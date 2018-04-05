No Brain Gold

No Brain Gold EA


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It is the most Simplest Expert advisor in the world !!

User only need to plug in MT5 platform.


No Learning, No Parameters, No Setup, No Monitoring !

You only need to match the GOLD symbol with your broker, put it onto 5 minutes chart. THAT'S ALL !!!


On the contrary, its intelligence is Not simple - it uses several indicators and slope to detect the buying or selling signal. For unexpected breakout due to news announcement, its sophisticated breakout detection will safely protect your positions.


Try it today and let it be your staff.


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Requirements :

  • GOLD / XAUUSD
  • 5 minutes chart










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Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Experts
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
Aura Black Edition MT5
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Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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