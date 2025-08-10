Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant

Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant

Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control

Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA combines cutting-edge automation with customizable features to help you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and indices trading.

Demonstration Video: https://youtu.be/JEsU5Qic_bo?si=-feUD0Zr3qdPjomg

PriceAlertBot.mq5 – The Ultimate Smart Price Trigger Tool for MetaTrader 5 Never miss a key level again – get notified and trade instantly when price does exactly what you want.

Here’s why traders choose UTAAA as their go-to price trigger tool in 2025:

Core Features

  1. Three Powerful Alert Modes
    • Touch – triggers the instant price touches or crosses your level (ideal for breakouts)
    • Close Above – fires only when the candle actually closes above your level (eliminates fakeouts)
    • Close Below – same for bearish confirmation (perfect for reversals and trend entries)
  2. Instant Push Notifications to Your Phone Receive a clear, customizable message on your mobile the moment the condition is met, even when running on a VPS.
  3. Full Automated Trading on Trigger When enabled, the bot can instantly:
    • Execute market Buy or Sell orders
    • Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop pending orders
    • Attach precise Take-Profit and Stop-Loss levels
    • Set pending-order expiry in minutes so old orders don’t linger
  4. Smart Position Closer ("Close By" Mode) Close any existing position (fully or partially) by ticket ID the second your alert triggers – perfect for automated profit-taking or risk exits.
  5. One-Time or Repeating Alerts
    • Single alert (default) – triggers once and stops
    • Multiple alerts with adjustable cooldown period (1–1440 minutes) – great for ranging markets or scaling-in strategies
  6. Reliable Order Execution Engine
    • Up to 3 automatic retries with intelligent filling-mode selection (IOC/FOK)
    • Graceful handling of common broker errors
    • Works smoothly on ECN, STP, and market-execution accounts
  7. Universal Symbol Support
    • Automatically calculates correct pip value for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin, indices (US30, SPX500), stocks, and more
    • Validates lot sizes, stop levels, and price distances at startup
  8. Professional-Grade Safety & Logging
    • Complete input validation at launch
    • Detailed event logging so you always know what happened and when
    • Extremely lightweight – runs efficiently even on lower timeframes

Real-World Benefits

  • Enter breakouts and reversals within milliseconds
  • Automate news-trade exits without watching the screen
  • Protect profits by closing positions exactly at your target
  • Scale into trends with perfectly placed pending orders
  • Trade 24/7 while you sleep, travel, or spend time with family
  • Remove emotion – your plan executes exactly as defined

Perfect for every trading style: scalpers, swing traders, news traders, system traders, and anyone who hates missing good setups.

UTAAA is more than an EA – it’s your always-on trading assistant. For support contact me directly (kindly leave a good review if you enjoy using it)

