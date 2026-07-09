Intrade Portfolio Manager

Intrade Portfolio Manager

Intrade Portfolio Manager is a multi-strategy portfolio Expert Advisor that runs several independent, rule-based strategies side by side across currencies and indices from a single chart. Each module trades on its own logic, its own instrument and its own magic number, so the strategies operate independently and can be enabled or disabled individually.

Strategies included

  • Asian Breakout on XAUUSD and USDJPY – trades the breakout of the Asian-session range, with optional entry filtering to reduce trades in unfavorable conditions.
  • Weekly Index on USTECH, SP500 and JP225 – a session-based index module with a fixed weekly entry and a defined close time to avoid carrying positions over unnecessary swap periods.
  • Box Breakout on SP500 – a range/box breakout module with its own equity-stepped lot sizing.

Risk management

  • Three ready-to-use risk presets – Conservative, Standard and Aggressive – plus a Custom mode that exposes every individual setting.
  • Temporal Drawdown Detector (TDD): monitors balance over a configurable lookback window and, if a defined drawdown threshold is exceeded, switches the EA into a protective Long-Only mode until balance recovers or a fallback period elapses.
  • Built-in market-condition filtering that helps reduce entries in unfavorable conditions.
  • Late-entry protection: no breakout entry is taken if price has already moved too far outside the range (for example after a VPS restart).

Built for real-world brokers

  • Automatic symbol resolution and broker minimum-lot scaling, so the EA adapts to different symbol names and lot granularities.
  • Profit and value calculation handled via OrderCalcProfit for reliable behaviour across brokers and in the Strategy Tester.
  • Tested for portability across different broker setups, including index mini-contract differences.
  • Broker lot granularity: the EA works on any broker, but brokers offering 0.01 lot granularity allow more precise position sizing and finer risk scaling – especially on the index modules – and let smaller accounts participate without oversizing.

Control panel

  • An on-chart control panel with per-strategy Close and Pause + Close / Resume buttons for manual intervention.
  • A live information panel showing per-symbol and total floating result, plus monthly figures.

Important: ValidationMode

ValidationMode must always be set to false for live and normal trading. This input exists only to allow the automated MQL5 Market validation check to run, and when enabled it forces a test order. Keep it set to false at all times when you actually trade the EA.

Requirements and recommendations

  • MetaTrader 5. Works on both netting and hedging accounts (each symbol is traded in one direction at a time), so a hedging account is not required.
  • Any broker that offers the required symbols (XAUUSD, USDJPY, USTECH, SP500, JP225). Symbol names may vary by broker and are resolved automatically.
  • Designed for standard CFD brokers under normal trading conditions. It is not intended for prop-firm / funded-account environments, which often use artificial execution rules, delayed feeds and special restrictions that do not reflect normal CFD trading.
  • In the Strategy Tester, use 1-Minute OHLC modelling; avoid Every-Tick optimization across all symbols at once.
  • A broker offering 0.01 lot granularity is recommended, particularly for the index modules and smaller accounts.
  • VPS recommended for continuous, unattended operation.

This product is a trading tool. It does not promise or guarantee any profit. Past behaviour and backtests do not predict future results. You are responsible for the settings, the broker and the risk you choose.

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