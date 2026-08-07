Mola Mola

  • Experts
  • Putu Hery Siswanto
    Putu Hery Siswanto

    Putu Hery Siswanto

    • Founder & Algorithmic Trading Product Owner at  Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange
    • Indonesia
    • 734
    Hello, I am Putu Hery Siswanto, Founder of Dua Putra Foreign Exchange and Product Owner of algorithmic trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
  • Version: 5.7
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
  • Activations: 5
MOLA MOLA V5.07

MULTI-TIMEFRAME GOLD TRADING EXPERT ADVISOR FOR METATRADER 5

INTRODUCTORY STEP PRICE

MOLA MOLA V5.07 is currently offered under an introductory step-price campaign.

  • Buyers 1–10: USD 30
  • Buyers 11–20: USD 59
  • Buyers 21–30: USD 89
  • Buyers 31–40: USD 119
  • Buyer 41 onward: USD 199

The V5.07 campaign count begins from the V5.07 campaign launch.

WHAT IS MOLA MOLA?

MOLA MOLA is a structured multi-timeframe Expert Advisor developed primarily for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5.

The system does not depend on one indicator, one candle pattern or one timeframe.

Before allowing a new position, MOLA MOLA evaluates:

  • Higher-timeframe market direction
  • Market structure
  • Volatility
  • Price location
  • Signal confirmation
  • Execution conditions
  • Current account exposure
  • Drawdown condition
  • Internal capital-protection authority

The operating philosophy is:

SCAN → CONFIRM → EXECUTE → PROTECT CAPITAL

MOLA MOLA is designed not only to decide when to trade, but also when the account should not take additional risk.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME DECISION ENGINE

MOLA MOLA evaluates Gold through a structured timeframe hierarchy:

H4 → H1 → M15 → M5

Higher timeframes provide directional and structural context, while lower timeframes evaluate execution readiness.

A trade is allowed only when the required market conditions and internal risk conditions are satisfied.

Periods of WAITING, SCANNING or PAUSED operation are normal when the required conditions are not available.

ONE POSITION — ONE CONTROLLED LIFECYCLE

MOLA MOLA V5.07 uses strict one-position authority.

For each MOLA MOLA Magic Number:

Maximum Active Position: 1

A new position cannot be opened while the previous MOLA MOLA position remains active.

The existing trade must complete its lifecycle before another new position can be opened.

This prevents uncontrolled position stacking and keeps each trade lifecycle independently managed.

ALLOW NEW ENTRIES CONTROL

V5.07 includes a dedicated buyer-facing control:

Allow New Entries

When enabled:

  • New positions may be opened when all strategy and risk requirements are satisfied.

When disabled:

  • New entries are paused.
  • Existing positions continue to be managed.
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit remain active.
  • Profit Lock remains active.
  • Partial Close remains active.
  • Recovery and protection logic remain active.
  • Performance reporting continues normally.

This allows the user to stop fresh trading without disabling management of an existing MOLA MOLA position.

CAPITAL PROTECTION & RISK GOVERNANCE

MOLA MOLA contains an internal multi-layer capital-protection system.

The EA evaluates more than Stop Loss distance alone. It also monitors account drawdown, current open exposure and the amount of additional risk that a new trade would introduce.

GROWTH MODE

Normal operating condition while Hard Drawdown remains below 10%.

  • Maximum open-risk ceiling: 10%
  • New positions may be opened when strategy and risk conditions are satisfied.

DEFENSE MODE

Activated when Hard Drawdown reaches 10%.

  • Maximum open-risk ceiling reduced to 7%
  • Additional exposure becomes more restrictive.
  • Existing positions continue to be managed.

SURVIVAL MODE

Activated when Hard Drawdown reaches 15%.

  • New trading risk is blocked.
  • Existing positions continue to be managed.
  • Capital preservation becomes the priority.

CAPITAL PROTECTION

Activated when Hard Drawdown reaches 20%.

  • New risk remains blocked.
  • Existing positions remain under controlled management.
  • The system prioritizes preservation of remaining equity.

A blocked entry does not automatically indicate a malfunction.

It may mean that MOLA MOLA's internal risk authority has determined that additional exposure is not appropriate for the current account condition.

DAILY, WEEKLY & MONTHLY PROTECTION

Daily Protection

  • 2% — Soft Defense
  • 3% — Daily Stop
  • 4% — Critical Freeze

Weekly Protection

  • 5% — Soft Defense
  • 7% — Weekly Stop
  • 10% — Critical Freeze

Monthly Protection

  • 20% — Monthly Capital Stop

These protections can restrict new exposure while existing positions remain under management.

STOP LOSS SELECTION

MOLA MOLA provides several Stop Loss profiles:

  • SHORT 15
  • MEDIUM 25
  • LONG 35
  • SWING 100
  • SWING 200
  • SWING 300
  • SWING 400
  • SWING 500

For Gold, these profiles use fixed XAU price-distance authority.

A wider Stop Loss requires more account capital because MOLA MOLA does not automatically reduce the selected fixed lot simply to force a trade.

Before sending an order, the EA evaluates the monetary risk created by:

Entry Price → Stop Loss Distance → Fixed Lot → Account Equity

If projected exposure exceeds the internal risk authority, the new position can be blocked.

RECOMMENDED CAPITAL

For the standard 0.01 lot configuration:

LONG 35

Technical Minimum: USD 500

USD 500 should be considered a higher-risk technical minimum with limited room after a losing trade.

Suggested Starting Balance: USD 1,500

Recommended Operating Range: USD 1,200 – 1,750 or higher

More Conservative Capital: USD 1,750+

Larger SWING Stop Loss profiles require substantially larger account capital.

Actual monetary risk depends on broker contract specifications, leverage, execution conditions and selected settings.

SUGGESTED OPERATING SETUP

The reference configuration used for the official MOLA MOLA showcase account is:

Starting Balance: USD 1,500
Fixed Lot: 0.01
SL Profile: LONG 35
Symbol: XAUUSD
Chart: M5
Maximum Active Position: 1

Users should still select account capital and Stop Loss profiles according to their own risk tolerance and broker specifications.

PROFIT LOCK 40/30

MOLA MOLA includes structured profit protection.

When a position reaches the required progress toward its confirmed Take Profit, the EA can activate the 40/30 Profit Lock.

The objective is to move Stop Loss into profitable territory after sufficient price progress has been confirmed.

Profit Lock is a position-management feature.

It does not replace adequate starting capital or appropriate initial Stop Loss selection.

PARTIAL CLOSE 60/50

MOLA MOLA also includes controlled Partial Close management.

When the required progress level is reached, the EA can close 50% of the active position, provided the broker's volume specification permits an exact partial operation.

The remaining position continues under active management.

MOLA MOLA does not convert an invalid Partial Close into an unintended full close.

PERFORMANCE REPORTING

MOLA MOLA V5.07 includes integrated Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Yearly reporting.

The dashboard separates trade lifecycle outcomes into:

TRD — Trades
TP — Take Profit
SL — Initial Stop Loss
OT — Other Exit
PC — Partial Close
PL — Profit Lock

Partial Close is recorded as a position-management event and does not create an additional trade count.

Realized Partial Close profit or loss remains included in Net P/L.

Profit Lock exits are distinguished from ordinary initial Stop Loss exits.

DASHBOARD

MOLA MOLA includes two operational dashboard modes:

BIG BANG

A full operating cockpit showing:

  • System status
  • Market context
  • Decision
  • Current reason
  • Position monitor
  • Daily control
  • Risk control
  • Account information
  • Exit plan
  • Trade management
  • Execution guard
  • Equity protection
  • Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly performance

COMPACT

A smaller monitoring view for traders who prefer more chart space.

The dashboard is designed to explain not only what MOLA MOLA is doing, but also why it is waiting, managing or blocking new exposure.

TRADING CONTROL

MOLA MOLA includes:

  • Maximum 1 active position per MOLA MOLA Magic Number
  • Maximum 3 new entries per trading day
  • Allow New Entries ON/OFF control
  • One-candle-one-entry protection
  • 24-hour cooldown after 3 consecutive losing position lifecycles
  • Fixed-lot broker validation
  • Open-risk validation before entry
  • Existing-position management during protection modes
  • Broker-aware volume handling
  • Multi-timeframe market confirmation
RECOMMENDED MARKET

Primary market:

XAUUSD / GOLD

Primary execution chart:

M5

MOLA MOLA V5.07 also contains execution portability improvements for broader broker and symbol compatibility.

The core product configuration and public recommendation remain focused on Gold.

WHO IS MOLA MOLA FOR?

MOLA MOLA may be suitable for traders who prefer:

  • Structured multi-timeframe analysis
  • Controlled position exposure
  • Visible risk governance
  • One-position discipline
  • Automated profit protection
  • Transparent dashboard reporting
  • Fixed-lot operation
  • Gold-focused algorithmic trading

MOLA MOLA is not designed to force continuous market participation.

Periods without new trades can occur when market confirmation or risk requirements are not satisfied.

IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

Trading Gold and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit, fixed returns, drawdown limits or a specific number of trades.

Historical results, demo results and forward-test observations do not guarantee future performance.

Broker conditions, spread, execution, liquidity, leverage, contract specifications and market volatility can affect results.

Users remain responsible for selecting appropriate capital, lot size and trading settings.

Testing on a demo account before live trading is strongly recommended.


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3.97 (35)
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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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TICK STACK LTD
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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3.43 (28)
Experts
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
Experts
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