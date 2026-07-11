Level Validator - Support and Resistance with Touch Validation



Stop guessing whether a level actually matters. Draw a single horizontal line and Level Validator automatically wraps it in a price zone, counts every candle that touched the level, and rates its strength - so you trade levels that have truly proven themselves, not arbitrary lines on a chart.



Features

- Automatic zone around every line: set the zone half-width in points; the indicator draws a clean, configurable zone you can read at a glance.

- Touch counter and strength rating: each level shows its real touch count with a star rating (Weak, Medium, Strong, Very Strong). Strong levels stand out by color and stars.

- Multi-chart sync: draw a level on one chart and it appears automatically on every chart of the same symbol. Manage one set of levels across all timeframes.

- Adjustable counting window: a draggable vertical start line defines where touch counting begins, so old, irrelevant history does not inflate your numbers.

- Optional candle markers: mark every candle that touched a level for instant visual confirmation.



Built for performance

Fully optimized v5.0 engine: cached touch calculations, dirty-flag cleanup, and single-redraw rendering deliver zero freezing - even with many levels across multiple charts.



How to use

1. Attach it to any chart and symbol.

2. Draw a normal horizontal line at any level you care about.

3. Read the touch count and strength rating instantly - the zone and label do the rest.



Note: Level Validator is a manual chart tool. It works on live and demo charts with the lines you draw yourself and is not intended for the Strategy Tester.



Works on any symbol and timeframe. Ideal for XAUUSD, indices, forex and crypto. A simple, fast, no-nonsense tool for traders who validate their levels before taking risk.



Inputs: zone width, scan depth, colors, label size, star rating on/off, candle markers on/off, start line, cross-chart sync.