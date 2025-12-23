Quantum Emperor Pro – High-Performance XAUUSD Scalping & Aggressive Growth Engine

I’m Quantum Emperor Pro, designed to trade XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe with precision and speed. My strength lies in delivering aggressive account growth, especially when I’m given the freedom to optimize lot sizes and scalp across all market sessions.

Unlock my full potential and experience high-performance, momentum-driven trading.

To begin, attach the EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart, review the input parameters, and choose your preferred risk settings. For additional trading activity, you may enable the INCLUDE SCALPING and INCLUDE ASIAN SESSION options. No complex configuration is required.

Key Features

Automated grid-based trading system

Optimized specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe

Multiple internal strategies working in combination

Structured risk-management options

Simple setup and clear parameter controls

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Price Format: Requires a 2-decimal gold quote

Requires a 2-decimal gold quote Initial Deposit: Minimum: 500 USD (with 1:500 leverage) Recommended: 1,000 USD (with 1:500 leverage)

Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended)

Minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended) Account Type: Hedging account required

Hedging account required VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Quick Start Guide

Quantum Emperor Pro is designed for consistent performance with structured risk control. The following guide provides an overview of the configurable risk modes and position-sizing options.

Risk Levels

The EA includes selectable risk modes that activate automatically at specified account balance thresholds:

Very Low Risk — activates at 1,000 USD balance

Low Risk — activates at 1,500 USD balance

Medium-Low Risk — activates at 2,000 USD balance

Medium Risk — activates at 2,500 USD balance

High Risk — activates at 100,000 USD balance

Very High Risk — activates at 150,000 USD balance

Extreme Risk — activates at 200,000 USD balance

Minimum Trading Balance

Recommended balance: 1,000 USD or higher.

Lot Sizing

Fixed Lot (default): Trades a constant lot size.

Trades a constant lot size. Fixed Lot = Off: Lot sizes scale automatically with account equity.

Dynamic Fixed Lot Sizing

When enabled together with the Fixed Lot option, the EA adjusts the lot size based on predefined account-balance thresholds. This allows position sizing to increase gradually as the account grows while keeping risk controlled.

Include Scalping

When enabled, the EA activates its scalping module to increase trading frequency during periods of higher market activity. This may increase both the number of trades and overall drawdown. Backtesting is recommended before using this feature on a live account. Scalping mode is optimized for data from 2024 onward and reduces the internal grid level to 2.

Set files and additional configuration guidance can be found in the comments section of the product page.