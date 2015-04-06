Trading News EA

Are you looking to leverage the high price movements during major economic news releases to achieve consistent profits? Trading News EA Multi-Timeframe is here to help you automate your trading with smart, fast, and precise execution during volatile market conditions!

Key Features:

  • 📅 Multi-Timeframe Trading: You can schedule up to 10 different trading times within a single chart. The EA automatically places pending orders at the specified times, ensuring you never miss out on the opportunities from key news releases.

  • ⚡ Smart Pending Orders Logic: The EA will place Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders in specified trading time. Once one of the pending orders is triggered, the EA will automatically close the other one to minimize risk.

  • 🔄 Dynamic Trailing Stop: Equipped with adjustable TrailingStart, TrailingStep, and TrailingStop parameters, this EA automatically optimizes stop-loss levels, allowing you to lock in profits while letting your positions run. Each open position is managed independently with customized trailing stop logic.

  • 📉 Spread and Slippage Filters: The EA includes spread and slippage filters to ensure that orders are executed only under optimal market conditions, which is crucial during news events when spreads can widen significantly.

  • 🛠️ Broker Compatibility: Works on all MetaTrader 4 brokers, both 4-digit and 5-digit.

Advantages:

  1. Full flexibility to schedule multiple trading times with a single EA.
  2. Volatility-based trading strategy that capitalizes on price momentum during economic news releases.
  3. Automated risk management using pending orders and trailing stops to keep your positions protected.
  4. Hands-free trading execution – perfect for busy traders!

Who Should Use This EA?

  • Professional Traders who want to automate news-based trading strategies and maximize profits from market volatility.
  • Part-Time Traders who don’t have time to monitor news events in real-time but still want to take advantage of high-impact news opportunities.
  • Investors looking to diversify their portfolio with fundamental trading strategies.

Customizable Input Parameters:

  • Lot Size, Take Profit, Stop Loss: Adjust position sizes and risk management settings to your preference.
  • TrailingStart, TrailingStep, TrailingStop: Fine-tune your trailing stop strategy according to your trading style.
  • Max Spread & Slippage: Protect your order execution from extreme market conditions.
  • Trading Dates: Input up to 10 dates and times (separate with comma) to automatically place pending orders during key news events.

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Currency Pairs: All Pairs
  • Timeframes: Compatible with all timeframes.
  • Magic Number: Adjustable for managing multiple EAs on a single trading chart.

How to Use the EA:

  1. Attach the EA to the chart of your chosen currency pair before the scheduled news release.
  2. Set the parameters according to your needs, including trading dates and trailing stop levels.
  3. Let the EA work automatically – no need for constant monitoring!


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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Consistent Major Capital
sugeng purwanto
Experts
Consistent Major Capital is a highly reliable Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for steady, long-term capital growth. This EA operates on a strategic combination of specific technical indicators and short counter-trend mechanisms, applying a controlled martingale strategy with precise price targeting to prevent trades from extending too far in any one range, thereby optimizing entries and exits to adapt to market volatility while effectively managing risk. Optimized for the GBPUSD pair, this EA is si
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