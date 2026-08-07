MULTI-TIMEFRAME GOLD TRADING EXPERT ADVISOR FOR METATRADER 5

INTRODUCTORY STEP PRICE

MOLA MOLA V5.07

MOLA MOLA V5.07 is currently offered under an introductory step-price campaign.

Buyers 1–10: USD 30

Buyers 11–20: USD 59

Buyers 21–30: USD 89

Buyers 31–40: USD 119

Buyer 41 onward: USD 199

The V5.07 campaign count begins from the V5.07 campaign launch.

WHAT IS MOLA MOLA?

MOLA MOLA is a structured multi-timeframe Expert Advisor developed primarily for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5.

The system does not depend on one indicator, one candle pattern or one timeframe.

Before allowing a new position, MOLA MOLA evaluates:

Higher-timeframe market direction

Market structure

Volatility

Price location

Signal confirmation

Execution conditions

Current account exposure

Drawdown condition

Internal capital-protection authority

The operating philosophy is:

SCAN → CONFIRM → EXECUTE → PROTECT CAPITAL

MOLA MOLA is designed not only to decide when to trade, but also when the account should not take additional risk.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME DECISION ENGINE

MOLA MOLA evaluates Gold through a structured timeframe hierarchy:

H4 → H1 → M15 → M5

Higher timeframes provide directional and structural context, while lower timeframes evaluate execution readiness.

A trade is allowed only when the required market conditions and internal risk conditions are satisfied.

Periods of WAITING, SCANNING or PAUSED operation are normal when the required conditions are not available.

ONE POSITION — ONE CONTROLLED LIFECYCLE

MOLA MOLA V5.07 uses strict one-position authority.

For each MOLA MOLA Magic Number:

Maximum Active Position: 1

A new position cannot be opened while the previous MOLA MOLA position remains active.

The existing trade must complete its lifecycle before another new position can be opened.

This prevents uncontrolled position stacking and keeps each trade lifecycle independently managed.

ALLOW NEW ENTRIES CONTROL

V5.07 includes a dedicated buyer-facing control:

Allow New Entries

When enabled:

New positions may be opened when all strategy and risk requirements are satisfied.

When disabled:

New entries are paused.

Existing positions continue to be managed.

Stop Loss and Take Profit remain active.

Profit Lock remains active.

Partial Close remains active.

Recovery and protection logic remain active.

Performance reporting continues normally.

This allows the user to stop fresh trading without disabling management of an existing MOLA MOLA position.

CAPITAL PROTECTION & RISK GOVERNANCE

MOLA MOLA contains an internal multi-layer capital-protection system.

The EA evaluates more than Stop Loss distance alone. It also monitors account drawdown, current open exposure and the amount of additional risk that a new trade would introduce.

GROWTH MODE

Normal operating condition while Hard Drawdown remains below 10%.

Maximum open-risk ceiling: 10%

New positions may be opened when strategy and risk conditions are satisfied.

DEFENSE MODE

Activated when Hard Drawdown reaches 10%.

Maximum open-risk ceiling reduced to 7%

Additional exposure becomes more restrictive.

Existing positions continue to be managed.

SURVIVAL MODE

Activated when Hard Drawdown reaches 15%.

New trading risk is blocked.

Existing positions continue to be managed.

Capital preservation becomes the priority.

CAPITAL PROTECTION

Activated when Hard Drawdown reaches 20%.

New risk remains blocked.

Existing positions remain under controlled management.

The system prioritizes preservation of remaining equity.

A blocked entry does not automatically indicate a malfunction.

It may mean that MOLA MOLA's internal risk authority has determined that additional exposure is not appropriate for the current account condition.

Daily Protection

2% — Soft Defense

— Soft Defense 3% — Daily Stop

— Daily Stop 4% — Critical Freeze

Weekly Protection

5% — Soft Defense

— Soft Defense 7% — Weekly Stop

— Weekly Stop 10% — Critical Freeze

Monthly Protection

20% — Monthly Capital Stop

DAILY, WEEKLY & MONTHLY PROTECTION

These protections can restrict new exposure while existing positions remain under management.

STOP LOSS SELECTION

MOLA MOLA provides several Stop Loss profiles:

SHORT 15

MEDIUM 25

LONG 35

SWING 100

SWING 200

SWING 300

SWING 400

SWING 500

For Gold, these profiles use fixed XAU price-distance authority.

A wider Stop Loss requires more account capital because MOLA MOLA does not automatically reduce the selected fixed lot simply to force a trade.

Before sending an order, the EA evaluates the monetary risk created by:

Entry Price → Stop Loss Distance → Fixed Lot → Account Equity

If projected exposure exceeds the internal risk authority, the new position can be blocked.

RECOMMENDED CAPITAL

For the standard 0.01 lot configuration:

LONG 35

Technical Minimum: USD 500

USD 500 should be considered a higher-risk technical minimum with limited room after a losing trade.

Suggested Starting Balance: USD 1,500

Recommended Operating Range: USD 1,200 – 1,750 or higher

More Conservative Capital: USD 1,750+

Larger SWING Stop Loss profiles require substantially larger account capital.

Actual monetary risk depends on broker contract specifications, leverage, execution conditions and selected settings.

SUGGESTED OPERATING SETUP

The reference configuration used for the official MOLA MOLA showcase account is:

Starting Balance: USD 1,500

Fixed Lot: 0.01

SL Profile: LONG 35

Symbol: XAUUSD

Chart: M5

Maximum Active Position: 1

Users should still select account capital and Stop Loss profiles according to their own risk tolerance and broker specifications.

PROFIT LOCK 40/30

MOLA MOLA includes structured profit protection.

When a position reaches the required progress toward its confirmed Take Profit, the EA can activate the 40/30 Profit Lock.

The objective is to move Stop Loss into profitable territory after sufficient price progress has been confirmed.

Profit Lock is a position-management feature.

It does not replace adequate starting capital or appropriate initial Stop Loss selection.

PARTIAL CLOSE 60/50

MOLA MOLA also includes controlled Partial Close management.

When the required progress level is reached, the EA can close 50% of the active position, provided the broker's volume specification permits an exact partial operation.

The remaining position continues under active management.

MOLA MOLA does not convert an invalid Partial Close into an unintended full close.

PERFORMANCE REPORTING

MOLA MOLA V5.07 includes integrated Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Yearly reporting.

The dashboard separates trade lifecycle outcomes into:

TRD — Trades

TP — Take Profit

SL — Initial Stop Loss

OT — Other Exit

PC — Partial Close

PL — Profit Lock

Partial Close is recorded as a position-management event and does not create an additional trade count.

Realized Partial Close profit or loss remains included in Net P/L.

Profit Lock exits are distinguished from ordinary initial Stop Loss exits.

DASHBOARD

MOLA MOLA includes two operational dashboard modes:

BIG BANG

A full operating cockpit showing:

System status

Market context

Decision

Current reason

Position monitor

Daily control

Risk control

Account information

Exit plan

Trade management

Execution guard

Equity protection

Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly performance

COMPACT

A smaller monitoring view for traders who prefer more chart space.

The dashboard is designed to explain not only what MOLA MOLA is doing, but also why it is waiting, managing or blocking new exposure.

TRADING CONTROL

MOLA MOLA includes:

Maximum 1 active position per MOLA MOLA Magic Number

Maximum 3 new entries per trading day

Allow New Entries ON/OFF control

One-candle-one-entry protection

24-hour cooldown after 3 consecutive losing position lifecycles

Fixed-lot broker validation

Open-risk validation before entry

Existing-position management during protection modes

Broker-aware volume handling

Multi-timeframe market confirmation

RECOMMENDED MARKET

Primary market:

XAUUSD / GOLD

Primary execution chart:

M5

MOLA MOLA V5.07 also contains execution portability improvements for broader broker and symbol compatibility.

The core product configuration and public recommendation remain focused on Gold.

WHO IS MOLA MOLA FOR?

MOLA MOLA may be suitable for traders who prefer:

Structured multi-timeframe analysis

Controlled position exposure

Visible risk governance

One-position discipline

Automated profit protection

Transparent dashboard reporting

Fixed-lot operation

Gold-focused algorithmic trading

MOLA MOLA is not designed to force continuous market participation.

Periods without new trades can occur when market confirmation or risk requirements are not satisfied.

IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

Trading Gold and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit, fixed returns, drawdown limits or a specific number of trades.

Historical results, demo results and forward-test observations do not guarantee future performance.

Broker conditions, spread, execution, liquidity, leverage, contract specifications and market volatility can affect results.

Users remain responsible for selecting appropriate capital, lot size and trading settings.

Testing on a demo account before live trading is strongly recommended.