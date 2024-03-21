HFT Swing TRADE

  • Experts
  • Daophet Seng Athit
    Daophet Seng Athit

    Daophet Seng Athit

    3.1 (12)
    I'm Dao. Is a creator of trading robots and develop strategies for trading gold and crypto in the Forex market. I use both Machine Learning and MQL5 to create flexibility and stability.
    - Accepting custom EA writing.
    - Selling finished work
    5 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 21 March 2024
  • Activations: 5

This Strategy made for whom want to use robot but have a small balance or new on this market so you can try this one to absorb how the ea works. I use a very basic condition like HFT open position fast on swing trend. Careful and read my recommendation first before use on live account friend. If you want on XAUUSD contact me for the Setup.

Robot functions: All my products click here  : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/daosengathit/seller

  1. Trading Style there are 2 mode Swing trade and Force Trend.

- Swing Trade : Mean to open trade on swing trend don't realize the main trend direction.

-  Force Trend : Mean open trade on main trend direction only don't open trade on swing.

     2. No Martingale or Use Martingale MODE you can choose before running robot.

     3. 2 take profits mode : Trailling Stop and Close Profits all.

    4. There is Stop loss per day (%).

Recommendation Setup :

Pair AUDCAD,XAUUSD
Time Frames M1,M5,M15, H1
Balance   100$ or Above 
Broker  Use Low Spread 
Leverage  1:100 
 Lot   Use : Auto Lot
 Take Profits  Use Hedge MODE
 Trading Style  Force Trend
 Risk %  1.0




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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
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Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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