FlexTF Signal Sender
- Indicateurs
- Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Overview
FlexTF Signal Sender is a multi-timeframe High/Low level confirmation indicator built for structured, clean signal generation. It reads High and Low levels from a higher timeframe (H1/H4/D1), tracks price interactions with these levels, and confirms BUY or SELL signals using candle-close logic on a lower timeframe (M5/M15/M30).
The indicator includes multiple filtering and protection components such as anti-doji filtering, breakout switching, historical touch control, alert-management, and neon-style visualization. It does not open or manage trades; it provides visual, audio, and push notifications only.
Key Features
- Automatic Higher-TF High/Low detection
- Lower-TF candle-close confirmation logic
- Breakout Switching System:
- Upward breakout → SELL canceled, BUY pending
- Downward breakout → BUY canceled, SELL pending
- Anti-Doji Filter (MinBodyPips)
- Neon-style visualization with object-based markers
- Historical touch detection (blocks repeated same-day signals)
- Smart alert-cooldown system
- Push notifications, MT5 alerts, on-chart prints
- Signal objects: vertical line, label, dot, arrow
- Auto-refresh dashboard panel
- Multi-symbol pip engine (Forex, Metals, Indices)
How It Works — Core Logic
1. High/Low Level Generation (Higher TF)
The indicator reads the previous candle’s High and Low from the selected LineTF (H1/H4/D1). Levels are displayed using two neon colors:
- High → Neon Fuchsia
- Low → Neon Cyan
Levels refresh automatically at each new higher-TF candle.
2. Price Touch Detection
- Low touched → BUY pending
- High touched → SELL pending
The dashboard updates instantly and sends alerts upon touch.
3. Confirmation Candle Logic (ConfirmTF)
BUY confirmation:
- Bullish candle (Close > Open)
- Body size ≥ MinBodyPips
- Close is above the Low level
SELL confirmation:
- Bearish candle (Close < Open)
- Body size ≥ MinBodyPips
- Close is below the High level
4. Breakout Switching Logic
Upward breakout (price above High):
- SELL canceled
- BUY pending activated
Downward breakout (price below Low):
- BUY canceled
- SELL pending activated
5. Historical Touch Protection
If price has already touched the High or Low earlier in the trading day, new signals for that side are blocked to prevent repeated or delayed signals.
Signal Visualization
Each confirmed signal generates separate neon-colored objects:
BUY:
- Neon Mint
SELL:
- Neon Pink
Objects include:
- Vertical marker line
- Price label (e.g., BUY 1932.50 / SELL 2315.30)
- Micro dot
- Directional arrow
On-Chart Dashboard
- Selected LineTF / ConfirmTF
- High/Low status (READY / USED)
- Pending signal side
- Breakout status
- Last signal type
- Signal counters (BUY / SELL)
Input Parameters
Timeframe Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|LineTF
|Timeframe for High/Low levels
|ConfirmTF
|Timeframe for signal confirmation
Filtering
|Parameter
|Function
|MinBodyPips
|Minimum candle body size
|EnableBreakoutSwitch
|Enables breakout-based switching
|EnableHistoricalTouches
|Blocks repeated same-day touches
Alerts
|Parameter
|Function
|EnableMT5Alert
|Terminal popup notification
|EnablePush
|Mobile push notification
|MinuteBetweenSameAlerts
|Alert cooldown (minutes)
Recommendations
- Performs well on XAUUSD and Index pairs
- Not intended for high-frequency scalping
- Suggested combinations:
- H4 → M15
- H1 → M5
Indicator Type
Indicator → Signals only (no automated trading)