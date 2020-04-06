VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA

Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1

Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or reverse function when an opposite signal appears.
You can download VM Heiken Ashi Pro on MQL5 Market to visually observe the trading signals.

Main Features:

  • Optimized specifically for XAUUSD H1, capturing trend structures and characteristic pullbacks of gold.

  • Smoothed Heiken-Ashi using EMA or HULL, effectively filtering noise and generating more reliable signals.

  • ATR-based dynamic SL and TP adapt to volatility while preserving profits.

  • EMA and higher-timeframe EMA filters help avoid counter-trend entries.

  • Advanced risk management including daily and total loss limits, spread and margin checks before order placement.

  • Automatic close or reverse when an opposite signal is detected.

Core Indicator: VM Heiken Ashi Pro

The VM Heiken Ashi Pro indicator is the foundation of the EA. It provides smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles (EMA or HULL), clear trend coloring, and a ConfirmOnClosedBar option to prevent repainting by confirming only on closed candles. Entry and exit arrows appear when the Heiken-Ashi trend reverses.
Heiken Ashi Pro EA is the fully automated version of this indicator, integrating SL/TP management, capital control, market condition checks, and complete risk control.
You can follow the real-time signal display directly on MQL5 Market.

Trading Logic:

The trading logic is triggered when the smoothed Heiken-Ashi candle changes direction, optionally requiring confirmation after the candle closes. Trend filters use short EMA, long EMA, and higher-timeframe EMA to confirm direction.
Stop Loss and Take Profit can be dynamic based on ATR multipliers or fixed values.
The EA includes an option to automatically close or reverse trades upon opposite signals.

Money Management and Safety:

Heiken Ashi Pro supports fixed lot or dynamic lot sizing based on risk percentage.
It limits total volume and number of open trades to control exposure.
The system automatically checks spread and margin before placing orders and can close all positions when daily or total loss limits are reached.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Balance: 200 USD (recommended 500 USD or higher)

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS recommended for 24/7 continuous operation

Backtesting and Preset:

Heiken Ashi Pro delivers stable performance on XAUUSD H1.
Backtest results may vary depending on broker spread and tick data quality.
Upon purchase, you will receive an optimized .set preset file and detailed testing guide.

Disclaimer and Risk Warning:

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Always test on a demo account before using real funds.
For smaller accounts (around 200 USD), consider lowering the RiskPercent setting for better safety.

Installation and Support:

Upon purchase, you will receive a detailed installation guide, an optimized preset file for XAUUSD H1, and instructions for parameter adjustment according to your balance and broker.
Direct support is available via MQL5 messages.
Contact Van Minh on MQL5 for preset requests, technical assistance, or setup consultation.


