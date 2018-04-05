TradeTech Titan

The TradeTech Titan Expert Advisor (EA) harnesses a diverse array of standard indicators to initiate trades. Once conditions are favorable, an additional layer of finely adjustable filters or thresholds ensures optimal entry points. These thresholds, ranging from 1 to 100, offer customizable trade filtering.

Every trade is secured with a virtual StopLoss and virtual TakeProfit value. The EA avoids risky strategies, such as the Martingale system or any methods involving increasing lot sizes, and operates by opening only one order at a time to ensure measured and controlled trading.

The indicators used include: Accelerator Oscillator, Adaptive Moving Average, Awesome Oscillator, Bears Power, Bulls Power, Commodity Channel Index, DeMarker, Double EMA, Envelopes, Fractal Adaptive MA, MACD, Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, RSI, Relative Vigor Index, Stochastic, Trix, TEMA, and Williams Percent Range. Each of these indicators can be enabled or disabled via the settings to tailor the trade filtering process.

The default setting is for the AUD/USD pair on the H1 timeframe. Additional settings can be found in the "Comments" section.


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Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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