Promo Launch Price 99$ after 5 copies price 499$





SuperBeast — Precision Gold (XAUUSD) M5 Scalper



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A MESSAGE FROM THE DEVELOPER

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I engineered SuperBeast v1.21 with a strict "safety-first" trading philosophy. Far too many Expert Advisors rely on dangerous gimmicks like grid setups or martingale double-downs just to make backtests look impressive—only to blow accounts when real market volatility hits.

live signal



SuperBeast is built differently. It focuses on high-frequency precision, strict capital preservation, and steady growth.



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WHY SUPERBEAST STANDS OUT

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• Mandatory Hard Stop Loss on Every Trade: Every single entry opens with a non-negotiable hard Stop Loss. Your risk is predefined before the order ever hits the market.



• Zero Risky Recovery Techniques: NO martingale, NO grid, NO position averaging, and NO hidden lot escalation. Every trade stands on its own independent logic.



• Active Daily Execution (6–8 Trades/Day): SuperBeast doesn't sit idle for days waiting around. It executes an average of 6 to 8 precision trades per day to capture M5 price momentum.



• Max Daily Loss Guard: Losing days happen in trading—anyone claiming otherwise is unrealistic. When a daily drawdown cap is reached, SuperBeast immediately halts trading for the day to lock down your equity.



• Engineered for Monthly Consistency: By combining tight trailing stops, high win rates, and hard daily risk caps, SuperBeast is engineered to navigate nearly every market scenario, so your account has the highest probability to close every month in positive territory.



Back test is not 100% reliable as the EA also access live market which is not possible in back test. Many times the EA will skip a trade due certain conditions.

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KEY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (100% Real Tick Data)

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Test Period: 2026.01.01 – 2026.08.01



• Total Net Profit: +$1,884.53 (Started with an initial $100 deposit)

• Win Rate: 79.74% (1,114 winning trades out of 1,397 total trades)

• Profit Factor: 2.08

• Maximal Drawdown (Equity): 3.39% ($60.06)

• Average Trade Duration: 2 minutes 54 seconds (High-speed precision scalping)

• Sharpe Ratio / Recovery Factor: 49.68 / 31.38



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CORE SAFEGUARDS & SMART EXECUTION

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• High-Impact USD News Filter: Automatically pauses trading around major macroeconomic releases to protect from unpredictable slippage.



• Dynamic Profit Lock: Converts floating profit quickly by moving Stop Loss to break-even plus buffer as price moves in your favor.



• Broker-Adaptive Engine: Automatically detects 2, 3, 4, or 5-digit pricing, negotiates order filling modes (FOK/IOC/RETURN), and pre-checks margin before placement.



• Interactive Chart Dashboard: Live display of floating/closed P&L, current spreads, daily cap status, plus manual override buttons (BUY, SELL, CLOSE ALL, AUTO).



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RECOMMENDED SPECS & SETTINGS

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• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute)

• Minimum Deposit: $100 USD

• Account Type: ECN / Low-Spread Raw Account

• Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

• Max Simultaneous Positions: 1 trade at a time



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RISK WARNING

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Leveraged financial trading carries inherent risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account first to select the risk parameters that best match your personal tolerance.