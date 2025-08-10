Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant
- Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Demonstration Video; https://youtu.be/JEsU5Qic_bo?si=-feUD0Zr3qdPjomg
Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control
Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA combines cutting-edge automation with customizable features to help you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and indices trading.
The Ultimate Smart Price Trigger Tool for MetaTrader 5 Never miss a key level again – get notified and trade instantly when price does exactly what you want.
Here’s why traders choose UTAAA as their go-to price trigger tool in 2025:
Core Features
- Three Powerful Alert Modes
- Touch – triggers the instant price touches or crosses your level (ideal for breakouts)
- Close Above – fires only when the candle actually closes above your level (eliminates fakeouts)
- Close Below – same for bearish confirmation (perfect for reversals and trend entries)
- Instant Push Notifications to Your Phone Receive a clear, customizable message on your mobile the moment the condition is met, even when running on a VPS.
- Full Automated Trading on Trigger When enabled, the bot can instantly:
- Execute market Buy or Sell orders
- Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop pending orders
- Attach precise Take-Profit and Stop-Loss levels
- Set pending-order expiry in minutes so old orders don’t linger
- Smart Position Closer ("Close By" Mode) Close any existing position (fully or partially) by ticket ID the second your alert triggers – perfect for automated profit-taking or risk exits.
- One-Time or Repeating Alerts
- Single alert (default) – triggers once and stops
- Multiple alerts with adjustable cooldown period (1–1440 minutes) – great for ranging markets or scaling-in strategies
- Reliable Order Execution Engine
- Up to 3 automatic retries with intelligent filling-mode selection (IOC/FOK)
- Graceful handling of common broker errors
- Works smoothly on ECN, STP, and market-execution accounts
- Universal Symbol Support
- Automatically calculates correct pip value for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin, indices (US30, SPX500), stocks, and more
- Validates lot sizes, stop levels, and price distances at startup
- Professional-Grade Safety & Logging
- Complete input validation at launch
- Detailed event logging so you always know what happened and when
- Extremely lightweight – runs efficiently even on lower timeframes
Real-World Benefits
- Enter breakouts and reversals within milliseconds
- Automate news-trade exits without watching the screen
- Protect profits by closing positions exactly at your target
- Scale into trends with perfectly placed pending orders
- Trade 24/7 while you sleep, travel, or spend time with family
- Remove emotion – your plan executes exactly as defined
Perfect for every trading style: scalpers, swing traders, news traders, system traders, and anyone who hates missing good setups.
UTAAA is more than an EA – it's your always-on trading assistant.