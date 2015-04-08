Custom Candle

Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization

Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart.

This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Display – Overlay any higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.) onto your active chart (M1, M5, M15, etc.).

  • Instant Trend Clarity – Easily spot whether the higher timeframe trend is bullish or bearish.

  • Customizable Design – Choose candle colors, filled or outline mode, and wick display.

  • Lightweight & Clean – Minimal chart clutter for maximum clarity.

  • Flexible Settings – Adjust the number of candles shown, line thickness, and display style to match your trading preferences.

Input Parameters

  • Period to Custom – Select the higher timeframe to display.

  • Number of Candles – Define how many HTF candles to show.

  • Bullish/Bearish Colors – Customize candle colors.

  • Fill Candle – Choose between filled bodies or outlines only.

  • Line Width – Adjust line thickness for outline mode.

  • Show Wick – Enable or disable wick (shadow) display.


--- MT5 Version is here ---


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146601


