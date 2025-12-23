Gold Emperor Pro – Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (M5)

Gold Emperor Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It operates using six independent strategies that work simultaneously to identify trading opportunities under varying market conditions.

To begin trading, attach the EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart, adjust parameters as needed, and start the Expert Advisor. For additional trade frequency, you may enable the INCLUDE SCALPING and INCLUDE ASIAN SESSION options. No complex configuration is required.

Main Features

Fully automated trading system

Optimized specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe

Six integrated strategies operating in parallel

Risk-based position management options

Simple installation and setup process

Minimum Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M5

M5 Price Format: The EA requires a 2-decimal gold price quote

The EA requires a Initial Deposit: Minimum: $500 Recommended: $1,000

Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (higher leverage may improve flexibility)

Quick Start Guide

Gold Emperor Pro is built for consistent and controlled trading on XAUUSD. Below is a quick-start overview of the main inputs and features.

Risk Levels

The EA supports multiple predefined equity-based risk modes. When enabled, each mode becomes active once the account balance reaches the corresponding threshold:

Very Low Risk – activates at $100

Low Risk – activates at $300

Medium-Low Risk – activates at $600

Medium Risk – activates at $1,000

High Risk – activates at $150,000

Very High Risk – activates at $200,000

Extreme Risk – activates at $250,000

Lot Sizing

Fixed Lot: Uses a constant lot size for every trade.

Uses a constant lot size for every trade. Fixed Lot OFF: Enables automatic scaling based on account equity.

Dynamic Fixed Lot Sizing

When both FixedLot and Dynamic Fixed Lot options are enabled, the EA adjusts the lot size automatically according to predefined equity milestones. This allows the system to gradually increase position sizes while maintaining drawdown control.

Include Scalping

Enabling this option activates the Scalping Engine, allowing the EA to execute additional trades during periods of increased market activity. This may enhance trading frequency. Users should evaluate this mode through backtesting before applying it live.

Note: The INCLUDE SCALPING feature is intended for data from 2024 onward. When enabled, the grid level is automatically reduced to 2.

Include Asian Session

This option allows the EA to run an additional strategy during the Asian trading session. It may increase overall trade opportunities depending on market conditions.

Gold Emperor Pro provides a structured and multi-strategy approach to XAUUSD trading. It is engineered to operate consistently under varying market environments and offers flexible risk and lot-sizing configurations for different account types.