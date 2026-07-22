MSR Nexora EA

Nexora EA - Smart Recovery System for XAUUSD (Gold)

Nexora EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining EMA-biased mean reversion entries with a martingale-based recovery system and basket trailing exit. Designed for MT5 hedging accounts, Nexora EA identifies mean-reversion setups on Gold, manages adverse price movement through a regime-gated averaging layer, and exits each basket as a single managed position.

Nexora EA does not attempt to predict news events and does not use artificial intelligence or neural networks. It follows a fixed, rule-based logic validated through extensive backtesting on real-tick XAUUSD data.

Read this first: capital and layer depth

This EA exits a basket through a trailing stop that only arms once averaging has pulled the basket's average price back within reach. The averaging ladder is therefore not an optional risk setting - it is part of the exit mechanism. Cap it too shallow and a basket can remain open for months. Run it too deep for your capital and the account will margin-call.

Because of this, MaxLevels must be matched to your capital, and the figure that matters is capital per 0.01 of base lot, not your account balance on its own.

MaxLevels Capital per 0.01 base lot Tested result 4 from $2,000 PF 1.66, equity drawdown 28.5% at $20,000 5 - 9 $30,000 or above only Fatal at $20,000 and below. Only MaxLevels 9 verified at $30,000 10 $30,000 minimum PF 2.06, margin level 346%, equity drawdown 41.9%

All figures: XAUUSD, 2024.01 - 2026.07, 99% real tick data, fixed lot mode, BaseLot 0.01.

If you scale BaseLot up, scale the capital with it. BaseLot 0.03 at MaxLevels 10 requires $90,000, not $30,000.

The 2024 - 2026 window is used for these figures deliberately. It contains the sustained gold uptrend that is the hardest condition for any averaging system, and it measures the account from its starting balance rather than after years of accumulated profit buffer.

Default settings are not a trading configuration

Out of the box, Nexora EA ships with a minimum-exposure configuration required for platform validation. It is not a recommended trading configuration and should not be used as one. At these defaults the averaging ladder is too shallow to complete a recovery, which can leave a basket open for an extended period while the EA is unable to open anything else.

Before running the EA, load one of the two presets posted in the Comments section:

Nexora-V2_Conservative_ML4.set- MaxLevels 4, BaseLot 0.01. Suitable from small capital. Modest returns, low exposure.

Nexora-V2_Production_ML10_min30k.set- MaxLevels 10, BaseLot 0.01. Requires $30,000 per 0.01 base lot.

Load from the Inputs tab using "Load". After loading, set your own unique Magic Number before the EA will trade.

Earlier preset attachments in the Comments section are superseded - check the filename.

Strategy overview

Entry is decided by a primary decision engine: price position relative to the 200 EMA and Bollinger Band middle line, filtered by ADX and aligned with a higher-timeframe bias. This core logic (Pure Mode) was empirically tested against a more complex multi-oscillator voting system and consistently outperformed it, so Nexora EA intentionally keeps its entry logic minimal rather than stacking unnecessary confirmation filters.

RSI, Stochastic and MACD act as assistive momentum confirmations inside the entry logic (any one is sufficient - they are not required to agree). These are locked at their validated values and intentionally not exposed as inputs, so the tested entry logic cannot be altered by accident.

A Trend Gate on the H4 timeframe blocks new base entries that go against the dominant macro trend, reducing exposure to the type of prolonged directional moves that are historically the largest risk factor for any averaging-based gold trading system.

Recovery and risk management

When price moves against an open position, Nexora EA can add further positions (layers) at a multiplied lot size to average the basket's entry price, up to a configurable maximum number of layers. New layers are gated by a regime filter (ADX and ATR ratio) that restricts additional layering during high-volatility or high-trend-strength conditions.

The basket is closed as a single unit, either through a trailing stop once it reaches a defined profit threshold, or through an overall percentage take-profit target.

What the drawdown actually looks like

This deserves stating plainly rather than leaving you to discover it in month three.

In the verified $30,000 / MaxLevels 10 configuration, equity fell from roughly $37,000 to roughly $16,400 at the worst point before recovering - below the starting deposit. The system recovered and finished the period profitable, but you have to be able to hold through that without intervening manually.

Because of how the recovery mechanism works, this EA produces a high win rate with occasional large losing clusters. Risk-adjusted metrics such as Sharpe ratio will look modest even when profit factor is strong. That is the signature of the method, not a defect - but if a drawdown of that shape would be intolerable for you, use MaxLevels 4 and accept smaller returns, or do not use this EA.

Transparent status panel

The on-chart dashboard always tells you what the EA is doing and why. Instead of a generic "Ready", it reports the exact state: waiting for an entry, waiting for the next layer, holding at maximum layers, or the specific reason it is standing aside - a higher-timeframe trend conflict, ADX above the allowed threshold, spread too wide, or the market being closed.

Development history and live track record

Nexora EA is not a first-attempt system. It evolved from an earlier BB Martingale EA running live on a real cent account since May 13, 2026.

During that period, backtesting and custom diagnostic tooling identified a critical bug: under a specific sequence of price action, the trailing-stop state could lock permanently, preventing a recovery basket from averaging or closing (a "zombie basket"). Zero-execution signal logging confirmed 72,852 bars of averaging opportunities that the EA should have taken and did not, which led to the root cause.

That fix, along with the H4 Trend Gate, defines the current architecture. Full-history backtesting (2020 - 2026, 99% real tick) confirms the corrected logic resolves the issue across the entire dataset: maximum basket holding time dropped from over a year to under 5 days.

The live track record for this exact version is still short and will grow in real time. The live account has received deposit top-ups and a withdrawal during its history, which affect the growth percentage shown - the underlying trade history is continuous.

Live account: MQL5's rules do not allow external links inside this description. The live Myfxbook link (tracked in USC/cent, includes pre-Nexora and development history) is posted in the product's Comments section below.

Important risk disclosure

Nexora EA uses a martingale-style averaging method. Losing positions can be added to at increasing lot sizes before the basket recovers, which increases exposure and drawdown during unfavorable market conditions. This strategy is not suitable for traders who require a strictly bounded per-trade risk.

No configuration of this or any martingale EA is immune to account loss. The settings above have smaller worst cases than the alternatives tested; they do not eliminate the worst case. Always test on a demo account first.

General risk warning: Trading forex, gold (XAUUSD), and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Past performance, whether from backtesting or live results, is not a reliable indicator of future results. Automated trading systems can be affected by broker execution differences, connectivity issues, and market conditions that differ from historical data. You could lose part or all of your invested capital. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose, and seek independent financial advice if you are unsure whether this product is appropriate for your situation. This description is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

Requirements