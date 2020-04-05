Kubera Adaptive EA

Kubera Adaptive

Adaptive Trend Trading for MetaTrader 5

Kubera Adaptive is an Expert Advisor designed to identify trend opportunities using a combination of price action, volatility analysis, and dynamic trade management. The EA continuously evaluates market conditions and adjusts its internal decision parameters to respond to changing market behaviour.

The strategy combines trend filtering, volatility measurement, and structured position management to execute trades according to predefined trading rules. Multiple layers of risk management help control exposure during different market conditions.

Features

  • Adaptive market analysis

  • Trend-following strategy

  • Volatility-aware entries

  • Dynamic position management

  • Adaptive recovery management

  • Equity-based position sizing (optional)

  • Basket management

  • Automatic profit locking

  • Spread filtering

  • Configurable risk controls

  • Drawdown protection

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5

Trading Approach

Kubera Adaptive evaluates several market characteristics before opening a trade, including:

  • Trend direction

  • Volatility conditions

  • Market quality

  • Position management rules

  • Risk controls

Trade management adapts to changing market conditions while operating within user-defined parameters.

Suitable Markets

  • Forex

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Major currency pairs

  • CFD markets (broker dependent)

Customisation

The EA provides configurable inputs that allow traders to adjust:

  • Risk level

  • Position sizing

  • Recovery settings

  • Basket management

  • Spread limits

  • Profit protection

  • Risk limits

This flexibility allows the EA to be configured according to different trading preferences and account sizes.

Important Information

Kubera Adaptive is an automated trading tool. Market conditions change over time, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Performance in historical testing or demo trading does not guarantee similar results in live markets.

Risk Warning: Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You can lose part or all of your invested capital. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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