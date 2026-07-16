Aurum Dual Breakout — XAUUSD & USDJPY Asian Session Breakout

Two markets, one system, a smoother equity curve.

Aurum Dual Breakout trades the breakout from the Asian trading range — simultaneously on Gold (XAUUSD) and USD/JPY. The edge isn't a single market but the combination: both instruments respond to different drivers and run largely uncorrelated. While one goes through a weak phase, the other often carries — smoothing the equity curve and meaningfully lowering drawdown compared with trading either instrument alone.

Strategy at a glance

Captures the Asian range, enters on the confirmed breakout

Pullback filter: after the breakout, waits for a controlled retracement before entering — filters fakeouts and improves the entry price

after the breakout, waits for a controlled retracement before entering — filters fakeouts and improves the entry price Fakeout filter: extra protection against false breakouts, switchable on/off

extra protection against false breakouts, switchable on/off Temporal Drawdown Detector (TDD): detects sustained losing phases and switches temporarily to a more defensive mode

detects sustained losing phases and switches temporarily to a more defensive mode Daily loss limit and percentage-based risk money management

and Positions are closed at the end of the day — no overnight swaps, no overnight weekend risk

What makes this product different

No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Simple, robust breakout logic built on more than eight years of every-tick backtesting (2018–2026). This EA ships with a transparent Monte-Carlo risk report — not just one pretty backtest curve, but an honest distribution of the expected maximum drawdown. As an experienced trader, you know what to expect in an unfavourable case instead of relying on a single lucky path.

Three risk presets

Standard (~20% DD) · Conservative (~10% DD) · Aggressive

A single parameter selects the risk profile — ideal for matching the EA to your account and risk tolerance.

Setup / Operation

Attach to ONE chart only. Aurum Dual Breakout is a multi-symbol EA and trades both instruments from a single chart. Drop it on a XAUUSD or USDJPY chart, recommended timeframe M15. Add both symbols to Market Watch. Make sure both XAUUSD and USDJPY are visible in the Market Watch window, otherwise the EA has no price data for the second symbol. Adjust symbol names if needed. If your broker uses suffixes (e.g. XAUUSD.m, USDJPYpro), enter the exact name in A1_Symbol and A2_Symbol. Mind the server time — important. Session times are tuned to a broker server time of GMT+3 (Asian session range approx. 03:00–06:00 server time). If your broker's server time differs, shift the hours in the RangeStart/RangeEnd fields accordingly. Choose a risk profile. Set Global_RiskPreset to Standard, Conservative or Aggressive. Leverage & operation. Recommended: leverage from 1:100. Because positions are held for several hours until the daily close, the EA is not spread-sensitive and runs fine with most brokers. A VPS is recommended so the EA runs around the clock without interruption. Enable AutoTrading and let the EA run. The built-in Control Panel lets you manually close or pause each strategy.

Recommended minimum capital: from $500 (scales as a percentage of the account balance). For smaller accounts, use a cent/micro account and the Conservative preset.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5 · XAUUSD + USDJPY available at your broker · VPS recommended for continuous operation.

Risk disclaimer: Trading forex and CFDs carries significant risk. Only use capital you can afford to lose. Test the EA thoroughly on a demo account first.