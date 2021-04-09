Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant

Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant 

Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control

Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA combines cutting-edge automation with customizable features to help you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and indices trading.


Demonstration Video: https://youtu.be/JEsU5Qic_bo?si=-feUD0Zr3qdPjomg

Key Features and Functionalities

1. Advanced Price Alert System

Stay informed with real-time price alerts tailored to your strategy:

  • Flexible Alert Triggers: Choose from three alert types—Touch (price crosses the alert level), Close Above, or Close Below (based on candle closes on your preferred timeframe).
  • Customizable Timeframes: Set alerts to trigger on specific timeframes (e.g., M15, H1) for precise market monitoring.
  • Multiple Alert Support: Enable repeated alerts with a configurable cooldown period to avoid spamming, ensuring you never miss critical market movements.
  • Reliable Notifications: Receive instant push notifications via MT5's mobile app, with a fallback on-screen alert if notifications fail, keeping you connected on the go.
  • Customizable Alert Text Message: Option to customize alert texts to fit your needs

2. Versatile Trade Execution ( User predefined/Inputted Prices or conditions)

Execute trades with confidence and precision:

  • Option to Enable Trading On Alert Trigger: Users have the option to make it an alert only tool or enable trading on alert trigger
  • Instant Market Orders at Alert Trigger:  At Price alert trigger, users can choose a specific type of order, Supports market orders ( Buy , Sell ) and position closing ( Close By ) and pending orders
  • Flexible pending orders: ( Buy Limit , Sell Limit , Buy Stop , Sell Stop ), users have another price input option separate from alert trigger price for maximum flexibility.
  • Flexible TP and SL Inputs: Users can input specific prices for TP and SL for chosen orders 
  • Predefined Lot Size for Orders: Input your preferred lot sizes for orders to be placed
  • Smart Order Validation: Ensures pending order prices are correctly positioned relative to the alert price (e.g., Sell Limit above, Buy Limit below), preventing invalid setups.
  • Broker-Compatible Filling Modes: Automatically adapts to your broker's filling policies ( IOC or FOK ) with a retry mechanism and 100ms delay to maximize trade success.
  • Pending Order Expiry: Set expiration times for pending orders (in hours) to manage risk and avoid stale orders.

3. Intelligent Position Management

Take control of your open positions with targeted closing:

  • Specific Position Closing: Use the Close By order type to close a specific position by its ticket ID, with customizable lot sizes for partial or full closure.
  • Efficient Closing Mechanism: Leverages the CTrade class for fast and reliable position closure, minimizing server requests and ensuring smooth execution.
  • Symbol and Ticket Validation: Ensures the specified ticket matches the current symbol, with clear error logging for invalid or missing tickets.

4. Robust Risk Management

Protect your trades with built-in validations:

  • Minimum Stop Level Compliance: Validates Take Profit and Stop Loss prices against your broker's minimum stop levels, ensuring compliance with trading rules.
  • Dynamic Pip Adjustment: Automatically adjusts pip calculations for various instruments (forex, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, indices) using SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE for precision.
  • Comprehensive Input Validation: Checks all inputs (e.g., alert price, order price, lot sizes) during initialization to prevent errors before trading begins.

5. User-Friendly Experience

Designed with traders in mind:

  • Detailed Logging: Every action (alerts, trades, position closures) is logged with timestamps and error codes in the MT5 Journal for easy troubleshooting.
  • Customizable Inputs: Fine-tune every aspect of the EA, from alert messages to trade parameters, to match your trading style.
  • Seamless Integration: Works with any MT5 broker, supporting a wide range of symbols (forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices) with automatic pip adjustments.

Why Choose the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant?

  • Precision and Reliability: Monitor price levels with pinpoint accuracy and execute trades or close positions exactly when your conditions are met.
  • Flexibility: Adapt to any trading strategy, whether you're scalping, swing trading, or managing long-term positions.
  • Robust Automation: Save time and reduce manual errors with automated alerts, trade execution, and position management.
  • Trader-Centric Design: Built by Feedosky to empower traders with tools that are both powerful and easy to use.

Get Started Today

Transform your trading experience with the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant. Simply load the EA onto your MT5 chart, configure your desired alert and trade settings, and let it handle the rest. Whether you're tracking XAUUSD at 2400, BTCUSD at 100000, or any other instrument, this EA ensures you're always in control.

Download now and take your trading to the next level!

Developed by Feedosky, Copyright 2025. For support or customization, contact us at support@freeworldsolutions.tech.


