Overview

FlexTF Signal Sender is a multi-timeframe High/Low confirmation indicator designed for clean and structured signal generation. It reads High and Low from a higher timeframe (H1/H4/D1), monitors price interactions, and confirms BUY/SELL signals using candle-close logic on a lower timeframe (M5/M15/M30). The indicator includes advanced filtering, breakout switching, historical touch protection, alert management, and neon-style visualization.

This is a signal-only indicator. It does not open or manage trades.

Key Features

  • Automatic Higher-TF High/Low detection
  • Lower-TF candle confirmation (body-based)
  • Breakout Switching Logic
  • Anti-Doji Filter
  • Historical touch protection
  • Neon-style signal visualization
  • Push, popup, and on-chart alerts
  • Dashboard with real-time status
  • Multi-symbol pip engine (Forex, Metals, Indices)

How It Works — Core Logic

1. High/Low Level Generation

Reads previous candle High/Low from LineTF (H1/H4/D1):

  • High → Neon Fuchsia
  • Low → Neon Cyan

2. Price Touch Detection

  • Low touched → BUY pending
  • High touched → SELL pending

3. Confirmation Candle Logic

BUY:

  • Bullish candle
  • Body ≥ MinBodyPips
  • Close above Low

SELL:

  • Bearish candle
  • Body ≥ MinBodyPips
  • Close below High

4. Breakout Switching

Upward breakout:

  • SELL canceled
  • BUY pending activated

Downward breakout:

  • BUY canceled
  • SELL pending activated

5. Historical Touch Protection

Blocks repeated High/Low touch signals within the same trading day.

Signal Visualization

BUY:

  • Neon Mint

SELL:

  • Neon Pink

Objects include:

  • Vertical marker
  • Price label
  • Dot
  • Directional arrow

Dashboard

  • LineTF & ConfirmTF
  • High/Low (READY / USED)
  • Pending side
  • Breakout status
  • Last signal
  • Counters

Input Parameters

Timeframes

Parameter Description
LineTF High/Low timeframe
ConfirmTF Confirmation timeframe

Filters

Parameter Function
MinBodyPips Minimum body size
EnableBreakoutSwitch Breakout switching
EnableHistoricalTouches Block repeated touches

Alerts

Parameter Function
EnableMT5Alert Popup alert
EnablePush Push notification
MinuteBetweenSameAlerts Cooldown (min)

Recommendations

  • Best on XAUUSD and Indices
  • Not designed for HFT
  • Recommended:
    • H4 → M15
    • H1 → M5

Indicator Type

Signals only — no automated trading.

