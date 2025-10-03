Golden Monarch EA
- Experts
- John Samuel Ifegwu
- Version: 2.61
- Updated: 23 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Golden Monarch EA — Smart Growth Engine for XAUUSD Traders
Golden Monarch EA is an advanced, performance-driven automated trading system, strategically offered at a heavily discounted price to empower upcoming traders and lower the barrier to professional-grade trading.
It is built to help traders plug in with confidence, grow smaller accounts responsibly, and develop consistency through disciplined execution—laying a strong foundation for progression into higher-level opportunities.
Powered by precision entries, adaptive trade logic, and strict risk control, Golden Monarch EA is designed to perform reliably across varying market conditions while maintaining a trader-first approach to capital preservation.
Golden Monarch EA acts as the bridge between starting out and scaling up professionally, making it an ideal solution for traders seeking structured growth rather than speculative exposure.
To begin, simply attach the EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart, review the input parameters, and start trading. For additional trade opportunities, you may enable the INCLUDE SCALPING and INCLUDE ASIAN SESSION options. No advanced configuration is required.
Key Features
- Optimized specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe
- Fast execution and stable performance
- Simple setup and clear parameter structure
Minimum Requirements and Recommendations
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Price Format: Requires a 2-decimal gold quote
- Initial Deposit:
- Minimum: 200 USD (with 1:500 leverage)
- Recommended: 500 USD (with 1:500 leverage)
- Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
Quick Start Guide
Golden Monarch EA is built for consistent performance with structured risk control. The following quick-start instructions help you begin trading efficiently.
Minimum Trading Balance
Recommended balance: 500 USD or higher.
Lot Sizing
- Fixed Lot (default): Trades a constant lot size.
- Fixed Lot = Off: Lot sizes are scaled automatically based on account equity.
Include Scalping Mode
When enabled, the EA activates its scalping engine to increase trade frequency during periods of higher market activity. This feature can increase profitability under suitable market conditions.
Important notes:
- Scalping mode may increase drawdown.
- It is recommended to backtest before using it on a live account.
- Scalping mode works effectively from 2024 onward.
- Enabling scalping reduces the grid level to 2.
Who This EA Is For
Golden Monarch EA is suitable for both new and experienced traders who want a structured, reliable automated system for trading gold with clear risk-management options.
Un bot bastante robusto con buenos resultados, me siento comodo usandolo ya que no tengo que estar pendiente si alguna vez toca SL ya que es muy poco probable que de operaciones negativas. muy contento con la compra!