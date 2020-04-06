GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Gold Trading Expert Advisor

OVERVIEW

GoldMiner EA Pro is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify trading opportunities and manages positions with integrated risk management.

TRADING STRATEGY

Entry Logic
- Multi-indicator confluence analysis
- Trend following approach
- Momentum confirmation
- Volume validation
- Support/resistance level awareness

Position Management
- ATR-based stop loss placement
- Dynamic take profit calculation
- Trailing stop functionality
- Break-even management
- Partial position closing

Exit Strategy
- Target-based exits
- Trend reversal exits
- Time-based exits
- Maximum drawdown protection

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Indicators Used
- EMA for trend identification
- RSI for momentum analysis
- MACD for signal confirmation
- ATR for volatility measurement
- Bollinger Bands for entry timing

Signal Generation
- Multiple indicator alignment required
- Trend filter application
- Volatility filter check
- Volume confirmation
- Time filter options

RISK MANAGEMENT

Money Management
- Fixed lot size option
- Percentage-based position sizing
- Account equity protection
- Maximum daily loss limit
- Maximum positions limit

Risk Controls
- Stop loss on every trade
- Maximum spread filter
- Slippage control
- News filter option
- Trading time restrictions

CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

Entry Parameters
- Indicator periods and settings
- Confluence threshold
- Signal sensitivity
- Trend strength requirement
- Volume filter level

Position Management
- Stop loss distance (pips or ATR multiplier)
- Take profit distance (pips or ATR multiplier)
- Trailing stop activation
- Break-even trigger
- Partial close levels

Risk Parameters
- Lot size or risk percentage
- Maximum positions
- Maximum daily loss
- Maximum spread allowed
- Slippage tolerance

Time Settings
- Trading hours (start/end)
- Day of week filter
- Holiday calendar
- News event avoidance
- Server time offset

OPERATIONAL FEATURES

Order Execution
- Market order execution
- Limit order option
- OCO order support
- Retry on error
- Connection stability check

Position Monitoring
- Real-time P&L tracking
- Equity curve monitoring
- Drawdown calculation
- Performance statistics
- Trade history logging

Safety Features
- Emergency close all function
- Daily profit target
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Connection loss handling
- Platform restart recovery

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

Backtesting Recommendations
- Use quality historical data
- Test on M15 or H1 timeframe
- Minimum 1 year history
- Spread consideration
- Commission inclusion

Forward Testing
- Start with demo account
- Test for minimum 1 month
- Monitor different market conditions
- Adjust parameters gradually
- Keep detailed trading journal

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Account Requirements
- Minimum balance: 500 USD
- Recommended balance: 1000 USD or higher
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Account type: Standard or ECN

Broker Requirements
- Low spread on XAUUSD
- Fast execution
- No limitations on EA trading
- Reliable server connection
- MT5 platform support

Timeframe Settings
- M15: For active trading
- H1: For swing trading
- H4: For position trading

MONITORING AND ALERTS

Notification System
- Trade open/close notifications
- Daily summary reports
- Profit target reached alerts
- Stop loss hit notifications
- Error/warning messages

Notification Methods
- Email notifications
- Push notifications to mobile
- On-chart display
- Terminal alerts

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Raw Spread
VPS Recommended: Yes, for 24/7 operation
Internet Connection: Stable connection required

IMPORTANT NOTES

Risk Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. All trading involves risk. Past performance does not indicate future results. Use proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Testing Requirements
Always test on demo account first. Verify settings match your risk tolerance. Monitor performance regularly. Adjust parameters based on market conditions.

SUPPORT

For technical assistance, parameter optimization questions, or general support, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.

-------------------

===================================================================================

📌 PRODUCTO 7: APEX ARROWS MQL5
===================================================================================

DESCRIPCIÓN CORREGIDA:
-------------------

Apex Arrows - Trading Signals Indicator

OVERVIEW

Apex Arrows is a technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides visual trading signals through arrow markers on the chart. The indicator uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential entry points for trades.

SIGNAL GENERATION

Analysis Methods
- Moving average crossovers
- RSI momentum analysis
- MACD signal confirmation
- Price action patterns
- Trend strength evaluation

Signal Types
- BUY signals: Blue/green arrows pointing up
- SELL signals: Red/orange arrows pointing down
- Signal strength indicated by arrow size or color intensity

Signal Validation
- Multi-indicator confirmation
- Trend alignment check
- Volume validation option
- False signal filtering
- Repaint prevention

TECHNICAL COMPONENTS

Indicators Integrated
- EMA for trend direction
- RSI for momentum
- MACD for signal timing
- ATR for volatility
- Optional Stochastic for confirmation

Filters Applied
- Trend filter to avoid counter-trend signals
- Volatility filter for market condition
- Time filter for trading hours
- Spread filter for execution quality

VISUAL DISPLAY

Arrow Signals
- Clear arrow placement on chart
- Color-coded by signal type
- Size adjustable
- Position above/below candles
- Optional signal labels

Additional Visual Elements
- Optional trend lines
- Support/resistance levels
- Entry zone highlighting
- Stop loss and take profit markers

ALERT SYSTEM

Alert Features
- Real-time signal alerts
- New candle detection
- Trend change notifications
- Customizable alert messages

Notification Methods
- Visual popup alerts
- Sound notifications
- Email alerts
- Push notifications to mobile devices

Alert Controls
- Enable/disable by signal type
- Alert once per candle option
- Custom sound selection
- Alert message customization

CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

Signal Settings
- Indicator periods
- Sensitivity adjustment
- Minimum signal strength
- Confirmation requirements
- Filter thresholds

Visual Settings
- Arrow colors (BUY/SELL)
- Arrow size
- Arrow position offset
- Label display options
- Line styles and colors

Filter Settings
- Trend filter strength
- Volatility filter level
- Time filter (trading hours)
- Spread filter maximum
- Volume filter threshold

USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

Optimal Timeframes
- M5: Scalping (high-frequency signals)
- M15: Day trading
- H1: Swing trading
- H4: Position trading

Suitable Instruments
- Major Forex pairs
- Gold and Silver
- Major indices
- Liquid cryptocurrencies

Trading Approach
- Use arrows as initial signal
- Confirm with price action
- Check higher timeframe trend
- Apply proper risk management
- Set stop loss below/above recent swing

RISK MANAGEMENT TIPS

Position Entry
- Wait for arrow signal
- Confirm with candle close
- Check market conditions
- Verify spread is reasonable
- Enter with appropriate lot size

Stop Loss Placement
- Below/above recent swing
- ATR-based distance
- Support/resistance level
- Fixed pip distance
- Never trade without stop loss

Take Profit Strategy
- Fixed risk/reward ratio (minimum 1:1.5)
- Previous swing high/low
- Fibonacci extension levels
- Trailing stop option
- Partial profit taking

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

Backtesting
- Test on demo account first
- Use quality historical data
- Test across different market conditions
- Adjust sensitivity if needed
- Document results

Parameter Optimization
- Start with default settings
- Adjust one parameter at a time
- Test changes thoroughly
- Avoid over-optimization
- Keep settings simple

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Compatibility: All MT5 builds
Resource Usage: Low
Calculation Mode: Real-time
Historical Analysis: Available

SUPPORT

For questions, suggestions, or technical support, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.

-------------------

Produtos recomendados
Advanced Grid Trader
Adrian Patrascu
Experts
The ADVANCED GRID TRADER Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on price fluctuations in all currency pairs and metals (XAU/XAG). It can be used in any timeframe however the best results were achieved in the Daily timeframe with EMA 178, reversed trades.   The EA employs a grid trading strategy, where buy and sell orders are placed at regular grid points. The user sets its take profit step as well to best take advantage from market movements.   The ADVANCED GRI
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold) Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges. This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk , clear structure , and no grid or martingale . Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Instant Setup:  Get the
LibrabisEA
Miguel Kami Issobe Marques
Experts
Librabis EA  is a  robust Expert Advisor designed to use a strategy with high win rate and advanced risk management features. By leveraging moving averages for trend identification, offering traders precision and flexibility. this EA ensures controlled and informed trading decisions. Key Features: Trend Filters:   Enables trading only in the direction of a predefined trend using moving averages. Trailing Stop and Breakeven Management:   Locks in profits and minimizes risks with dynamic trade man
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Simple Time range breakout
Catherine Njeri Muriithi
Experts
This strategy takes place in the first 20 to 60 minutes of the market opening as the markets are very volatile during this period. The currency pair price’s distance from the high or low price will indicate if you can enter a buy position or a sell position. You are advised to use this tester with caution. All the input variable are fairly simple optimize and try it out with different currency pairs and once comfortable use it in a real account. All the best.
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert
Joao M Baltazar Vrea Da Silva
Experts
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert is an advanced algorithmic trading solution designed to operate efficiently on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a smart combination of indicators, the algorithm aims to identify profitable trading opportunities based on the MACD indicator and trend analysis. The algorithm incorporates the powerful MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to assess the strength and direction of a trend. This allows for accurate analysis of momentum changes in the market. Dynamic T
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Experts
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 é uma ferramenta de trading automatizada sofisticada projetada para MetaTrader 5, que utiliza cruzamentos de médias móveis para capturar reversões de tendência e pontos de entrada potenciais. Este consultor especialista oferece aos traders uma solução versátil com configurações personalizáveis, garantindo execução precisa das negociações e gerenciamento robusto de riscos. Extensivamente testado, proporciona métodos de entrada eficientes, regras de saída flexíveis e
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
Smart Candle
Wanchai Phonphromchot
Experts
Introduction This EA is designed to survive the one-year testing period with a low drawdown and a high Sharpe ratio. The calculation concepts are new, but they are easily understood. Here are the best results. On the test period of 1 year (Jan 2023 - Jan 2024), the profit at the end is about 900% of the initial deposit with a maximum drawdown of 22%, and the Sharpe ratio is greater than 3.74. (Results tested on version V1.4) Note that the 22% drawdown mentioned above is the result from the stra
Perfect Algorithm MT5
Pavel Malyshko
5 (1)
Experts
My clients have been waiting for this for a long time, a novelty that will be competitive in the forex market. And so I created this algorithm and at the moment I consider it the best among all my products. Each buyer is invited to the VIP group for buyers / for this, after the purchase, write me a private message. The algorithm is designed in such a way that it uses the most probable reversal points, which, if activated, do not require long-term holding of the position. All transactions are
GL Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
O GL Scalper EA uas Puro Price action e a estratégia de Gradiente Linear para identificar um  Sinal de entrada no mercado. Este setup é frequentemente usado por traders profissionais Ao redor do mundo. Se queres um EA seguro, o GL Scalper EA é pra você. O GL Scalper EA não usa AI ou martingale, não faz milagres, mas é seguro. Os resultados Aqui apresentados nas imagens são de (out of Sample), portanto, muito mais confiável. O GL Scalper EA foi submetido a um longo período de mais de dez anos de
MA crossover PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the potential of automated trading with our state-of-the-art Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor (EA), designed to provide a seamless trading experience. This EA integrates robust filters and comprehensive settings, making it an ideal choice for traders of all experience levels. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benefits: Full Control Over Your Trading : No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid : Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies. Easy Installation : Ge
GoldEnigmaPro
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldEnigmaPro – RSI-Powered Strategy  GoldEnigmaPro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for precise breakout trading using the power of RSI-based signals. This EA intelligently places orders near overbought and oversold RSI zones to capture sharp momentum-driven price movements—ideal for gold (XAUUSD) and volatile pairs. Key Features Breakout Entry Logic : Waits for price confirmation beyond RSI zones to reduce false signals. ️ Stop Loss & Trailing Stop : SL and trailing stop are
Arbitrage Triangle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Hello Traders!!  Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage! The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them. But you’re not “most traders.” Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds… No emotions No hesitation Just pure efficiency Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -  E
Volatility75 Sniperr
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Sniper EA - Volatility 75 Expert Advisor for the Volatility 75 Index Sniper EA is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the Volatility 75 Index, leveraging the unique artificial volatility characteristics of synthetic indices. Technical Specifications Market Configuration Instrument: Volatility 75 Index Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Base Lot Size: 0.10 System Architecture Risk Management: Leverage: 1:100 Dynamic Stop Loss System set at
Everest Gold
Juwita Sari
1 (1)
Experts
Limited-Time Launch Offer: Don't miss the opportunity to acquire the EVEREST GOLD EA at the lowest possible price. Our pricing model rewards the earliest adopters: Launch Price  : $99. Now  price up to $299           Next Price:  $399  :) Final Price will be   $749. Act fast to lock in your lifetime license at the best price! EVERST GOLD EA : Advanced Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) in H1 Timeframe Are You Ready to Automate Your Gold Trading with Algorithmic Strategy? Introducing EVEREST GOLD
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
O CLS você NÃO TERÁ PREJUIZO , desde que você tenha uma gestão do capital É impossível ter prejuízo com o CLS, porque?  Ele funciona comprando e vendendo dois pares de moedas correlacionado positivamente. Isso quer dizer que, quando o PAR 1 Sobe o PAR 2 também sobe.. porem, existe algo que acontece no mercado que é a distorção da razão de preço. Ou seja, quando o PAR 1 Sobe e o PAR 2 cai, é ai que entramos, comprando o Par 2 e vendendo o Par 1..  Isso parece simples mas não é, é preciso sabe
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Triton
Marek Kvarda
5 (4)
Experts
This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades three strategies. 1- swing, 2- gap, 3- support and resistance. It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. Trades are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods. The Swing strategy can be used on TF H1 or M30, or also on M15 or M5 (more trades but higher risk) The Gap strategy is recommended on M30 or H1 The Sup./Res. strategy is recommended on M30, H1 or H4 Defa
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Experts
Esse robô é uma ferramenta automatizada de negociação que utiliza esses dois indicadores populares para identificar oportunidades de negociação no mercado Forex. O indicador RSI (Relative Strength Index) é um indicador técnico que mede a força relativa de um ativo em relação a outros ativos do mercado. O Bollinger Bands é um indicador que mede a volatilidade do mercado e ajuda a determinar os limites de preços para um determinado ativo. O robô de negociações com o indicador RSI e Bollinger Band
ForexFusion
Marco Resseghini
Experts
ForexFusion: O seu aliado na negociação de GBP/USD! ForexFusion é um poderoso bot de negociação automatizado, concebido para negociar em GBP/USD no período de 1 hora. Graças aos seus algoritmos avançados e estratégias inteligentes, a ForexFusion identifica oportunidades comerciais lucrativas com precisão e rapidez. Análise Avançada: Monitorize constantemente o mercado para encontrar sinais importantes e reversões de tendências. Execução Rápida: Entre e saia das negociações no momento certo para
N1DrawDown
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
Experts
O N1DrawDown é um robô especializado em gestão de risco . Enquanto a maioria dos EAs foca apenas em gerar lucro, este robô foi projetado para minimizar drawdowns , mantendo um equilíbrio saudável entre rentabilidade e segurança da banca. A sua estratégia inclui um sistema dinâmico de controle de exposição , que ajusta automaticamente o tamanho das posições e os stops conforme a volatilidade do mercado . Ele também conta com algoritmos de hedge , permitindo reduzir as perdas em momentos de grand
FREE
MMM RSI for Scalping and Trend
Andre Tavares
5 (1)
Experts
MMM RSI EA is based on two strategies: First, it opens Sell orders if the RSI indicator reaches the top value and opens Buy orders if it reaches the lowest value. The second strategy calculates the speed of price movements, defines the direction of trends and closes the pending orders when they reach the value indicated in the first parameter. If you desire to use it in scalping mode, you should set the twelfth parameter to TRUE and it will close any pending order that becomes profitable. It is
Carry Master
Jia-wei Yang
Experts
Carry Master EA: Unleashing the Power of Carry Trades in the Gold Market Introducing Carry Master EA, the revolutionary Expert Advisor designed specifically for executing carry trade strategies in the gold market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the world of forex and commodities, Carry Master EA provides a reliable and profitable solution for capitalizing on interest rate differentials with gold. How to install: The EA must be attached to ONLY one XAUUSD-M5 chart. Recommed broker:I
Trade Lines mt5
Aleksey Semenov
Experts
The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
Pip Melody
Nguyen Thanh Cong
Experts
Introducing Pip Melody , the Forex expert advisor that captures the rhythmic ebb and flow of the market with the finesse of a seasoned trader. Just as a composer crafts melodies, Pip Melody identifies and seizes market waves, transforming them into profitable trading opportunities. This expert advisor analyzes market trends and patterns, recognizing the harmonic cycles that others miss, and executes trades with precision and grace. OPENING SALE! Only 5 copy left at 66$, price will be increased b
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.66 (38)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (5)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Gold Master Indicator MT5 - Specialized Gold Trading Indicator OVERVIEW Gold Master Indicator is a specialized technical indicator designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). The indicator combines multiple analysis methods to provide comprehensive signals for gold market movements. ANALYSIS COMPONENTS Trend Analysis - EMA-based trend identification - Multiple timeframe trend confirmation - Trend strength measurement - Trend reversal detection Momentum Analysis - RSI momentum tracking
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
German Pablo Gori
5 (2)
Indicadores
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal v1.3 - Professional Trading System Professional Multi-Stochastic Trading System Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a professional trading indicator based on the renowned strategy developed by Mark Kurisko. This advanced system combines four synchronized stochastic oscillators with exponential moving averages, creating a robust framework for identifying high-probability trading opportunities across all timeframes and markets. Key Principle: The indicator analyzes the alig
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Apex Swing VWAP MT5 Description Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swi
Scanner Intelligence Hub
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Scanner Intelligence Hub MT5 **OVERVIEW** Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis indicator designed for traders who need a comprehensive scanning and technical analysis tool. It seamlessly integrates multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis with advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into an intuitive, professional interface. **KEY FEATURES** **ADVANCED MULTI-MARKET ANALYSIS**   - Simultaneous scanning of multiple currency pairs and timeframes   - Intelligent 0–10 scori
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - Indicador Avançado para MetaTrader 5 Visão Geral O RSI Divergence Suite Pro é um indicador técnico avançado para MetaTrader 5 que detecta automaticamente divergências entre o preço e o RSI, fornecendo sinais de negociação de alta precisão. Este indicador profissional combina o poder do RSI com análise de divergências, suporte/resistência multi-timeframe e um sistema completo de alertas. Principais Características Detecção Avançada de Divergências Quatro tipos de diverg
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator OVERVIEW RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using RSI analysis. The indicator identifies momentum shifts that may indicate potential trend changes or continuation patterns. MOMENTUM ANALYSIS Detection Methods - RSI level changes - RSI slope analysis - Momentum acceleration/deceleration - Divergence detection - Overbought/oversold transitions Shift Types Detecte
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
PEX ARROWS - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR GENERAL DESCRIPTION Apex Arrows is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides clear and reliable trading signals through visual arrow markers on your chart. The indicator combines multiple technical analysis components including trend analysis, momentum assessment, and volatility measurement to generate high-probability trading opportunities. CORE FEATURES Signal Generation - Buy signals displayed w
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
Swing Sentinel EA MT5 Description Swing Sentinel EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed to operate in trends with strategic pullbacks. This system uses advanced technical analysis to identify entry opportunities in major trends with professional risk management. Key Features Professional Strategy - Trend following with intelligent pullbacks - D1 timeframe specific optimization - Integrated multi-timeframe analysis Multi-Layer Validation System - Multiple confirmation filters - Institu
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 General Description The Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a comprehensive technical indicator designed to identify and analyze market trends. This indicator combines multiple technical tools to provide reliable and accurate trading signals. Main Features Technical Components Adaptive SuperTrend Adaptive algorithm that adjusts to different market conditions Multiple calculation periods for greater accuracy Clear trend change signals Integrated Bollinger Bands Three bands wit
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 - Momentum and Volatility Squeeze Indicator OVERVIEW Squeeze Momentum Force is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis. Based on concepts from John Carter's TTM Squeeze indicator, this tool identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that often precede significant price movements. CORE CONCEPTS Volatility Squeeze Detection The indicator detects squeeze conditions by comparing Bollinger Bands with
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum analysis and multiple quality filters. Key Features Intelligent Signal System - Automatic buy/sell signal generation - Quality filters to reduce false signals - Clear visual indicators on chart Advanced Divergence Analysis - Automatic divergence detection - Integrated price-oscillator analysis - Technical signal confirmation Multiple Filt
EurUsd PRO
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal. It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal
QuantFusion BTC MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
QUANTFUSION BTC — PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY INDICATOR      PREMIUM BITCOIN TRADING SYSTEM — SMART MONEY DETECTION   QuantFusion BTC is an advanced technical indicator, specifically designed and  o ptimized for Bitcoin/USD trading. It integrates institutional Smart Money   Concepts with sophisticated multi‑timeframe analysis to identify high‑probability  trading op
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário