FlexTF Signal Sender

FlexTF Signal Sender — Multi-Timeframe High/Low Touch Confirmation Indicator

Overview

FlexTF Signal Sender is a multi-timeframe High/Low level confirmation indicator built for structured, clean signal generation. It reads High and Low levels from a higher timeframe (H1/H4/D1), tracks price interactions with these levels, and confirms BUY or SELL signals using candle-close logic on a lower timeframe (M5/M15/M30).

The indicator includes multiple filtering and protection components such as anti-doji filtering, breakout switching, historical touch control, alert-management, and neon-style visualization. It does not open or manage trades; it provides visual, audio, and push notifications only.

Key Features

  • Automatic Higher-TF High/Low detection
  • Lower-TF candle-close confirmation logic
  • Breakout Switching System:
    • Upward breakout → SELL canceled, BUY pending
    • Downward breakout → BUY canceled, SELL pending
  • Anti-Doji Filter (MinBodyPips)
  • Neon-style visualization with object-based markers
  • Historical touch detection (blocks repeated same-day signals)
  • Smart alert-cooldown system
  • Push notifications, MT5 alerts, on-chart prints
  • Signal objects: vertical line, label, dot, arrow
  • Auto-refresh dashboard panel
  • Multi-symbol pip engine (Forex, Metals, Indices)

How It Works — Core Logic

1. High/Low Level Generation (Higher TF)

The indicator reads the previous candle’s High and Low from the selected LineTF (H1/H4/D1). Levels are displayed using two neon colors:

  • High → Neon Fuchsia
  • Low → Neon Cyan

Levels refresh automatically at each new higher-TF candle.

2. Price Touch Detection

  • Low touched → BUY pending
  • High touched → SELL pending

The dashboard updates instantly and sends alerts upon touch.

3. Confirmation Candle Logic (ConfirmTF)

BUY confirmation:

  • Bullish candle (Close > Open)
  • Body size ≥ MinBodyPips
  • Close is above the Low level

SELL confirmation:

  • Bearish candle (Close < Open)
  • Body size ≥ MinBodyPips
  • Close is below the High level

4. Breakout Switching Logic

Upward breakout (price above High):

  • SELL canceled
  • BUY pending activated

Downward breakout (price below Low):

  • BUY canceled
  • SELL pending activated

5. Historical Touch Protection

If price has already touched the High or Low earlier in the trading day, new signals for that side are blocked to prevent repeated or delayed signals.

Signal Visualization

Each confirmed signal generates separate neon-colored objects:

BUY:

  • Neon Mint

SELL:

  • Neon Pink

Objects include:

  • Vertical marker line
  • Price label (e.g., BUY 1932.50 / SELL 2315.30)
  • Micro dot
  • Directional arrow

On-Chart Dashboard

  • Selected LineTF / ConfirmTF
  • High/Low status (READY / USED)
  • Pending signal side
  • Breakout status
  • Last signal type
  • Signal counters (BUY / SELL)

Input Parameters

Timeframe Settings

Parameter Description
LineTF Timeframe for High/Low levels
ConfirmTF Timeframe for signal confirmation

Filtering

Parameter Function
MinBodyPips Minimum candle body size
EnableBreakoutSwitch Enables breakout-based switching
EnableHistoricalTouches Blocks repeated same-day touches

Alerts

Parameter Function
EnableMT5Alert Terminal popup notification
EnablePush Mobile push notification
MinuteBetweenSameAlerts Alert cooldown (minutes)

Recommendations

  • Performs well on XAUUSD and Index pairs
  • Not intended for high-frequency scalping
  • Suggested combinations:
    • H4 → M15
    • H1 → M5

Indicator Type

Indicator → Signals only (no automated trading)

