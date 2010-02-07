GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Advanced Neural Trend Trading for XAUUSD

SUMMARY Unlock the power of automated gold trading with GoldMiner EA Pro, a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for the unique volatility of XAUUSD. Unlike generic bots, GoldMiner uses a proprietary confluence engine that combines institutional trend following with real-time volume validation to capture high-probability moves.





WHY GOLDMINER EA PRO?





Precision Entry Engine: Uses multi-level analysis (EMA, RSI, MACD) to ensure trades are only entered when momentum and trend are perfectly aligned.





Intelligent Risk Protection: Every trade is protected by an ATR-based Stop Loss. There are no dangerous Grid or Martingale strategies, just pure algorithmic logic.





Dynamic Trade Management: Includes breakeven triggers, rolling stops, and partial profit takers to secure your gains as the market moves.





Volatility Aware: Integrated ATR and Bollinger Band filters ensure the EA avoids "flat" markets and only enters during periods of tradable liquidity.





TRADING HIGHLIGHTS





Safety First: Includes a built-in News Filter, Maximum Spread Protection, and Daily Stop Loss Limits to protect your capital during extreme events.





Total Control: Whether you're a conservative or aggressive trader, you can easily adjust risk percentages, lot sizes, and trading hours.





Smooth Execution: Optimized for low-latency ECN/Raw Spread accounts to ensure the best possible fill prices.