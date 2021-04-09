Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant

Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control

Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management.





Demonstration Video: https://youtu.be/JEsU5Qic_bo?si=-feUD0Zr3qdPjomg

Key Features and Functionalities

1. Advanced Price Alert System

Stay informed with real-time price alerts tailored to your strategy:

Flexible Alert Triggers : Choose from three alert types— Touch (price crosses the alert level), Close Above , or Close Below (based on candle closes on your preferred timeframe).

: Choose from three alert types— (price crosses the alert level), , or (based on candle closes on your preferred timeframe). Customizable Timeframes : Set alerts to trigger on specific timeframes (e.g., M15, H1) for precise market monitoring.

: Set alerts to trigger on specific timeframes (e.g., M15, H1) for precise market monitoring. Multiple Alert Support : Enable repeated alerts with a configurable cooldown period to avoid spamming, ensuring you never miss critical market movements.

: Enable repeated alerts with a configurable cooldown period to avoid spamming, ensuring you never miss critical market movements. Reliable Notifications : Receive instant push notifications via MT5's mobile app, with a fallback on-screen alert if notifications fail, keeping you connected on the go.

: Receive instant push notifications via MT5's mobile app, with a fallback on-screen alert if notifications fail, keeping you connected on the go. Customizable Alert Text Message: Option to customize alert texts to fit your needs

2. Versatile Trade Execution ( User predefined/Inputted Prices or conditions)

Execute trades with confidence and precision:

Option to Enable Trading On Alert Trigger: Users have the option to make it an alert only tool or enable trading on alert trigger

Users have the option to make it an alert only tool or enable trading on alert trigger Instant Market Orders at Alert Trigger : At Price alert trigger, users can choose a specific type of order, Supports market orders ( Buy , Sell ) and position closing ( Close By ) and pending orders

: Supports market orders ( Buy , Sell ) Close By Flexible pending orders: ( Buy Limit , Sell Limit , Buy Stop , Sell Stop ), users have another price input option separate from alert trigger price for maximum flexibility.

( Buy Limit , Sell Limit , Buy Stop , Sell Stop ), users have another price input option separate from alert trigger price for maximum flexibility. Flexible TP and SL Inputs: Users can input specific prices for TP and SL for chosen orders

Users can input specific prices for TP and SL for chosen orders Predefined Lot Size for Orders: Input your preferred lot sizes for orders to be placed

Input your preferred lot sizes for orders to be placed Smart Order Validation : Ensures pending order prices are correctly positioned relative to the alert price (e.g., Sell Limit above, Buy Limit below), preventing invalid setups.

: Ensures pending order prices are correctly positioned relative to the alert price (e.g., Sell Limit above, Buy Limit below), preventing invalid setups. Broker-Compatible Filling Modes : Automatically adapts to your broker's filling policies ( IOC or FOK ) with a retry mechanism and 100ms delay to maximize trade success.

: Automatically adapts to your broker's filling policies ( IOC or FOK ) with a retry mechanism and 100ms delay to maximize trade success. Pending Order Expiry: Set expiration times for pending orders (in hours) to manage risk and avoid stale orders.

3. Intelligent Position Management

Take control of your open positions with targeted closing:

Specific Position Closing : Use the Close By order type to close a specific position by its ticket ID , with customizable lot sizes for partial or full closure.

: Use the Close By order type to , with customizable lot sizes for partial or full closure. Efficient Closing Mechanism : Leverages the CTrade class for fast and reliable position closure, minimizing server requests and ensuring smooth execution.

: Leverages the CTrade class for fast and reliable position closure, minimizing server requests and ensuring smooth execution. Symbol and Ticket Validation: Ensures the specified ticket matches the current symbol, with clear error logging for invalid or missing tickets.

4. Robust Risk Management

Protect your trades with built-in validations:

Minimum Stop Level Compliance : Validates Take Profit and Stop Loss prices against your broker's minimum stop levels, ensuring compliance with trading rules.

: Validates Take Profit and Stop Loss prices against your broker's minimum stop levels, ensuring compliance with trading rules. Dynamic Pip Adjustment : Automatically adjusts pip calculations for various instruments (forex, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, indices) using SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE for precision.

: Automatically adjusts pip calculations for various instruments (forex, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, indices) using SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE for precision. Comprehensive Input Validation: Checks all inputs (e.g., alert price, order price, lot sizes) during initialization to prevent errors before trading begins.

5. User-Friendly Experience

Designed with traders in mind:

Detailed Logging : Every action (alerts, trades, position closures) is logged with timestamps and error codes in the MT5 Journal for easy troubleshooting.

: Every action (alerts, trades, position closures) is logged with timestamps and error codes in the MT5 Journal for easy troubleshooting. Customizable Inputs : Fine-tune every aspect of the EA, from alert messages to trade parameters, to match your trading style.

: Fine-tune every aspect of the EA, from alert messages to trade parameters, to match your trading style. Seamless Integration: Works with any MT5 broker, supporting a wide range of symbols (forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices) with automatic pip adjustments.

