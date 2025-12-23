Gold Emperor Pro
- Experts
- John Samuel Ifegwu
- Version: 3.22
- Updated: 23 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Gold Emperor Pro – Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (M5)
Gold Emperor Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It operates using six independent strategies that work simultaneously to identify trading opportunities under varying market conditions.
To begin trading, attach the EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart, adjust parameters as needed, and start the Expert Advisor. For additional trade frequency, you may enable the INCLUDE SCALPING and INCLUDE ASIAN SESSION options. No complex configuration is required.
Main Features
- Fully automated trading system
- Optimized specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe
- Six integrated strategies operating in parallel
- Risk-based position management options
- Simple installation and setup process
Minimum Requirements
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Price Format: The EA requires a 2-decimal gold price quote
- Initial Deposit:
- Minimum: $500
- Recommended: $1,000
- Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (higher leverage may improve flexibility)
Quick Start Guide
Gold Emperor Pro is built for consistent and controlled trading on XAUUSD. Below is a quick-start overview of the main inputs and features.
Risk Levels
The EA supports multiple predefined equity-based risk modes. When enabled, each mode becomes active once the account balance reaches the corresponding threshold:
- Very Low Risk – activates at $100
- Low Risk – activates at $300
- Medium-Low Risk – activates at $600
- Medium Risk – activates at $1,000
- High Risk – activates at $150,000
- Very High Risk – activates at $200,000
- Extreme Risk – activates at $250,000
Lot Sizing
- Fixed Lot: Uses a constant lot size for every trade.
- Fixed Lot OFF: Enables automatic scaling based on account equity.
Dynamic Fixed Lot Sizing
When both FixedLot and Dynamic Fixed Lot options are enabled, the EA adjusts the lot size automatically according to predefined equity milestones. This allows the system to gradually increase position sizes while maintaining drawdown control.
Include Scalping
Enabling this option activates the Scalping Engine, allowing the EA to execute additional trades during periods of increased market activity. This may enhance trading frequency. Users should evaluate this mode through backtesting before applying it live.
Note: The INCLUDE SCALPING feature is intended for data from 2024 onward. When enabled, the grid level is automatically reduced to 2.
Include Asian Session
This option allows the EA to run an additional strategy during the Asian trading session. It may increase overall trade opportunities depending on market conditions.
Gold Emperor Pro provides a structured and multi-strategy approach to XAUUSD trading. It is engineered to operate consistently under varying market environments and offers flexible risk and lot-sizing configurations for different account types.