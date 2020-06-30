Select the currency related to the US dollar from the trading commodities, and conduct the hedging profit margin transaction between currencies as the profit

EA will automatically associate the hedging currency when it is installed

They are: EURUSD USDCAD AUDCAD AUDUSD NZDUSD

It will order five varieties at the same time

Built in algorithmic transactions

When there is a profit margin between them, a profit position will be closed

EA can set stop loss and profit https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/783470

parameter

Total account funds: input your account funds, you can input as much as you want. For example, input 1000 USD for 1000USD, EA will make a position matching according to the position of 1000 funds. If your principal is only 5000, but you want to trade in light position, you can also input 1000USD, EA will match funds according to 1000USD

If you want to match the position of 5000usd to 10000USD, then you can enter 10000 in the parameter. Remember not to re trade

Stoploss: This is to set the stop loss amount. For example, enter 1000. When the loss reaches 1000, all orders will be closed automatically

WinPoint=6;

(profit points closing: the profit points of orders placed by EA: the calculation formula is: when the profit of EA exceeds 10 * winpoint * total number of long and short positions, the position will be closed.)

TakeProfit=150.0;

(this is when the total account profit exceeds this parameter to close the position as a whole (account profit will be affected by other EA or manual orders))

Magic: order identification parameter

Before buying Thunder God, please pay attention to the risks involved:

1) Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (please set a good stop loss and try to make the risk controllable).