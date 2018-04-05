No Brain Gold EA





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It is the most Simplest Expert advisor in the world !!

User only need to plug in MT5 platform.





No Learning, No Parameters, No Setup, No Monitoring !

You only need to match the GOLD symbol with your broker, put it onto 5 minutes chart. THAT'S ALL !!!





On the contrary, its intelligence is Not simple - it uses several indicators and slope to detect the buying or selling signal. For unexpected breakout due to news announcement, its sophisticated breakout detection will safely protect your positions.





Try it today and let it be your staff.





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Requirements : GOLD / XAUUSD

5 minutes chart



































