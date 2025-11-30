Official Channel

FlexTF Signal Sender — Multi-Timeframe High/Low Touch Confirmation Indicator

Overview

FlexTF Signal Sender is a multi-timeframe High/Low confirmation indicator designed for clean and structured signal generation. It reads High and Low from a higher timeframe (H1/H4/D1), monitors price interactions, and confirms BUY/SELL signals using candle-close logic on a lower timeframe (M5/M15/M30). The indicator includes advanced filtering, breakout switching, historical touch protection, alert management, and neon-style visualization.

This is a signal-only indicator. It does not open or manage trades.

Key Features

Automatic Higher-TF High/Low detection

Lower-TF candle confirmation (body-based)

Breakout Switching Logic

Anti-Doji Filter

Historical touch protection

Neon-style signal visualization

Push, popup, and on-chart alerts

Dashboard with real-time status

Multi-symbol pip engine (Forex, Metals, Indices)

How It Works — Core Logic

1. High/Low Level Generation

Reads previous candle High/Low from LineTF (H1/H4/D1):

High → Neon Fuchsia

Low → Neon Cyan

2. Price Touch Detection

Low touched → BUY pending

High touched → SELL pending

3. Confirmation Candle Logic

BUY:

Bullish candle

Body ≥ MinBodyPips

Close above Low

SELL:

Bearish candle

Body ≥ MinBodyPips

Close below High

4. Breakout Switching

Upward breakout:

SELL canceled

BUY pending activated

Downward breakout:

BUY canceled

SELL pending activated

5. Historical Touch Protection

Blocks repeated High/Low touch signals within the same trading day.

Signal Visualization

BUY:

Neon Mint

SELL:

Neon Pink

Objects include:

Vertical marker

Price label

Dot

Directional arrow

Dashboard

LineTF & ConfirmTF

High/Low (READY / USED)

Pending side

Breakout status

Last signal

Counters

Input Parameters

Timeframes

Parameter Description LineTF High/Low timeframe ConfirmTF Confirmation timeframe

Filters

Parameter Function MinBodyPips Minimum body size EnableBreakoutSwitch Breakout switching EnableHistoricalTouches Block repeated touches

Alerts

Parameter Function EnableMT5Alert Popup alert EnablePush Push notification MinuteBetweenSameAlerts Cooldown (min)

Recommendations

Best on XAUUSD and Indices

Not designed for HFT

Recommended:

H4 → M15



H1 → M5

Indicator Type

Signals only — no automated trading.