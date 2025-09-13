Price Action Matrix

PriceActionMatrix — Price Action & Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator

Overview

PriceActionMatrix is an indicator that detects several price action patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, Consolidation, Rejection) and validates signals through configurable filters (trend, EMA slope, momentum, ATR, volume).
It plots ATR-based SL/TP levels, provides optional text labels on the chart, and sends alerts (popup, sound). Designed mainly for short-term trading on M1; can also be tested on M5 for fewer signals.

Key Features

  • Price action pattern detection: PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, Consolidation, Rejection (on/off).

  • Configurable confirmation: closed-bar or intra-bar signals.

  • Multi-layer filters: EMA trend & slope, ADX/DI, RSI, MACD, ATR range, distance-to-EMA, volume.

  • ATR-based SL/TP levels with adjustable multipliers; optional auto-clean labels.

  • Alerts: popup, sound.

  • All inputs grouped for easier configuration; values can be accessed via iCustom for EA integration.

Chart Outputs

  • Fast / Slow / Higher EMAs for trend context.

  • Buy/Sell arrows on detected signals.

  • Dashed SL (red) / TP (green) lines; optional text labels.

  • Consolidation/rejection markers (optional).

Main Input Parameters (summary)

  • Patterns: PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, Consolidation, Rejection.

  • EMAs: Fast, Slow, Higher; EMA slope thresholds.

  • ADX/DI, RSI, MACD: optional filters with user-defined thresholds.

  • ATR: period, SL/TP multipliers.

  • Distance-to-EMA (ATR multipliers), Volume filter.

  • RealTimeSignals / ConfirmOnClosedBar.

  • Alerts & Labels: show/hide, font size, lifetime.

Usage & Recommendations

  • Primary timeframe: M1 (M5 can be used for fewer signals).

  • Suggested defaults: ATR = 14, SL = 1.5×ATR, TP = 2.2×ATR.

  • For higher accuracy: combine EMA trend + DI + RSI before enabling additional filters.

  • Confirm on closed bar in live trading to reduce false positives.

  • Enable the volume filter only when volume data is reliable (e.g. futures/stocks).

  • Use distance-to-EMA filters to avoid trades when price is overstretched.

Installation & Support

  • Installation: copy PriceActionMatrix.ex5 into MQL5/Indicators → restart MT5 → attach to chart → adjust parameters.

  • Version: 4.1. A free demo is available for Strategy Tester.

  • Support: contact the author via MQL5 messages for assistance



