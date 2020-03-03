Revoltix

Revoltix EA PRO - Dynamic Straddle Scalping System

Precision in Panic. Profit in Revolt.

Revoltix EA PRO is a sophisticated straddle scalping system designed to capture volatility breakouts with institutional-grade risk management. This Expert Advisor employs dynamic order adjustment and multi-layered safety protocols to navigate volatile market conditions systematically.

Revoltix Live Signal: CLICK HERE

Core Strategy & Technology:

  • Dynamic Straddle System: Automatically places and adjusts BUY STOP/SELL STOP orders around current price to capture breakouts in either direction

  • Volatility Breakout Capture: Targets momentum moves during high-volatility sessions with precision entry management

  • Adaptive Order Management: Continuously monitors and adjusts pending orders based on price movement and market conditions

  • Multi-Timeframe Session Control: Configurable trading sessions (Asia, High Volatility, Custom) with automatic order cleanup

Advanced Risk Management Features:

  • Enhanced Margin Control: Adaptive position sizing with maximum margin usage limits (10%-80% configurable)

  • Multi-Tier Trailing Stops: 4-tier progressive trailing system with profit lock-in at 2.0R, 3.0R, 5.5R, and 9.0R levels

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Automatic rejection of trades during high spread conditions with configurable slippage control

  • Trade Frequency Limits: Prevents over-trading with maximum trades-per-hour restrictions

  • Session-Based Safety: Automatic order cancellation at session end and Friday close protection

Key Configuration Options:

  • Trading Modes: Safe, Moderate, or Aggressive risk profiles

  • Position Sizing: Fixed lots or auto-sizing based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Dynamic Adjustment: Configurable order adjustment thresholds and cooldown periods

  • Session Management: Flexible trading hours with grace period settings

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Types: ECN/Raw Spread recommended

  • Timeframes: M5-H1 (optimized for M15)

  • Pairs: Major currencies, Gold, Indices

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Safe Mode), $500 (Aggressive Mode)

Ideal For:
Traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to volatility trading with emphasis on capital preservation. The EA excels in trending and breakout market conditions while maintaining robust drawdown control.

Recommended Settings:

  • Start with SAFE mode and 0.5% risk per trade

  • Enable dynamic straddle adjustment for optimal performance

  • Use High Volatility session (15:00-22:59) for major pairs

  • Test thoroughly in demo before live deployment

For detailed setup instructions, strategy explanations, and community support, please visit the Discussion tab. Download the demo version to evaluate performance with your broker conditions.


