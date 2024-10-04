High Tech EA Scalper

This high quality, high tech EA detects trends in USDJPY M5 and jumps in using a mean reversion. Something that was impossible in the past before High Tech EA existed.

This EA combines scalping + mean reversions with trends, making short term trades for Short direction and long term trades for Long direction.

You can easily modify almost every setup to try this in another pair. Works best if the pair trends. Like Bitcoin.

***IMPORTANT NOTE: This EA works best with Roboforex Broker.

***Please use this referral when you create an account in Roboforex, to get fees discount and more: GMGC



Pair: USDJPY



Timeframe: M5





Disclaimer: Please be advised, past performance does not guarantee future results. Please do your own research and don't risk money you cannot afford to lose. Trading is risky.









