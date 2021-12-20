Golden Hopper

4

Go Here for MetaTrader 4 Version

I'm a professional trader, and Algorithm developer.  For several years I have only used my algorithms privately, and made available only sometimes to a select small group of traders.  I will make my algorithms available for a limited time basis on the MQL store.  What we have here is a very specific algorithm tuned specifically to scalp the Gold Markets.   The default settings are for EURUSD as the MQL Store Validates against EURUSD.  With certain aggressive settings on gold it has been known to beat $50k and $200k FTMO Prop Firm Challenges in as quick as a day.  While I can't guarantee results, I will send the best settings that are most likely to beat a prop firm challenge once purchased.


Screen shot show below are backtest results showing the Golden Hopper of always landing above the $100k mark as well as reaching profit goal.  We have even more aggressive results showing someone beating a $50k challenge within 1 day with the golden hopper live, however the screen shot restriction requirements of the market place forbid showing it.  Most of the dips in robot are mostly from trading before and into major news hitting , which as all good EA runners know it is best to turn off EA's before major news hits.  Furthermore, I must make this statement clear; backtests are not guaranteed future results, as a matter of fact the robot performs better in real world conditions as the exact algorithm the EA runs on can not be duplicated 100% in a backtest environment.


Equity Protection can be either a fixed dollar amount or a percent loss from balance.  Once equity protection is hit the Expert Advisor automatically turns itself off for the day and will not back on till the following day.


For example to make it so your stop out is 50% of your balance turn on the Equity Protector setting, change Equity Protection Style to Percent, and set the the Equity Protection Var to 50.  Likewise, if you set to Loss Limit, set to 4000 and it will cut out once $4000 drawdown is hit (ideal for a $100k FTMO prop challenge).


Ideal Usage

Time Frame: 1m

Instrument: XAUUSD

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Minimum Balance: 1000

Reviews 3
Soeren Gyldenoehr Pate Beckmann
138
Soeren Gyldenoehr Pate Beckmann 2023.05.07 18:54 
 

Bought the bot and its doing very well, it needs some tweaking from preinstalled settings to work well tho. . I tried to reach out to the author, as he states he would send some presets, but have not heard back unfortunatly. Hopefully he ses this and comes back to me.

TREND
1706
TREND 2021.12.24 03:05 
 

Golden Hopper is aggressive and can make a lot of profit. It may seem dangerous at first, but it is possible to trade extremely safely by using Equity Protection.

