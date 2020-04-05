PairTrade

PairTrade EA – Intelligent Pair Trading System

📊 About the EA

PairTrade EA is an automated trading system built on the fundamental principle of Pairs Trading. The strategy is based on statistical arbitrage between two correlated instruments.

The core concept is simple yet effective: the bot simultaneously opens two trades on different but historically correlated instruments in opposite directions. The algorithm calculates the current divergence (spread) between currency pairs, sells the leading instrument, and buys the lagging one, anticipating their return to the mean value.

🔑 Key Features

 Intelligent Position Management – the system adds volume as divergence increases, allowing averaging without losing control over the deposit.

 Cascading Closure – losing positions are closed gradually, reducing the psychological and financial burden on the trading account.

 Martingale Module – optional lot increase system for aggressive loss recovery (can be disabled if needed).

 Flexible Correlation Setup – suitable for any pairs: currencies (EURUSD/GBPUSD), metals (XAUUSD/XAGUSD), indices, cryptocurrencies.

 Automatic Volume Calculation – smart mechanism for balancing volumes in USD for pure arbitrage.

Please review the settings:

  • // First instrument - Symbol1 = "EURUSD"; – Sets the first trading symbol.

  • // Second instrument - Symbol2 = "GBPUSD"; – Sets the second trading symbol.

  • // Base trade amount for Symbol1 (USD) = 1000.0; – Setting for matching metals (e.g., XAUUSD and XAGUSD).

  • // Manual coefficient for Symbol2 = 1.0; – Difference in lot sizes between Symbol1 and Symbol2. For Symbol1 = XAUUSD and Symbol2 = XAGUSD, set this to 5.0 (or according to your broker's conditions) so that the position volumes in USD are roughly equal.

  • // Automatically adjust volume by price – If false, the forced lot difference from the setting above is used. If true, automatic calculation is used (may not always calculate correctly; it is recommended to set the difference manually for metals).

  • // Invert trades (BUY↔SELL) – Inverts signals to the opposite direction.

  • // Base spread step (%) = 0.2; – Currency divergence. If the pairs are strongly correlated, set up to 0.5; if the correlation is weak, increase the value.

  • // Use progressive threshold (depends on cells count) = true; – Uses progressive calculation for subsequent divergence steps (each new step is larger than the previous one by the step value – recommended). If false, linear steps with equal divergence are used.

  • // Use daily spread for direction (if false – fixed until recovery) = false; – If false, the next step opens in the same direction as previous losing steps. If true, the next step opens according to the daily currency divergence.

  • // Lot multiplier = 1.5; – The lot increase factor for the next step.

  • // Sum lots from several cells = true; – Enables summing of losing positions for recovery.

  • // Number of cells for summing = 2; – How many losing positions to take for recovery.

  • // Take cells from the end of the array = true; – If true, recovery starts from the last losing positions. If false, recovery starts from the first losing positions.

  • // Enable maximum lot control = true; – Enables maximum lot limit.

  • // Maximum allowed lot size = 0.9; – The maximum lot size allowed.

  • // true - stop EA, false - reset (restart) – Choose whether to stop the EA or reset to the beginning when the maximum lot is reached.

  • // Enable debug prints (disable in tester) – Outputs debug information.

  • // Magic number – Unique identifier for the EA.

  • // Slippage (points) – Allowed slippage.

  • // Trade comment = "PairTrade"; – Comment for trades.

⚠️ Important Warning

Before using on a live account, always test the strategy on a demo account for 1–2 weeks. Carefully review the maximum drawdown and initial deposit figures in historical tests. Make sure the selected parameters match your risk profile and capital size.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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