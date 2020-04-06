



GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Gold Trading Expert Advisor





OVERVIEW





GoldMiner EA Pro is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify trading opportunities and manages positions with integrated risk management.





TRADING STRATEGY





Entry Logic

- Multi-indicator confluence analysis

- Trend following approach

- Momentum confirmation

- Volume validation

- Support/resistance level awareness





Position Management

- ATR-based stop loss placement

- Dynamic take profit calculation

- Trailing stop functionality

- Break-even management

- Partial position closing





Exit Strategy

- Target-based exits

- Trend reversal exits

- Time-based exits

- Maximum drawdown protection





TECHNICAL ANALYSIS





Indicators Used

- EMA for trend identification

- RSI for momentum analysis

- MACD for signal confirmation

- ATR for volatility measurement

- Bollinger Bands for entry timing





Signal Generation

- Multiple indicator alignment required

- Trend filter application

- Volatility filter check

- Volume confirmation

- Time filter options





RISK MANAGEMENT





Money Management

- Fixed lot size option

- Percentage-based position sizing

- Account equity protection

- Maximum daily loss limit

- Maximum positions limit





Risk Controls

- Stop loss on every trade

- Maximum spread filter

- Slippage control

- News filter option

- Trading time restrictions





CONFIGURATION OPTIONS





Entry Parameters

- Indicator periods and settings

- Confluence threshold

- Signal sensitivity

- Trend strength requirement

- Volume filter level





Position Management

- Stop loss distance (pips or ATR multiplier)

- Take profit distance (pips or ATR multiplier)

- Trailing stop activation

- Break-even trigger

- Partial close levels





Risk Parameters

- Lot size or risk percentage

- Maximum positions

- Maximum daily loss

- Maximum spread allowed

- Slippage tolerance





Time Settings

- Trading hours (start/end)

- Day of week filter

- Holiday calendar

- News event avoidance

- Server time offset





OPERATIONAL FEATURES





Order Execution

- Market order execution

- Limit order option

- OCO order support

- Retry on error

- Connection stability check





Position Monitoring

- Real-time P&L tracking

- Equity curve monitoring

- Drawdown calculation

- Performance statistics

- Trade history logging





Safety Features

- Emergency close all function

- Daily profit target

- Maximum drawdown protection

- Connection loss handling

- Platform restart recovery





PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION





Backtesting Recommendations

- Use quality historical data

- Test on M15 or H1 timeframe

- Minimum 1 year history

- Spread consideration

- Commission inclusion





Forward Testing

- Start with demo account

- Test for minimum 1 month

- Monitor different market conditions

- Adjust parameters gradually

- Keep detailed trading journal





RECOMMENDED SETTINGS





Account Requirements

- Minimum balance: 500 USD

- Recommended balance: 1000 USD or higher

- Leverage: 1:100 or higher

- Account type: Standard or ECN





Broker Requirements

- Low spread on XAUUSD

- Fast execution

- No limitations on EA trading

- Reliable server connection

- MT5 platform support





Timeframe Settings

- M15: For active trading

- H1: For swing trading

- H4: For position trading





MONITORING AND ALERTS





Notification System

- Trade open/close notifications

- Daily summary reports

- Profit target reached alerts

- Stop loss hit notifications

- Error/warning messages





Notification Methods

- Email notifications

- Push notifications to mobile

- On-chart display

- Terminal alerts





TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS





Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Raw Spread

VPS Recommended: Yes, for 24/7 operation

Internet Connection: Stable connection required





IMPORTANT NOTES





Risk Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. All trading involves risk. Past performance does not indicate future results. Use proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.





Testing Requirements

Always test on demo account first. Verify settings match your risk tolerance. Monitor performance regularly. Adjust parameters based on market conditions.





SUPPORT





For technical assistance, parameter optimization questions, or general support, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.





📌 PRODUCTO 7: APEX ARROWS MQL5

Apex Arrows - Trading Signals Indicator





OVERVIEW





Apex Arrows is a technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides visual trading signals through arrow markers on the chart. The indicator uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential entry points for trades.





SIGNAL GENERATION





Analysis Methods

- Moving average crossovers

- RSI momentum analysis

- MACD signal confirmation

- Price action patterns

- Trend strength evaluation





Signal Types

- BUY signals: Blue/green arrows pointing up

- SELL signals: Red/orange arrows pointing down

- Signal strength indicated by arrow size or color intensity





Signal Validation

- Multi-indicator confirmation

- Trend alignment check

- Volume validation option

- False signal filtering

- Repaint prevention





TECHNICAL COMPONENTS





Indicators Integrated

- EMA for trend direction

- RSI for momentum

- MACD for signal timing

- ATR for volatility

- Optional Stochastic for confirmation





Filters Applied

- Trend filter to avoid counter-trend signals

- Volatility filter for market condition

- Time filter for trading hours

- Spread filter for execution quality





VISUAL DISPLAY





Arrow Signals

- Clear arrow placement on chart

- Color-coded by signal type

- Size adjustable

- Position above/below candles

- Optional signal labels





Additional Visual Elements

- Optional trend lines

- Support/resistance levels

- Entry zone highlighting

- Stop loss and take profit markers





ALERT SYSTEM





Alert Features

- Real-time signal alerts

- New candle detection

- Trend change notifications

- Customizable alert messages





Notification Methods

- Visual popup alerts

- Sound notifications

- Email alerts

- Push notifications to mobile devices





Alert Controls

- Enable/disable by signal type

- Alert once per candle option

- Custom sound selection

- Alert message customization





CONFIGURATION OPTIONS





Signal Settings

- Indicator periods

- Sensitivity adjustment

- Minimum signal strength

- Confirmation requirements

- Filter thresholds





Visual Settings

- Arrow colors (BUY/SELL)

- Arrow size

- Arrow position offset

- Label display options

- Line styles and colors





Filter Settings

- Trend filter strength

- Volatility filter level

- Time filter (trading hours)

- Spread filter maximum

- Volume filter threshold





USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS





Optimal Timeframes

- M5: Scalping (high-frequency signals)

- M15: Day trading

- H1: Swing trading

- H4: Position trading





Suitable Instruments

- Major Forex pairs

- Gold and Silver

- Major indices

- Liquid cryptocurrencies





Trading Approach

- Use arrows as initial signal

- Confirm with price action

- Check higher timeframe trend

- Apply proper risk management

- Set stop loss below/above recent swing





RISK MANAGEMENT TIPS





Position Entry

- Wait for arrow signal

- Confirm with candle close

- Check market conditions

- Verify spread is reasonable

- Enter with appropriate lot size





Stop Loss Placement

- Below/above recent swing

- ATR-based distance

- Support/resistance level

- Fixed pip distance

- Never trade without stop loss





Take Profit Strategy

- Fixed risk/reward ratio (minimum 1:1.5)

- Previous swing high/low

- Fibonacci extension levels

- Trailing stop option

- Partial profit taking





PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION





Backtesting

- Test on demo account first

- Use quality historical data

- Test across different market conditions

- Adjust sensitivity if needed

- Document results





Parameter Optimization

- Start with default settings

- Adjust one parameter at a time

- Test changes thoroughly

- Avoid over-optimization

- Keep settings simple





TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS





Platform: MetaTrader 5

Compatibility: All MT5 builds

Resource Usage: Low

Calculation Mode: Real-time

Historical Analysis: Available





SUPPORT





For questions, suggestions, or technical support, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.





