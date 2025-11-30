FlexTF Signal Sender
- インディケータ
- Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
- バージョン: 1.2
- アップデート済み: 8 12月 2025
Official Channel
Overview
FlexTF Signal Sender is a multi-timeframe High/Low confirmation indicator designed for clean and structured signal generation. It reads High and Low from a higher timeframe (H1/H4/D1), monitors price interactions, and confirms BUY/SELL signals using candle-close logic on a lower timeframe (M5/M15/M30). The indicator includes advanced filtering, breakout switching, historical touch protection, alert management, and neon-style visualization.
This is a signal-only indicator. It does not open or manage trades.
Key Features
- Automatic Higher-TF High/Low detection
- Lower-TF candle confirmation (body-based)
- Breakout Switching Logic
- Anti-Doji Filter
- Historical touch protection
- Neon-style signal visualization
- Push, popup, and on-chart alerts
- Dashboard with real-time status
- Multi-symbol pip engine (Forex, Metals, Indices)
How It Works — Core Logic
1. High/Low Level Generation
Reads previous candle High/Low from LineTF (H1/H4/D1):
- High → Neon Fuchsia
- Low → Neon Cyan
2. Price Touch Detection
- Low touched → BUY pending
- High touched → SELL pending
3. Confirmation Candle Logic
BUY:
- Bullish candle
- Body ≥ MinBodyPips
- Close above Low
SELL:
- Bearish candle
- Body ≥ MinBodyPips
- Close below High
4. Breakout Switching
Upward breakout:
- SELL canceled
- BUY pending activated
Downward breakout:
- BUY canceled
- SELL pending activated
5. Historical Touch Protection
Blocks repeated High/Low touch signals within the same trading day.
Signal Visualization
BUY:
- Neon Mint
SELL:
- Neon Pink
Objects include:
- Vertical marker
- Price label
- Dot
- Directional arrow
Dashboard
- LineTF & ConfirmTF
- High/Low (READY / USED)
- Pending side
- Breakout status
- Last signal
- Counters
Input Parameters
Timeframes
|Parameter
|Description
|LineTF
|High/Low timeframe
|ConfirmTF
|Confirmation timeframe
Filters
|Parameter
|Function
|MinBodyPips
|Minimum body size
|EnableBreakoutSwitch
|Breakout switching
|EnableHistoricalTouches
|Block repeated touches
Alerts
|Parameter
|Function
|EnableMT5Alert
|Popup alert
|EnablePush
|Push notification
|MinuteBetweenSameAlerts
|Cooldown (min)
Recommendations
- Best on XAUUSD and Indices
- Not designed for HFT
- Recommended:
- H4 → M15
- H1 → M5
Indicator Type
Signals only — no automated trading.
