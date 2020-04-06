GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Gold Trading Expert Advisor

OVERVIEW

GoldMiner EA Pro is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify trading opportunities and manages positions with integrated risk management.

TRADING STRATEGY

Entry Logic
- Multi-indicator confluence analysis
- Trend following approach
- Momentum confirmation
- Volume validation
- Support/resistance level awareness

Position Management
- ATR-based stop loss placement
- Dynamic take profit calculation
- Trailing stop functionality
- Break-even management
- Partial position closing

Exit Strategy
- Target-based exits
- Trend reversal exits
- Time-based exits
- Maximum drawdown protection

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Indicators Used
- EMA for trend identification
- RSI for momentum analysis
- MACD for signal confirmation
- ATR for volatility measurement
- Bollinger Bands for entry timing

Signal Generation
- Multiple indicator alignment required
- Trend filter application
- Volatility filter check
- Volume confirmation
- Time filter options

RISK MANAGEMENT

Money Management
- Fixed lot size option
- Percentage-based position sizing
- Account equity protection
- Maximum daily loss limit
- Maximum positions limit

Risk Controls
- Stop loss on every trade
- Maximum spread filter
- Slippage control
- News filter option
- Trading time restrictions

CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

Entry Parameters
- Indicator periods and settings
- Confluence threshold
- Signal sensitivity
- Trend strength requirement
- Volume filter level

Position Management
- Stop loss distance (pips or ATR multiplier)
- Take profit distance (pips or ATR multiplier)
- Trailing stop activation
- Break-even trigger
- Partial close levels

Risk Parameters
- Lot size or risk percentage
- Maximum positions
- Maximum daily loss
- Maximum spread allowed
- Slippage tolerance

Time Settings
- Trading hours (start/end)
- Day of week filter
- Holiday calendar
- News event avoidance
- Server time offset

OPERATIONAL FEATURES

Order Execution
- Market order execution
- Limit order option
- OCO order support
- Retry on error
- Connection stability check

Position Monitoring
- Real-time P&L tracking
- Equity curve monitoring
- Drawdown calculation
- Performance statistics
- Trade history logging

Safety Features
- Emergency close all function
- Daily profit target
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Connection loss handling
- Platform restart recovery

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

Backtesting Recommendations
- Use quality historical data
- Test on M15 or H1 timeframe
- Minimum 1 year history
- Spread consideration
- Commission inclusion

Forward Testing
- Start with demo account
- Test for minimum 1 month
- Monitor different market conditions
- Adjust parameters gradually
- Keep detailed trading journal

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Account Requirements
- Minimum balance: 500 USD
- Recommended balance: 1000 USD or higher
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Account type: Standard or ECN

Broker Requirements
- Low spread on XAUUSD
- Fast execution
- No limitations on EA trading
- Reliable server connection
- MT5 platform support

Timeframe Settings
- M15: For active trading
- H1: For swing trading
- H4: For position trading

MONITORING AND ALERTS

Notification System
- Trade open/close notifications
- Daily summary reports
- Profit target reached alerts
- Stop loss hit notifications
- Error/warning messages

Notification Methods
- Email notifications
- Push notifications to mobile
- On-chart display
- Terminal alerts

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Raw Spread
VPS Recommended: Yes, for 24/7 operation
Internet Connection: Stable connection required

IMPORTANT NOTES

Risk Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. All trading involves risk. Past performance does not indicate future results. Use proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Testing Requirements
Always test on demo account first. Verify settings match your risk tolerance. Monitor performance regularly. Adjust parameters based on market conditions.

SUPPORT

For technical assistance, parameter optimization questions, or general support, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.

Apex Arrows - Trading Signals Indicator

OVERVIEW

Apex Arrows is a technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides visual trading signals through arrow markers on the chart. The indicator uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential entry points for trades.

SIGNAL GENERATION

Analysis Methods
- Moving average crossovers
- RSI momentum analysis
- MACD signal confirmation
- Price action patterns
- Trend strength evaluation

Signal Types
- BUY signals: Blue/green arrows pointing up
- SELL signals: Red/orange arrows pointing down
- Signal strength indicated by arrow size or color intensity

Signal Validation
- Multi-indicator confirmation
- Trend alignment check
- Volume validation option
- False signal filtering
- Repaint prevention

TECHNICAL COMPONENTS

Indicators Integrated
- EMA for trend direction
- RSI for momentum
- MACD for signal timing
- ATR for volatility
- Optional Stochastic for confirmation

Filters Applied
- Trend filter to avoid counter-trend signals
- Volatility filter for market condition
- Time filter for trading hours
- Spread filter for execution quality

VISUAL DISPLAY

Arrow Signals
- Clear arrow placement on chart
- Color-coded by signal type
- Size adjustable
- Position above/below candles
- Optional signal labels

Additional Visual Elements
- Optional trend lines
- Support/resistance levels
- Entry zone highlighting
- Stop loss and take profit markers

ALERT SYSTEM

Alert Features
- Real-time signal alerts
- New candle detection
- Trend change notifications
- Customizable alert messages

Notification Methods
- Visual popup alerts
- Sound notifications
- Email alerts
- Push notifications to mobile devices

Alert Controls
- Enable/disable by signal type
- Alert once per candle option
- Custom sound selection
- Alert message customization

CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

Signal Settings
- Indicator periods
- Sensitivity adjustment
- Minimum signal strength
- Confirmation requirements
- Filter thresholds

Visual Settings
- Arrow colors (BUY/SELL)
- Arrow size
- Arrow position offset
- Label display options
- Line styles and colors

Filter Settings
- Trend filter strength
- Volatility filter level
- Time filter (trading hours)
- Spread filter maximum
- Volume filter threshold

USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

Optimal Timeframes
- M5: Scalping (high-frequency signals)
- M15: Day trading
- H1: Swing trading
- H4: Position trading

Suitable Instruments
- Major Forex pairs
- Gold and Silver
- Major indices
- Liquid cryptocurrencies

Trading Approach
- Use arrows as initial signal
- Confirm with price action
- Check higher timeframe trend
- Apply proper risk management
- Set stop loss below/above recent swing

RISK MANAGEMENT TIPS

Position Entry
- Wait for arrow signal
- Confirm with candle close
- Check market conditions
- Verify spread is reasonable
- Enter with appropriate lot size

Stop Loss Placement
- Below/above recent swing
- ATR-based distance
- Support/resistance level
- Fixed pip distance
- Never trade without stop loss

Take Profit Strategy
- Fixed risk/reward ratio (minimum 1:1.5)
- Previous swing high/low
- Fibonacci extension levels
- Trailing stop option
- Partial profit taking

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

Backtesting
- Test on demo account first
- Use quality historical data
- Test across different market conditions
- Adjust sensitivity if needed
- Document results

Parameter Optimization
- Start with default settings
- Adjust one parameter at a time
- Test changes thoroughly
- Avoid over-optimization
- Keep settings simple

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Compatibility: All MT5 builds
Resource Usage: Low
Calculation Mode: Real-time
Historical Analysis: Available

SUPPORT

For questions, suggestions, or technical support, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.

