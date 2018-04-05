The TradeTech Titan Expert Advisor (EA) harnesses a diverse array of standard indicators to initiate trades. Once conditions are favorable, an additional layer of finely adjustable filters or thresholds ensures optimal entry points. These thresholds, ranging from 1 to 100, offer customizable trade filtering.

Every trade is secured with a virtual StopLoss and virtual TakeProfit value. The EA avoids risky strategies, such as the Martingale system or any methods involving increasing lot sizes, and operates by opening only one order at a time to ensure measured and controlled trading.

The indicators used include: Accelerator Oscillator, Adaptive Moving Average, Awesome Oscillator, Bears Power, Bulls Power, Commodity Channel Index, DeMarker, Double EMA, Envelopes, Fractal Adaptive MA, MACD, Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, RSI, Relative Vigor Index, Stochastic, Trix, TEMA, and Williams Percent Range. Each of these indicators can be enabled or disabled via the settings to tailor the trade filtering process.

The default setting is for the AUD/USD pair on the H1 timeframe. Additional settings can be found in the "Comments" section.



