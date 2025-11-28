Goldfish MT5
- Experts
- Elvira Zalalutdinova
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 28 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Goldfish MT5 - is an automatic trend hunter for Gold. It catches the trend before it starts
Goldfish MT5 - is not just a robot, it is your strategic advantage in the Gold market based on advanced AI technology
This expert advisor is an ensemble system of models trained on a space of synthesized high-dimensional features
He uses a system that identifies trend levels and automatically breaks through strong global levels based on market conditions.
Real -Time Signal: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2345071/
Pricing:
- Launch Price: $300
- Pricing policyIncremental Price Increase: The price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases.
- Final Price: $1000
Why Choose Goldfish?
- No Dangerous Methods: Does not use grid, martingale, or other high-risk money management strategies.
- Transparent and Honest: No history reading, trade filtering, or overfitting techniques that create unrealistic backtests.
- Trendline-Based Scalping: Executes trades only when both long- and short-term trendlines align, confirming breakout momentum.
Recommendations:
- Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M30
- Minimum Deposit: $100 per 0.01 lot.
- Leverage: Any
- Account Type: Any
- VPS: Recommended to ensure the EA works 24/7
Specifications:
- Every trade is protected with a stop loss.
- Easy to install—default settings are optimized for most brokers.
- Does not use grid, martingale, or other high-risk strategies.
- Compatible with any broker
Pricing policy
- The rental option is temporarily unavailable. If you want to rent, please send me a message and I will enable the rental option for a specific period
News filter setup
- Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors.
- Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
Please note. News filter is great protection and it works only at live trading.
Support
I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.