Milano BTC is a powerful and disciplined Expert Advisor (EA) crafted exclusively for trading Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Built on years of proven technical analysis methods, Milano BTC avoids untested AI gimmicks, focusing instead on transparent, time-honored strategies that deliver consistency in volatile crypto markets.

The EA’s trading logic leverages volume-based analysis, enabling it to detect high-probability entry points with an impressive win rate. By combining classic market principles with a structured, rules-based approach, Milano BTC is designed to handle the challenges of cryptocurrency trading, including cross-asset correlations exceeding 70% that often complicate analysis.

Milano BTC is broker-independent, adaptable to different trading environments, and supports hedging. To safeguard your capital, it integrates essential risk-management tools such as Trailing Stop, ensuring profits are protected and drawdowns minimized. This makes Milano BTC the ideal choice for traders seeking consistent performance, precision, and long-term stability in Bitcoin trading.

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the BTCUSD (Bitcoin) H1 chart only.
  2. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  3. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  4. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

Christian Quintavalle
Christian Quintavalle 2025.11.10 21:49 
 

sto affittando Milano e mi trovo bene, bisogna settare bene ! ho inserito 5 posizioni e in un altro conto 10 posizioni simultaneamente e mi da profitti ogni 2 giorni circa perchè mantiene posizioni aperte anche per giorni !!grazie

Biohacker1 2025.09.18 19:04 
 

The EA has shown consistent back-test results across multiple brokers and has performed well so far on the seller’s demo account. Some of the negative reviews don’t seem to be well thought out too. One reviewer complains that the EA doesn't take as many trades live as it does in the back-test on average each month, while another calls it a "scam" simply because the EA didn’t take a specific trade that appeared in the back-test. By definition, live results will differ from back-tests, this is normal and expected. It’s also possible that the EA hasn’t identified BTCUSD as being in a strong trend yet, which could explain the reduced trade frequency in the current market conditions. Plus, not all brokers provide high-quality historical data. Missing or inaccurate ticks in back-test data can easily cause discrepancies when comparing to live trading, especially with strategies where small price differences can determine whether a signal is triggered or not. Honestly, I find these reviews a bit exaggerated - it’s like saying, “The EA didn’t trade much over a short period of time or doesn't profit all the time, so it must be bad.” That kind of reasoning ignores the nature of algorithmic trading and market variability. Kinda feel bad for the developer lol ;) I've bought similar EA's before, and they can work long-term and as shown in the back-test if the risk to reward ratio is good. These 'AI' EA's have a high win-rate, the problem is if there's a huge stop-loss and small take-profit one losing trade could blow the account, or if it isn't stress-tested (assuming the developer used out of sample data and walk forward optimization). I bought another "AI" EA with a good risk to reward ratio and its performing well so far, and seem other's perform well in live signals. Even if the edge diminishes over time, as long as the risk-to-reward ratio remains around 1:1 and the win rate stays above 50%, the strategy should continue to perform well.

BLACK BEACH FX 2025.09.13 20:42 
 

Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 299$ - Current price is with 40% discount; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for se
AxiomFX
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
Experts
AxiomFX: Rules, Not Reactions A few copies left at 299$ - last chances to buy it below 300$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] AxiomFX is a sophisticated, multi-symbol Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the USD market and its major pairs. Operating on the M15 timeframe , this trading robot utilizes a core strategy built upon proprietary special candle patterns and harmonic price patterns derived directly from USD pair dynamics. Key Features: Traded S
