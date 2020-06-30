Thunder god

Select the currency related to the US dollar from the trading commodities, and conduct the hedging profit margin transaction between currencies as the profit
EA will automatically associate the hedging currency when it is installed
They are: EURUSD USDCAD AUDCAD AUDUSD NZDUSD
It will order five varieties at the same time
Built in algorithmic transactions
When there is a profit margin between them, a profit position will be closed

EA can set stop loss and profit

https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/783470

parameter
Total account funds: input your account funds, you can input as much as you want. For example, input 1000 USD for 1000USD, EA will make a position matching according to the position of 1000 funds. If your principal is only 5000, but you want to trade in light position, you can also input 1000USD, EA will match funds according to 1000USD
If you want to match the position of 5000usd to 10000USD, then you can enter 10000 in the parameter. Remember not to re trade
Stoploss: This is to set the stop loss amount. For example, enter 1000. When the loss reaches 1000, all orders will be closed automatically
WinPoint=6;
(profit points closing: the profit points of orders placed by EA: the calculation formula is: when the profit of EA exceeds 10 * winpoint * total number of long and short positions, the position will be closed.)
TakeProfit=150.0;
(this is when the total account profit exceeds this parameter to close the position as a whole (account profit will be affected by other EA or manual orders))
Magic: order identification parameter
Before buying Thunder God, please pay attention to the risks involved:
1) Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (please set a good stop loss and try to make the risk controllable).
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The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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