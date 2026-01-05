Price Action Matrix

PriceActionMatrix - Multi-Pattern Scalping Assistant

PriceActionMatrix is a scalping-oriented indicator that automatically detects and validates multiple short-term price-action patterns. Rather than presenting each candle as a standalone signal, the tool aggregates patterns such as Pin Bar, Engulfing, Inside Bar, consolidation zones and rejection wicks, then subjects them to configurable confirmation layers - trend and EMA checks, ATR range, momentum indicators and optional volume filters - so you receive context-rich signals suitable for manual trading or EA integration.

Risk management is made simple: the indicator draws ATR-derived SL/TP guides on the chart and can display optional price labels. Clear alerts are provided via popup and sound, and key outputs are exposed through iCustom for Expert Advisor use. PriceActionMatrix is optimized for fast timeframes (M1) and also performs reliably on M5 when you prefer fewer, higher-quality signals.

What sets this indicator apart is its multi-pattern recognition engine combined with flexible confirmation rules. You can enable or disable individual patterns, require closed-bar confirmation (ConfirmOnClosedBar) to avoid repainting, or allow intra-bar triggers for faster response. Trend context (multiple EMAs and slope thresholds), ADX/DI, RSI/MACD and distance-to-EMA (relative to ATR) are all configurable so only the signals matching your chosen filters are presented.

Visual outputs are intentionally lightweight: entry markers (arrows or small symbols), dashed SL (red) and TP (green) lines with optional price tags, and optional markers for consolidation or rejection candles. Input groups are compacted for rapid configuration and to make EA access straightforward.

In practice, attach the indicator to your chart, select the patterns and confirmation layers you require, and let PriceActionMatrix filter raw candle activity into tradable setups. Suggested starting values: ATR = 14; SL = 3xATR; TP = 5xATR. For more conservative entries, require EMA trend + DI + RSI confirmations. Enable volume filters only when volume data is reliable (e.g., futures, stocks); prefer tick-volume or disable volume filtering on many forex pairs.

The indicator now includes an on-chart Dashboard that lets you enable/disable individual candlestick patterns (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Inside Bar, Rejection, Consolidation) directly on the chart, helping you control and test signals faster. Additionally, Accumulation/Distribution Zones have been added — they automatically detect and display accumulation/distribution areas with customizable lookback, number of historical bars, transparency and optional labels. Both features integrate closely with existing confirmation layers, ensuring only signals that match your filters are shown, and can be toggled flexibly as needed.

For technical support or customization requests, please contact the author via MQL5 messages.