GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Gold Trading Expert Advisor

OVERVIEW

GoldMiner EA Pro is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify trading opportunities and manages positions with integrated risk management.

TRADING STRATEGY

Entry Logic
- Multi-indicator confluence analysis
- Trend following approach
- Momentum confirmation
- Volume validation
- Support/resistance level awareness

Position Management
- ATR-based stop loss placement
- Dynamic take profit calculation
- Trailing stop functionality
- Break-even management
- Partial position closing

Exit Strategy
- Target-based exits
- Trend reversal exits
- Time-based exits
- Maximum drawdown protection

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Indicators Used
- EMA for trend identification
- RSI for momentum analysis
- MACD for signal confirmation
- ATR for volatility measurement
- Bollinger Bands for entry timing

Signal Generation
- Multiple indicator alignment required
- Trend filter application
- Volatility filter check
- Volume confirmation
- Time filter options

RISK MANAGEMENT

Money Management
- Fixed lot size option
- Percentage-based position sizing
- Account equity protection
- Maximum daily loss limit
- Maximum positions limit

Risk Controls
- Stop loss on every trade
- Maximum spread filter
- Slippage control
- News filter option
- Trading time restrictions

CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

Entry Parameters
- Indicator periods and settings
- Confluence threshold
- Signal sensitivity
- Trend strength requirement
- Volume filter level

Position Management
- Stop loss distance (pips or ATR multiplier)
- Take profit distance (pips or ATR multiplier)
- Trailing stop activation
- Break-even trigger
- Partial close levels

Risk Parameters
- Lot size or risk percentage
- Maximum positions
- Maximum daily loss
- Maximum spread allowed
- Slippage tolerance

Time Settings
- Trading hours (start/end)
- Day of week filter
- Holiday calendar
- News event avoidance
- Server time offset

OPERATIONAL FEATURES

Order Execution
- Market order execution
- Limit order option
- OCO order support
- Retry on error
- Connection stability check

Position Monitoring
- Real-time P&L tracking
- Equity curve monitoring
- Drawdown calculation
- Performance statistics
- Trade history logging

Safety Features
- Emergency close all function
- Daily profit target
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Connection loss handling
- Platform restart recovery

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

Backtesting Recommendations
- Use quality historical data
- Test on M15 or H1 timeframe
- Minimum 1 year history
- Spread consideration
- Commission inclusion

Forward Testing
- Start with demo account
- Test for minimum 1 month
- Monitor different market conditions
- Adjust parameters gradually
- Keep detailed trading journal

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Account Requirements
- Minimum balance: 500 USD
- Recommended balance: 1000 USD or higher
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Account type: Standard or ECN

Broker Requirements
- Low spread on XAUUSD
- Fast execution
- No limitations on EA trading
- Reliable server connection
- MT5 platform support

Timeframe Settings
- M15: For active trading
- H1: For swing trading
- H4: For position trading

MONITORING AND ALERTS

Notification System
- Trade open/close notifications
- Daily summary reports
- Profit target reached alerts
- Stop loss hit notifications
- Error/warning messages

Notification Methods
- Email notifications
- Push notifications to mobile
- On-chart display
- Terminal alerts

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Raw Spread
VPS Recommended: Yes, for 24/7 operation
Internet Connection: Stable connection required

IMPORTANT NOTES

Risk Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. All trading involves risk. Past performance does not indicate future results. Use proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Testing Requirements
Always test on demo account first. Verify settings match your risk tolerance. Monitor performance regularly. Adjust parameters based on market conditions.

SUPPORT

For technical assistance, parameter optimization questions, or general support, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.

Apex Arrows - Trading Signals Indicator

OVERVIEW

Apex Arrows is a technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides visual trading signals through arrow markers on the chart. The indicator uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential entry points for trades.

SIGNAL GENERATION

Analysis Methods
- Moving average crossovers
- RSI momentum analysis
- MACD signal confirmation
- Price action patterns
- Trend strength evaluation

Signal Types
- BUY signals: Blue/green arrows pointing up
- SELL signals: Red/orange arrows pointing down
- Signal strength indicated by arrow size or color intensity

Signal Validation
- Multi-indicator confirmation
- Trend alignment check
- Volume validation option
- False signal filtering
- Repaint prevention

TECHNICAL COMPONENTS

Indicators Integrated
- EMA for trend direction
- RSI for momentum
- MACD for signal timing
- ATR for volatility
- Optional Stochastic for confirmation

Filters Applied
- Trend filter to avoid counter-trend signals
- Volatility filter for market condition
- Time filter for trading hours
- Spread filter for execution quality

VISUAL DISPLAY

Arrow Signals
- Clear arrow placement on chart
- Color-coded by signal type
- Size adjustable
- Position above/below candles
- Optional signal labels

Additional Visual Elements
- Optional trend lines
- Support/resistance levels
- Entry zone highlighting
- Stop loss and take profit markers

ALERT SYSTEM

Alert Features
- Real-time signal alerts
- New candle detection
- Trend change notifications
- Customizable alert messages

Notification Methods
- Visual popup alerts
- Sound notifications
- Email alerts
- Push notifications to mobile devices

Alert Controls
- Enable/disable by signal type
- Alert once per candle option
- Custom sound selection
- Alert message customization

CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

Signal Settings
- Indicator periods
- Sensitivity adjustment
- Minimum signal strength
- Confirmation requirements
- Filter thresholds

Visual Settings
- Arrow colors (BUY/SELL)
- Arrow size
- Arrow position offset
- Label display options
- Line styles and colors

Filter Settings
- Trend filter strength
- Volatility filter level
- Time filter (trading hours)
- Spread filter maximum
- Volume filter threshold

USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

Optimal Timeframes
- M5: Scalping (high-frequency signals)
- M15: Day trading
- H1: Swing trading
- H4: Position trading

Suitable Instruments
- Major Forex pairs
- Gold and Silver
- Major indices
- Liquid cryptocurrencies

Trading Approach
- Use arrows as initial signal
- Confirm with price action
- Check higher timeframe trend
- Apply proper risk management
- Set stop loss below/above recent swing

RISK MANAGEMENT TIPS

Position Entry
- Wait for arrow signal
- Confirm with candle close
- Check market conditions
- Verify spread is reasonable
- Enter with appropriate lot size

Stop Loss Placement
- Below/above recent swing
- ATR-based distance
- Support/resistance level
- Fixed pip distance
- Never trade without stop loss

Take Profit Strategy
- Fixed risk/reward ratio (minimum 1:1.5)
- Previous swing high/low
- Fibonacci extension levels
- Trailing stop option
- Partial profit taking

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

Backtesting
- Test on demo account first
- Use quality historical data
- Test across different market conditions
- Adjust sensitivity if needed
- Document results

Parameter Optimization
- Start with default settings
- Adjust one parameter at a time
- Test changes thoroughly
- Avoid over-optimization
- Keep settings simple

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Compatibility: All MT5 builds
Resource Usage: Low
Calculation Mode: Real-time
Historical Analysis: Available

SUPPORT

For questions, suggestions, or technical support, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.

-------------------

作者のその他のプロダクト
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Gold Master Indicator MT5 - Specialized Gold Trading Indicator OVERVIEW Gold Master Indicator is a specialized technical indicator designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). The indicator combines multiple analysis methods to provide comprehensive signals for gold market movements. ANALYSIS COMPONENTS Trend Analysis - EMA-based trend identification - Multiple timeframe trend confirmation - Trend strength measurement - Trend reversal detection Momentum Analysis - RSI momentum tracking
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
German Pablo Gori
5 (2)
インディケータ
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal v1.3 - Professional Trading System Professional Multi-Stochastic Trading System Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a professional trading indicator based on the renowned strategy developed by Mark Kurisko. This advanced system combines four synchronized stochastic oscillators with exponential moving averages, creating a robust framework for identifying high-probability trading opportunities across all timeframes and markets. Key Principle: The indicator analyzes the alig
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Apex Swing VWAP MT5 Description Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swi
Scanner Intelligence Hub
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Scanner Intelligence Hub MT5 **OVERVIEW** Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis indicator designed for traders who need a comprehensive scanning and technical analysis tool. It seamlessly integrates multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis with advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into an intuitive, professional interface. **KEY FEATURES** **ADVANCED MULTI-MARKET ANALYSIS**   - Simultaneous scanning of multiple currency pairs and timeframes   - Intelligent 0–10 scori
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - MetaTrader 5 用高度な指標 概要 RSI Divergence Suite Pro は、MetaTrader 5 用の高度なテクニカル指標であり、価格と RSI の間のダイバージェンスを自動的に検出し、高精度の取引シグナルを提供します。このプロフェッショナルな指標は、RSI の強力な機能とダイバージェンス分析、マルチタイムフレームのサポート/レジスタンス、および完全なアラートシステムを組み合わせています。 主な機能 高度なダイバージェンス検出 4 種類のダイバージェンス: レギュラーブル：価格が安値を更新する一方で、RSI が高値を更新する強気シグナル レギュラーベア：価格が高値を更新する一方で、RSI が安値を更新する弱気シグナル ヒドゥンブル：強気トレンドの確認（継続） ヒドゥンベア：弱気トレンドの確認（継続） 統合された品質フィルター: 最小出来高フィルター ATR ボラティリティフィルター RSI レベルフィルター（買われすぎ/売られすぎ） バー間距離フィルター 2. 強度分類システム シグナルの自動分類: 強：
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator OVERVIEW RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using RSI analysis. The indicator identifies momentum shifts that may indicate potential trend changes or continuation patterns. MOMENTUM ANALYSIS Detection Methods - RSI level changes - RSI slope analysis - Momentum acceleration/deceleration - Divergence detection - Overbought/oversold transitions Shift Types Detecte
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
PEX ARROWS - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR GENERAL DESCRIPTION Apex Arrows is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides clear and reliable trading signals through visual arrow markers on your chart. The indicator combines multiple technical analysis components including trend analysis, momentum assessment, and volatility measurement to generate high-probability trading opportunities. CORE FEATURES Signal Generation - Buy signals displayed w
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
エキスパート
Swing Sentinel EA MT5 Description Swing Sentinel EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed to operate in trends with strategic pullbacks. This system uses advanced technical analysis to identify entry opportunities in major trends with professional risk management. Key Features Professional Strategy - Trend following with intelligent pullbacks - D1 timeframe specific optimization - Integrated multi-timeframe analysis Multi-Layer Validation System - Multiple confirmation filters - Institu
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 General Description The Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a comprehensive technical indicator designed to identify and analyze market trends. This indicator combines multiple technical tools to provide reliable and accurate trading signals. Main Features Technical Components Adaptive SuperTrend Adaptive algorithm that adjusts to different market conditions Multiple calculation periods for greater accuracy Clear trend change signals Integrated Bollinger Bands Three bands wit
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 - Momentum and Volatility Squeeze Indicator OVERVIEW Squeeze Momentum Force is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis. Based on concepts from John Carter's TTM Squeeze indicator, this tool identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that often precede significant price movements. CORE CONCEPTS Volatility Squeeze Detection The indicator detects squeeze conditions by comparing Bollinger Bands with
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum analysis and multiple quality filters. Key Features Intelligent Signal System - Automatic buy/sell signal generation - Quality filters to reduce false signals - Clear visual indicators on chart Advanced Divergence Analysis - Automatic divergence detection - Integrated price-oscillator analysis - Technical signal confirmation Multiple Filt
EurUsd PRO
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal. It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal
QuantFusion BTC MT5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
QUANTFUSION BTC — PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY INDICATOR      PREMIUM BITCOIN TRADING SYSTEM — SMART MONEY DETECTION   QuantFusion BTC is an advanced technical indicator, specifically designed and  o ptimized for Bitcoin/USD trading. It integrates institutional Smart Money   Concepts with sophisticated multi‑timeframe analysis to identify high‑probability  trading op
