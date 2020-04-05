SuperBeast

Promo Launch Price 99$ after 5 copies price 499$


SuperBeast  — Precision Gold (XAUUSD) M5 Scalper

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A MESSAGE FROM THE DEVELOPER
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I engineered SuperBeast v1.21 with a strict "safety-first" trading philosophy. Far too many Expert Advisors rely on dangerous gimmicks like grid setups or martingale double-downs just to make backtests look impressive—only to blow accounts when real market volatility hits.

live signal


SuperBeast is built differently. It focuses on high-frequency precision, strict capital preservation, and steady growth.

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WHY SUPERBEAST STANDS OUT
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• Mandatory Hard Stop Loss on Every Trade: Every single entry opens with a non-negotiable hard Stop Loss. Your risk is predefined before the order ever hits the market.

• Zero Risky Recovery Techniques: NO martingale, NO grid, NO position averaging, and NO hidden lot escalation. Every trade stands on its own independent logic.

• Active Daily Execution (6–8 Trades/Day): SuperBeast doesn't sit idle for days waiting around. It executes an average of 6 to 8 precision trades per day to capture M5 price momentum.

• Max Daily Loss Guard: Losing days happen in trading—anyone claiming otherwise is unrealistic. When a daily drawdown cap is reached, SuperBeast immediately halts trading for the day to lock down your equity.

• Engineered for Monthly Consistency: By combining tight trailing stops, high win rates, and hard daily risk caps, SuperBeast is engineered to navigate nearly every market scenario, so your account has the highest probability to close every month in positive territory.

Back test is not 100% reliable as the EA also access live market which is not possible in back test. Many times the EA will skip a trade due certain conditions.
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KEY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (100% Real Tick Data)
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Test Period: 2026.01.01 – 2026.08.01

• Total Net Profit: +$1,884.53 (Started with an initial $100 deposit)
• Win Rate: 79.74% (1,114 winning trades out of 1,397 total trades)
• Profit Factor: 2.08
• Maximal Drawdown (Equity): 3.39% ($60.06)
• Average Trade Duration: 2 minutes 54 seconds (High-speed precision scalping)
• Sharpe Ratio / Recovery Factor: 49.68 / 31.38

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CORE SAFEGUARDS & SMART EXECUTION
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• High-Impact USD News Filter: Automatically pauses trading around major macroeconomic releases to protect from unpredictable slippage.

• Dynamic Profit Lock: Converts floating profit quickly by moving Stop Loss to break-even plus buffer as price moves in your favor.

• Broker-Adaptive Engine: Automatically detects 2, 3, 4, or 5-digit pricing, negotiates order filling modes (FOK/IOC/RETURN), and pre-checks margin before placement.

• Interactive Chart Dashboard: Live display of floating/closed P&L, current spreads, daily cap status, plus manual override buttons (BUY, SELL, CLOSE ALL, AUTO).

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RECOMMENDED SPECS & SETTINGS
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• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute)
• Minimum Deposit: $100 USD
• Account Type: ECN / Low-Spread Raw Account
• Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500
• Max Simultaneous Positions: 1 trade at a time

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RISK WARNING
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Leveraged financial trading carries inherent risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account first to select the risk parameters that best match your personal tolerance.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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