-making.

🔎 What does the analysis rely on?


  • Price behavior

  • Market activity intensity

  • Candle closing behavior

  • Recent market conditions

These combined factors deliver a reliable estimation of manipulation risk.

🎨 Intuitive Visual Display

Displayed in a dedicated window with a color-coded histogram:

Color Level Interpretation
🩶 Gray Low Stable market
🟡 Yellow Medium Caution advised
🟠 Orange High Dangerous conditions
🔴 Red Extreme High probability of manipulation

✅ Key Features

✔ No repaint
✔ Works on all assets
✔ All timeframes
✔ Lightweight and fast
✔ Excellent risk filter for any strategy
✔ Suitable for manual or automated trading

🧠 Recommended Use

  • Avoid entries during high-risk phases

  • Confirm signals before taking action

  • Add objective market context

  • Detect manipulation periods (news, sessions, liquidity zones)

⚠️ Important

This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals.
It is a risk-analysis tool, meant to support your existing strategy.

🔧 Parameter

  • Lookback – Sensitivity based on recent market behavior.

📈 Master the risk. Master your trading.


