HFT Dominator MT5

MyfxBook Reports:

HFT Dominator – Ultra-Fast Market Execution System

This Expert Advisor is designed for high-speed, low-latency market operations.

It executes precise entries within tight spreads, ideal for fast markets such as metals, indices, and forex pairs, with optimized slippage control.

The system supports multiple money management modes, adaptive trade timing, and protective trailing logic to ensure maximum control over fast-paced trades.

Input Overview

General Settings

Magic Number – unique identifier for the EA’s trades.

Slippage – maximum allowed price deviation during order execution (in points).

Time Settings

Start Hour / End Hour – defines the trading window in broker server time.

secs – minimum time delay between trading operations (reduces overtrading).

Money Management

Lot Type – method for calculating position size: Fixed_Lots – constant lot size Pct_of_Balance – risk based on account balance Pct_of_Equity – risk based on current equity

Fixed Lot – manual lot size when using Fixed mode

Risk Percent – percentage risk applied for balance, equity, or margin modes

Trade Settings (in Points)

Delta – minimum price change to trigger a trade

Max Distance – maximum allowed distance from current price before entry

Stop – stop-loss distance in points

Max Trailing – maximum trailing stop distance

Max Spread – maximum spread allowed to open trades

This EA focuses on speed, precision, and control, suitable for traders seeking high-frequency execution with customizable risk and timing.

It operates best on low-latency VPS or dedicated servers, especially during active sessions such as London or New York.