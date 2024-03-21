HFT Swing TRADE

This Strategy made for whom want to use robot but have a small balance or new on this market so you can try this one to absorb how the ea works. I use a very basic condition like HFT open position fast on swing trend. Careful and read my recommendation first before use on live account friend. If you want on XAUUSD contact me for the Setup.

Robot functions: All my products click here : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/daosengathit/seller

Trading Style there are 2 mode Swing trade and Force Trend.

- Swing Trade : Mean to open trade on swing trend don't realize the main trend direction.

- Force Trend : Mean open trade on main trend direction only don't open trade on swing.

2. No Martingale or Use Martingale MODE you can choose before running robot.

3. 2 take profits mode : Trailling Stop and Close Profits all.

4. There is Stop loss per day (%).

Recommendation Setup :

Pair AUDCAD,XAUUSD Time Frames M1,M5,M15, H1 Balance 100$ or Above Broker Use Low Spread Leverage 1:100 Lot Use : Auto Lot Take Profits Use Hedge MODE Trading Style Force Trend Risk % 1.0









