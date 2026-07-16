Aurum Dual Breakout

Aurum Dual Breakout — XAUUSD & USDJPY Asian Session Breakout

Two markets, one system, a smoother equity curve.

Aurum Dual Breakout trades the breakout from the Asian trading range — simultaneously on Gold (XAUUSD) and USD/JPY. The edge isn't a single market but the combination: both instruments respond to different drivers and run largely uncorrelated. While one goes through a weak phase, the other often carries — smoothing the equity curve and meaningfully lowering drawdown compared with trading either instrument alone.

Strategy at a glance

  • Captures the Asian range, enters on the confirmed breakout
  • Pullback filter: after the breakout, waits for a controlled retracement before entering — filters fakeouts and improves the entry price
  • Fakeout filter: extra protection against false breakouts, switchable on/off
  • Temporal Drawdown Detector (TDD): detects sustained losing phases and switches temporarily to a more defensive mode
  • Daily loss limit and percentage-based risk money management
  • Positions are closed at the end of the day — no overnight swaps, no overnight weekend risk

What makes this product different

No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Simple, robust breakout logic built on more than eight years of every-tick backtesting (2018–2026). This EA ships with a transparent Monte-Carlo risk report — not just one pretty backtest curve, but an honest distribution of the expected maximum drawdown. As an experienced trader, you know what to expect in an unfavourable case instead of relying on a single lucky path.

Three risk presets

Standard (~20% DD) · Conservative (~10% DD) · Aggressive
A single parameter selects the risk profile — ideal for matching the EA to your account and risk tolerance.

Setup / Operation

  1. Attach to ONE chart only. Aurum Dual Breakout is a multi-symbol EA and trades both instruments from a single chart. Drop it on a XAUUSD or USDJPY chart, recommended timeframe M15.
  2. Add both symbols to Market Watch. Make sure both XAUUSD and USDJPY are visible in the Market Watch window, otherwise the EA has no price data for the second symbol.
  3. Adjust symbol names if needed. If your broker uses suffixes (e.g. XAUUSD.m, USDJPYpro), enter the exact name in A1_Symbol and A2_Symbol.
  4. Mind the server time — important. Session times are tuned to a broker server time of GMT+3 (Asian session range approx. 03:00–06:00 server time). If your broker's server time differs, shift the hours in the RangeStart/RangeEnd fields accordingly.
  5. Choose a risk profile. Set Global_RiskPreset to Standard, Conservative or Aggressive.
  6. Leverage & operation. Recommended: leverage from 1:100. Because positions are held for several hours until the daily close, the EA is not spread-sensitive and runs fine with most brokers. A VPS is recommended so the EA runs around the clock without interruption.
  7. Enable AutoTrading and let the EA run. The built-in Control Panel lets you manually close or pause each strategy.

Recommended minimum capital: from $500 (scales as a percentage of the account balance). For smaller accounts, use a cent/micro account and the Conservative preset.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5 · XAUUSD + USDJPY available at your broker · VPS recommended for continuous operation.

Risk disclaimer: Trading forex and CFDs carries significant risk. Only use capital you can afford to lose. Test the EA thoroughly on a demo account first.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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TickFlow Zones
Christian Alexander Foehl
Utilities
See the market the way it actually moves - not the way the clock cuts it up Every standard chart - M1, M5, H1 - slices the market into equal time segments, regardless of what actually happened during that time. A quiet minute and a chaotic minute end up looking the same size. TickFlow Zones takes a different approach: instead of grouping price action by time, it groups it by activity. Each bar on the TickFlow Zones chart represents a fixed number of ticks, so the chart speeds up automatically wh
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Level Validator
Christian Alexander Foehl
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Level Validator - Support and Resistance with Touch Validation Stop guessing whether a level actually matters. Draw a single horizontal line and Level Validator automatically wraps it in a price zone, counts every candle that touched the level, and rates its strength - so you trade levels that have truly proven themselves, not arbitrary lines on a chart. Features - Automatic zone around every line: set the zone half-width in points; the indicator draws a clean, configurable zone you can rea
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ATR Smart Levels
Christian Alexander Foehl
Indicators
ATR Smart Levels – Clarity on where the market can realistically move Many traders lose not because of their strategy, but because they enter at bad levels: too early, in the middle of the range, or without a proper risk-reward structure. ATR Smart Levels solves this problem with a single indicator and three simple buttons. The indicator automatically draws three ATR-based target zones (TP1, TP2, TP3) above and below the current price. You immediately see whether a trade makes sense and whether
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Quant Kelly Trader
Christian Alexander Foehl
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The Quant Kelly Trader EA combines precise market structure signals with mathematically founded Kelly-based risk management. Designed for trading the S&P500 (US500) on the M15 timeframe, it merges fast capital growth with controlled risk – inspired by the strategies of the world’s top quants and investors. With a clear focus on accumulation phases and an adapted Kelly formula, the EA offers a professional tool for traders aiming to exploit growth potential while keeping risks under control. Str
Intrade Portfolio Manager
Christian Alexander Foehl
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Intrade Portfolio Manager Intrade Portfolio Manager is a multi-strategy portfolio Expert Advisor that runs several independent, rule-based strategies side by side across currencies and indices from a single chart. Each module trades on its own logic, its own instrument and its own magic number, so the strategies operate independently and can be enabled or disabled individually. Strategies included Asian Breakout on XAUUSD and USDJPY – trades the breakout of the Asian-session range, with optional
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