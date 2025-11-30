Official Channel

Overview

FlexTF Signal Sender is a multi-timeframe High/Low level confirmation indicator built for structured, clean signal generation. It reads High and Low levels from a higher timeframe (H1/H4/D1), tracks price interactions with these levels, and confirms BUY or SELL signals using candle-close logic on a lower timeframe (M5/M15/M30).

The indicator includes multiple filtering and protection components such as anti-doji filtering, breakout switching, historical touch control, alert-management, and neon-style visualization. It does not open or manage trades; it provides visual, audio, and push notifications only.

Key Features

Automatic Higher-TF High/Low detection

Lower-TF candle-close confirmation logic

Breakout Switching System: Upward breakout → SELL canceled, BUY pending Downward breakout → BUY canceled, SELL pending

Anti-Doji Filter (MinBodyPips)

Neon-style visualization with object-based markers

Historical touch detection (blocks repeated same-day signals)

Smart alert-cooldown system

Push notifications, MT5 alerts, on-chart prints

Signal objects: vertical line, label, dot, arrow

Auto-refresh dashboard panel

Multi-symbol pip engine (Forex, Metals, Indices)

How It Works — Core Logic

1. High/Low Level Generation (Higher TF)

The indicator reads the previous candle’s High and Low from the selected LineTF (H1/H4/D1). Levels are displayed using two neon colors:

High → Neon Fuchsia

Low → Neon Cyan

Levels refresh automatically at each new higher-TF candle.

2. Price Touch Detection

Low touched → BUY pending

High touched → SELL pending

The dashboard updates instantly and sends alerts upon touch.

3. Confirmation Candle Logic (ConfirmTF)

BUY confirmation:

Bullish candle (Close > Open)

Body size ≥ MinBodyPips

Close is above the Low level

SELL confirmation:

Bearish candle (Close < Open)

Body size ≥ MinBodyPips

Close is below the High level

4. Breakout Switching Logic

Upward breakout (price above High):

SELL canceled

BUY pending activated

Downward breakout (price below Low):

BUY canceled

SELL pending activated

5. Historical Touch Protection

If price has already touched the High or Low earlier in the trading day, new signals for that side are blocked to prevent repeated or delayed signals.

Signal Visualization

Each confirmed signal generates separate neon-colored objects:

BUY:

Neon Mint

SELL:

Neon Pink

Objects include:

Vertical marker line

Price label (e.g., BUY 1932.50 / SELL 2315.30)

Micro dot

Directional arrow

On-Chart Dashboard

Selected LineTF / ConfirmTF

High/Low status (READY / USED)

Pending signal side

Breakout status

Last signal type

Signal counters (BUY / SELL)

Input Parameters

Timeframe Settings

Parameter Description LineTF Timeframe for High/Low levels ConfirmTF Timeframe for signal confirmation

Filtering

Parameter Function MinBodyPips Minimum candle body size EnableBreakoutSwitch Enables breakout-based switching EnableHistoricalTouches Blocks repeated same-day touches

Alerts

Parameter Function EnableMT5Alert Terminal popup notification EnablePush Mobile push notification MinuteBetweenSameAlerts Alert cooldown (minutes)

Recommendations

Performs well on XAUUSD and Index pairs

Not intended for high-frequency scalping

Suggested combinations: H4 → M15 H1 → M5



Indicator Type

Indicator → Signals only (no automated trading)